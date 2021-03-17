Chuck Checks In - 03.17.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 123, Oklahoma City 102. (Bulls: 18-20, 9-13 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 40pts. OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander: 21pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter and Young each with 9. OKC: Brown: 16.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 7. OKC: Williams: 4.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls scored 71 first half points and cruised past the under manned Thunder as Zach LaVine scored 40 points in the first three quarters. LaVine was on fire knocking down three point shots making seven of 12 from the floor. Thad Young with a solid all-around game of 17-9-6 as the Bulls look for their third straight win tonight at the expense of the Spurs. Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points and is averaging 19 points in March shooting 49% from the field and 45% from three point range. His nasty dunk on Moses Brown went viral seconds after the slam. Two double digit back-to-back wins for the Bulls is a first since December 2017.

UP NEXT: Home tonight vs. Spurs. 7PM tipoff.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Utah 117, Boston 109. Utah hit 19-3s. The Jazz are 29-10.

Philadelphia 99, New York 96. The Sixers won their sixth straight. Tobias Harris had 30 points.

Atlanta 119, Houston 107. The Rockets have lost 17 straight games, tying a franchise record. The Hawks have won six straight.

Portland 125, New Orleans 124. Damian Lillard scored a season high 50 points as Portland rallied from a 17 point deficit with six minutes remaining.

Los Angeles Lakers 137, Minnesota 121. LeBron James recorded his 99th career triple-double of 25-12-12.

Miami 113, Cleveland 98. The Heat have won 11 of 12. Bam Adebayo returned from a knee injury and had a solid game of 14-9-6.

