Chuck Checks In - 03.16.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Oklahoma City: (17-22, 9-10 on the road) at Bulls: (17-20, 8-13 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 CT.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine 28ppg. OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander: 23ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 8per OKC: Horford: 6per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and White each with 5per. OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander: 6per.

LAST MEETING: January 15, 2021 at OKC. Thunder 127, Bulls 125 OT. OKC rallied from a 22 point second half deficit. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points. Zach LaVine's off balance topside three ball as time expired in the extra period was off the mark.

CCI PREVIEW: No doubt the Bulls will be locked in for tonight's game simply based on what occurred in OKC two months ago where the Bulls suffered a second half meltdown, blowing a 22 point lead, losing in OT. The games keep coming as the Bulls play back-to-back home games against the Thunder and Spurs respectively. OKC has a very young roster with some interesting pieces. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to improve in his third season averaging 23 points, five rebounds and six assists. The game will feature the two youngest players in the NBA: OKC's Aleksej Pokusevski at 19 years-80 days and the Bulls' Patrick Williams 19 years-202 days. Williams is coming off one of his best games as an NBA player pouring in 23 points. This young man has an incredible upside. The Bulls will once again be without Garrett Temple (ankle). Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort are sidelined for OKC.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 117, New York 112. The Nets are rolling. Kyrie Irving scored 34 points. James Harden notched a triple-double. Brooklyn is 20-7 since Harden was acquired from Houston.

Milwaukee 133, Washington 122. The streaking Bucks, winners of four straight, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's third straight triple-double game of 31-15-10 gave Milwaukee a huge lift.

Charlotte 122, Sacramento 116. The Hornets reserves outscored the Kings bench 42-22. Sacramento's Marvin Bagley suffered a fractured left hand.

San Antonio 109, Detroit 99. The Spurs with a bounce back game after losing to Philadelphia by 35 points.

Los Angeles Clippers, 109 Dallas 99. The Clippers are 7-0 in the second games of back to backs.

Phoenix 122, Memphis 99. The Suns have won six of seven and 18-4 in their last 22.

Los Angeles Lakers 128, Golden State 97. LeBron James came through with his fourth triple-double of the season (22-10-11).

Denver 121, Indiana 106. Nikola Jokic collected his 35th double-double of the season with 32 points and 14 rebounds

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!