Chuck Checks In - 03.14.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Toronto at Bulls. (Bulls: 16-20, 7-13 at home.) 8PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 7:45PM pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 8PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28ppg. Toronto: Powell: 18ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 7per. Toronto: Boucher: 6per

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and White: 5per. Toronto: Lowry: 7per.

CCI PREVIEW: Following two straight post All-Star break losses to Philadelphia and Miami respectively, the Bulls take on a Raptors team a decimated Raptors team. Turnovers have plagued the Bulls in their last two outings along with physical play in the post. Miami held the Bulls to 90 points on Friday coupled with only seven free throw attempts, the fewest amount posted by a Bulls team since December 6, 2019 against Golden State. The Bulls are 2-30 against last season's EC playoff teams since the start of last season including 0-15 at home.

The Raptors enter the game losers of four straight, with five players sidelined due to Health and Safety Protocols, including three starters: Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Toronto Head Coach Nick Nurse told reporters last night he believes all five players will miss tonight's game. The official injury report will be released later today. Kyle Lowry is the greatest Raptor of all time but his name has been tossed around in the media in potential trade talk, as well as another free agent in waiting, Norman Powell. The Raps have an excellent front office in Masai Ujiri and GM Bobby Webster and they have plenty to ponder prior to the trade deadline.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Charlotte 114, Toronto 104. The Hornets nailed 11 three point field goals in the first quarter. The Raps once again played without five players due to Health and Safety Protocols. The Hornets played in front of home town fans for the first time this season. 3-thousand fans caught the action in Charlotte.

Milwaukee 125, Washington 119. Another Bucks win; another Giannis Antetokounmpo triple-double of 33-11-11. The Bucks have won eight of nine.

New York 119, Oklahoma City 97. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle combined for 58 points. Randle became the first Knick since Mark Jackson to record multiple triple-double games in a single season.

Atlanta 121, Sacramento 106. The Hawks have won four straight. Clint Capela recorded his 25th double- double of 24-14.

Dallas 116, Denver 103. The Mavs ended the Nuggets five game win streak.

Indiana 122, Phoenix 111. Caris LeVert made his Pacers debut following surgery to remove a mass on his kidney. He scored 13 points. The Suns had their five game win streak end.

Portland 125, Minnesota 121. Carmelo Anthony had 26 points. The T-Wolves are 1-6 under new coach Chris Finch.

Brooklyn 100, Detroit 95. James Harden's 55th career triple -double (24-10-10) was enough for the 26-13 Nets.

The 76ers will be without All-Star Joel Embiid for at least two weeks after sustaining a bone bruise on his left knee during Friday's win over the Wizards.

