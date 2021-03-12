Chuck Checks In - 03.12.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Philadelphia 127, Bulls 105. (Bulls: 16-19, 7-12 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 23pts. 76ers: Harris: 24pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 9. 76ers: Howard: 12.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. 76ers: Curry: 7.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Philadelphia's 78 points in the paint are the second most the Bulls have allowed since the NBA began tracking that statistic in 1996-97. The high is 80 PITP by Sacramento on March 17, 2019.

CCI RECAP: Playing without their two All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers attacked the Bulls early taking advantage of seven first quarter turnovers. Backup center Tony Bradley made his second start of the season and established low post play early and veteran Dwight Howard came off the bench and hurt the Bulls in pick and roll coverage posting a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. He was one of eight double figure scorers by the 76ers. The Bulls welcomed back Lauri Markkanen who was perfect in all seven-three point field goal attempts and scoring a team high 23 points in 28 minutes. Otto Porter Jr. also returned to action after missing more than a month, scoring three points and adding three assists in 17 minutes. It was a disappointing performance by the Bulls who were out of sync and played with little energy. Defensively the Bulls lacked the physicality to compete against the 76ers. Zach LaVine's streak of 21 consecutive games scoring 20 or more points ended as he was held to 19 points.

UP NEXT: Home with Miami. The Heat beat Orlando last night 111-103 as the Heat bench scored 37 points. Jimmy Butler registered a 27-8-11 game. The Heat outscored Orlando 29-21 in the final quarter. Miami has won eight of nine games.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 121, Boston 109. Kyrie Irving scored 40 points. James Harden tossed in a 22-10 game as the surging Nets have won 12 of 13.

Milwaukee 134, New York 101. The Bucks handed the Knicks their most one-sided loss of the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his fifth triple-double of the season. Milwaukee has won seven of eight games.

OKC 116, Dallas 108. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points. The Thunder led by 16 after the first quarter.

Los Angeles Clippers 130, Golden State 104. The Warriors have lost a season high four straight games. Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points in three quarters

Phoenix 127, Portland 121. Devin Booker poured in 35 points as the Suns won their fifth straight.

Sacramento 125, Houston 105. The Rockets have dropped 14 straight games. PJ Tucker decided not to play last night and is not expected to return to the team according to Head Coach Stephen Silas.

Minnesota 135, New Orleans 105. Jaylen Nowell scored a career high 28 points. Chris Finch posted his first win as an NBA Head Coach.

Charlotte 105, Detroit 102. Terry Rozier scored 12 of the Hornets final 15 points.

Atlanta 121, Toronto 120. Tony Snell hit a game winning three pointer as time expired.

