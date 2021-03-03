Chuck Checks In - 03.03.21

GAME NIGHT FROM NEW ORLEANS.

Bulls: (15-18, 8-7 on the road) at New Orleans (15-19, 10-7 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington 6:45pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28ppg. Pelicans: Williamson: 25ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 7per. Pelicans: Adams: 9per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and White each with 5. Pelicans: Ball: 5per.

LAST MEETING: February 10, 2021. Bulls 129 Pelicans 116. The Bulls scored 40 or more points in each of the first and third quarters. The Bulls set a franchise record making 25 three point field goals. Zach LaVine scored 46 points. The Bulls shot 59% from the floor and 53% from three point range.

CCI PREVIEW: It's the final game before the All Star break and the Bulls would dearly love to finish off the first portion of the schedule with a road win against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. The Bulls dominated New Orleans at the United Center three weeks ago as Zach LaVine and Coby White combined for 76 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists. The Bulls set a franchise record making 25-three point field goals. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball have developed terrific chemistry and with Steven Adams in the post, Wendell Carter Jr. will have to match his physicality tonight. Williamson is averaging 25 points per game. The only players in NBA history to average 25+ ata be 20: LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant and Williamson. Plenty of hoops left however. Zach LaVine will participate in the three point shooting contest Sunday in Atlanta.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Denver 128, Milwaukee 97. Nikola Jokic picked up where he left off the night before in Chicago: 37-10-11. He posted his ninth triple-double of the season and his 50th of his career.

Phoenix 114, Los Angeles Lakers 104. The Suns won despite the ejection of Devin Booker in the third quarter for arguing . LeBron James will miss his first game of the season tonight against the Kings with a left ankle sprain. He will still report to Atlanta for Sunday's All Star Game.

Boston 117, Los Angeles Clippers 112. Kawhi Leonard sat this one out. Kemba Walker poured in 25 for the Celtics who won their third straight.

Atlanta 94, Miami 80. Trae Young scored 13 straight points in the fourth quarter.

San Antonio 119, New York 93. Trey Lyles scored a season high 18 points. He became the ninth player to lead San Antonio in scoring this season.

Memphis 125, Washington 111. Ja Morant had 35 points and 10 assists.

