Chuck Checks In - 03.02.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Denver 118, Bulls 112. (Bulls: 15-18, 7-11 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23pts. Denver: Jokic: 39pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: White: 10. Denver: Jokic: 14.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and Satoransky each with 5. Denver: Jokic: 9.



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Denver made 8 of their final 11 shots and went 7/7 from the line in the last 6 minutes.

CCI RECAP: Denver's fourth quarter: Nikola Jokic. Nikola Jokic. Nikola Jokic. He dominated the Bulls scoring 17 of his game high 39 points as the Nuggets pulled away from the Bulls at crunch time. Jokic, a fabulous player, got it going on the block and was simply unstoppable in single man coverage. His impressive line of 39-14-9, 1-steal and 2 blocks. The Bulls received a combined 43 points from their starting backcourt of Zach LaVine and Coby White but the two struggled shooting the three ball, collectively making just three of 15 attempts. Thad Young turned in another fantastic performance: 12-5-4 and 5 steals. Patrick Williams scored 13 points notching his fifth double figure scoring game in his last six outings. The Nuggets have won eight straight over the Bulls, the longest win streak by either team in the 94 game history of the series.

UP NEXT: At New Orleans Wednesday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 124, San Antonio 113 OT. James Harden became the first player in NBA history to record a 30+, 15+ 10+ rebound game without a turnover. The Nets snapped a 17 game losing streak in San Antonio.

New Orleans 129, Utah 124. Zion Williamson had a 26-10-5 game. Two other Pelicans starters scored 20+ (Ingram-26, Ball-23).

Portland 123, Charlotte 111. The Blazers nailed a franchise record 24-3s. Vintage Carmelo Anthony as he drilled six -three pointers.

Dallas 130, Orlando 124. The Mavs are hot winning for the ninth time in its last 12 games. Luka Doncic: 33-10-9.

Cleveland 101, Houston 90. Make it 12 straight losses for the Rockets.

Philadelphia 130, Indiana 114. The Pacers dropped to 15-18 as the 76ers bench carried them to their 23rd win. Shake Milton had 26 points.

The Hawks dismissed Lloyd Pierce . Assistant Nate McMillian will take over on an interim basis.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!