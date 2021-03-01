Chuck Checks In - 03.01.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Denver: (18-15, 9-8 on the road) at Bulls: (15-17, 7-10 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28ppg. Denver: Jokic: 26ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 7per. Denver: Jokic: 11per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and White each with 5per. Denver: Jokic 8per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls flew back to Chicago Sunday following the postponement of their game against the Raptors. The Bulls now face a grueling second half schedule featuring 38 games in 68 days. The Bulls now get their first look at Denver featuring Nikola Jokic who is a threat to post triple-double numbers every time he steps on the floor. I could watch Jokic play 24-7. On the offensive side he does everything well. He can post up, shoot the mid-range and the three ball. He sets fabulous screens. He is a tremendous passer; eye popping as a matter of fact. He runs great pick and rolls. He can advance and facilitate the offense allowing Jamal Murray to roam. He is a high IQ player to say the least. Jokic, a three time All-Star is averaging 26-10-8. He posted his eighth triple-double Saturday as the Nuggets ripped OKC. Murray is a budding superstar. The Nuggets should send the Pelicans a "Thank You" card every year for selecting Buddy Hield at six, one spot ahead of Murray in the 2016 NBA draft. Murray is in his fifth year at the age of 24. His field goal percentage is three points ahead of a season ago and his three point field goal percentage is six points higher from last season. Murray is averaging 48-40-82% on the year with a career high 21 points per game and a career high in minutes (35.2) and 4.4 rebounds per contest. Michael Porter Jr. is having a breakout season for Denver. Porter has three straight double-double games while averaging 14 points and six rebounds. If Porter can stay healthy Denver will be a factor in the Western Conference race. Last season Denver won 63% of its regular season games but fell to the eventual champion, LA Lakers, in five games in the WC Finals.

The Bulls look to bounce back after falling to Phoenix Friday night. Committing 10 turnovers in the final period opened the door for Chris Paul and company to steal a game at the United Center.

All-Star Zach LaVine was tremendous in February averaging 30 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Zach had eight-30+ games this past month.

Thad Young in February took his game to the next level averaging 62% from the floor.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 117, Golden State 91. The Lakers led 73-44 at halftime. LeBron James played in his 1,300 regular season NBA game.

Phoenix 118, Minnesota 99. Devin Booker scored 21 of his season high 43 points in the third quarter. Chris Finch is 0-3 as the new coach of the T-Wolves. The Suns have won 14 of their last 17 games.

Miami 109, Atlanta 99. The Heat have won six straight. Kendrick Nunn had 24 points. John Collins scored 34 points and grabbed 10 boards for the Hawks.

Charlotte 127, Sacramento 126. PJ Washington scored a career high 42 points. Gordon Hayward sat out with a hand injury. LaMelo Ball had a career best 12 assists for the Hornets.

New York 109, Detroit 90. The Knicks improved to 18-17, fourth best record in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons have lost six of seven.

Memphis 133, Houston 84. The Rockets have lost 11 straight.

Milwaukee 105, Los Angeles Clippers 100. Another big game for Giannis Antetokounmpo with 36 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Giannis has tied Michael Jordan with 61 career games of having 30-10-5 games.

Boston 111, Washington 110. Despite 46 points from Bradley Beal the Celtics were able to get back to .500 at 17-17. Boston had three players score 20+ led by Jayson Tatum's 31.

