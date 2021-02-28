Chuck Checks In - 02.28.21

GAME NIGHT FROM TAMPA: Bulls: (15-17, 8-7 on the road) at Raptors: (17-17, 8-7 at home). 6PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 5:45 Pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6PM



CCI PREVIEW: A disappointing fourth quarter by the Bulls is in the rear view mirror as the Bulls now set the sights on a relocated Raptors team playing their home games in Tampa. Because of border restrictions due to COVID-19, the Raptors adjustments have come not only off the court but on the court as well. Gone from a season ago, Marc Gasol and Serg Ibaka. The loss of Ibaka has taken its toll on the Raptors as a shot blocker, rim protector and someone who can space floor. The Raptors will be without their leading scorer in Pascal Siakam due to health and safety protocols. In fact, Head Coach Nick Nurse and six members of the Raps coaching staff face similar issues. Assistant Coach Sergio Scariolo guided the Raps past the Rockets Friday. He is no stranger to the stress of being a head coach. He leads Spain's National Team and has coached over 15-hundred games in Europe.

Despite the absence of Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell and OG Anunoby are high quality players with a developing star in-the-making in Chris Boucher. The Raps have an excellent front office in Masai Ujiri and GM Bobby Webster and they have plenty to ponder prior to the trade deadline with Powell and Lowry set to become free agents. Lowry is the greatest player in Raptors history and it will be interesting to see how this plays out. He is everything you're looking for in leader.

The Raps take 40 three point field goal attempts per game, ranking them fourth in the Association. They can also make them, shooting 38%, sixth in the NBA.

Toronto is last in the NBA in rebounding. If the Bulls pound the ball inside and take care of business on the glass they will come away with a successful night at the office.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Dallas 115, Brooklyn 98. The Mavs snapped the Nets eight game win streak.

New York 110, Indiana 107. The Knicks are back at the .500 mark at 17-17. Derrick Rose scored 17 points. Indiana has lost three straight.

Denver 126, Oklahoma City 96. Nikola Jokic posted his eighth triple-double of the season. The Nuggets are in Chicago tomorrow night.

Cleveland 112, Philadelphia 109 OT. The Cavs won on the road for the first time since January 7. Cleveland handed Philly only its third home loss of the season.

Utah 124, Orlando 109. The Jazz are 5-1 in second games of back to backs.

San Antonio 117, New Orleans 114. DeMar DeRozan had a 32-11 game.

Washington 128, Minnesota 112. The Wizards have won 7 of their last 8 games. Russell Westbrook set a Washington franchise record with his 10th triple-double of the season!

