Chuck Checks In - 02.26.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Phoenix (20-11, 9-5 on the road) at Bulls: (15-16, 7-9 at home) 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28ppg. Phoenix: Booker: 25ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 7per. Phoenix: Ayton: 11per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and White each with 5per. Phoenix: Paul: 8per

CCI PREVIEW: Friday night hoops at the United Center unfortunately, without fans, the building won't be rockin' but regardless, it's a great test for the Bulls as they entertain one of the NBA's hottest teams, Phoenix, winners of nine of their last 11. The Bulls offense is on fire fueled by first time All-Star Zach LaVine who is averaging 28 points per game, sixth best in the NBA. The Bulls have won three straight and five out of six and while LaVine deserves tons of praise, Wendell Carter's Jr. is worthy as well. Since returning to the lineup from injury, Carter is averaging 14 points, seven rebounds and shooting 60% from the floor. His passing is underrated as is his screening. Hopefully Carter can stay healthy as we approach a grueling second half of the season as the Bulls play 37 games in 67 days.

The Suns feature two All-Stars in Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Booker was selected to replace the injured Anthony Davis in the All Star Game. On his two selections, Booker has been named as an injury replacement player. He's averaging 24 points, four assists and three rebounds shooting a career high 50% from the field.

Chris Paul earned his 11th All-Star selection for his outstanding play in his first season with the Suns averaging 16 points and eight assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and nearly 40% from three point range. He became the third player in NBA history (Moses Malone and Shaq) to earn All-Star honors with four different franchise.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 111, Dallas 97. The Sixers post the best record in the NBA at 22-11. Dallas shot 41% and committed 22 turnovers. The 76ers held Luka Doncic to 19 points.

Milwaukee 129, New Orleans 125. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 69 points. The Bucks have won four straight. Zion Williamson had 34 for the Pelicans.

New York 140, Sacramento 121. That's right...the Knicks scored 140 points - not in two games, but one! The Kings have lost nine straight and are allowing opponents to average 126 points in that span.

Memphis 122, Los Angeles Clippers 94. The Grizzlies outscored LAC 33-19 in the fourth quarter. Tyus Jones scored a career high 20 points.

Brooklyn 129, Orlando 92. The Nets have won eight straight. Kevin Durant missed his sixth straight with a left hamstring injury.

Washington 112, Denver 110. Bradley Beal scored 33 points. The Wizards went 3-1 on their Western Conference trip.

Minnesota's Malik Beasley was suspended without pay by the NBA 12 games after pleading guilty to a felony count of threats of violence.

