Chuck Checks In - 02.25.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 133, Minnesota 126 OT. (Bulls: 15-16. 7-9 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 35pts. Minnesota: Beasley: 25pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 10. Minnesota: Edwards: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White and Young each with 6. Minnesota: Rubio: 10.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls picked up their 8th win in February; the Bulls first winning month since December 2017..

CCI RECAP: The Bulls scored the first seven points in the extra period and won their third straight to move to within one game of the .500 mark. The Bulls are just one-half game out of the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. Seven Bulls scored in double figures led by All-Star Zach LaVine who poured in a game high 35 points. The Bulls posted a season high 76 points in the paint. Wendell Carter Jr. posted his sixth double-double on the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulls bench shot 19 of 33 from the floor (57%) combining for 43 points.

UP NEXT: Home Friday with the Suns.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Utah 114, Los Angeles Lakers 89. The Lakers suffered their fifth straight loss. Yep, I think it's safe to say they miss Anthony Davis.

Charlotte 124 Phoenix 121. The Suns lost for just the second time in 11 games. Devin Booker will replace Anthony Davis on the All Star roster.

Golden State 111, Indiana 107. It was Indiana's first game in a week. The Warriors went 2-2 on their four game road trip. Golden State shot a season low 19% from three point range.

Atlanta 127, Boston 112. Danilo Gallinari set a Hawks franchise record draining 10-three point field goals. The Celtics fell to two games under .500.

Cleveland 112, Houston 96. The Rockets have lost nine straight. Jarrett Allen had a monster game for the Cavs with 26 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Miami 116, Toronto 108. The Heat won their fourth straight. Jimmy Butler with a 27-8-10 game.

Detroit 128, New Orleans 118. All-Star Zion Williamson tossed in 32 points.

Oklahoma City 102, San Antonio 99. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career high 42 points. His teammate Lu Dort won it with a three as time expired.

