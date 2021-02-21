Chuck Checks In - 02.21.21

Final from The United Center: Bulls 122, Sacramento 114. (Bulls: 13-16, 6-9 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 38pts. Kings: Bagley: 26pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Williams: 11. Kings: Bagley: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Carter: 5. Kings: Fox: 9.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Zach LaVine made 15 of 20 shots as he scored 30 or more points in his fourth straight game.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls withheld a fourth quarter by the Kings as Zach LaVine making a very convincing push to be added to the All Star roster scored 11 points in the final period. LaVine's 38 points moves his average to 35 points per game over his last eight. The last Bulls' player to accomplish that feat? Well, you know who it is...some guy with a statue at the United Center. Both teams were effective in the paint. The Bulls scored a season high 66 points. The Kings had 64. Patrick Williams recorded his second double-double of the season (11-11) and sank a 52 foot buzzer beater to end the third quarter, the longest shot made by a Bull since the 1996-97 season. The Bulls trail eight seed New York by one-half game and are two out from reaching the fourth seed. The Bulls are a fun team to watch. Really, really good days are ahead. Give this new front office and coaching staff time to do their thing. You won't be disappointed.

UP NEXT: At Houston Monday.

Charlotte 102, Golden State 100. Draymond Green was ejected with two techs with nine seconds left ..the Hornets tied the game then won it on Terry Rozier's left elbow jumper. Rozier is averaging 37 points over his last four games. Steph Curry missed the game with an illness not related to Covid.

Miami 96, Los Angeles Lakers 94. Kendrick Nunn scored 27 points.

Phoenix 128, Memphis 97. The Suns hit a team record 24 three pointers.

Washington 118, Portland 111. The Wizards snapped Portland's six game win streak. Bradley Beal scored 37 points. Damian Lillard had 35 but went 10 for 30 from the floor.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Rockets and DeMarcus Cousins are parting ways. The Bulls play in Houston Monday.

