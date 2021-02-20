Chuck Checks In - 02.20.21

FINAL FROM PHILADELPHIA: Philadelphia 112, Bulls 105. (Bulls: 12-16, 7-7 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts. 76ers: Embiid: 50pts

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 9. 76ers: Embiid: 17.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and White each with 5. 76ers: Harris: 7

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Joel Embiid's line: 50pts (CH), 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 4 blocked shots in 35 minutes. After a game like this, he deserves at least ten Philly style cheesesteaks.

CCI RECAP: A dominate performance by a legit MVP worthy candidate in Joel Embiid as the 76ers four time All-Star scored a career high 50 points in a variety of ways. Without Ben Simmons for the second straight game (illness), Embiid went to work early in the post as he bulldozed his way through the lane scoring 15 of his 17 points at the line. Despite Embiid's numbers the Bulls were in the game until the end led by Zach LaVine's 30 points (10-10 free throws) and Thad Young who contributed 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Reserves Ryan Arcidiacono and Tomas Satoransky were superb as well.

The Bulls host Sacramento tonight (8PM). The Kings have lost five straight.

RADIO: 670 The Score 7:45PM.

TV: NBCSC: 8:00PM.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Clippers 116, Utah 112. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George returned to the Clippers lineup as they snapped Utah's nine game win streak. Leonard scored 29 points.

Denver 120, Cleveland 103. Jamal Murray scored a career high 50 points and became the first NBA player to get 50 points without attempting a single free throw. Cleveland has lost nine straight.

Milwaukee 98, Oklahoma City 85. The slumping Bucks needed a win and they got one as Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled down a career high 19 rebounds.

Phoenix 132, New Orleans 114. Chris Paul dished out a season high 19 assists.

Orlando 124 Golden State 120. Nikola Vucevic registered his third career triple double (30-16-10).

Boston 121, Atlanta 109. Kemba Walker scored a season high 28 points. The Hawks have lost five of six.

Toronto 86, Minnesota 81. Forget the score — just Google, "Anthony Edwards dunk on Raptors." It is simply jaw dropping. By the way, after starting 1-6, the Raps are finally at .500 at 15-15.

Memphis 109, Detroit 95. Ja Morant scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half. Jerami Grant who lit up the Bulls on Wednesday with a career high 43 points, went 5 of 20 in the game and 2-10 from three point range.

