Chuck Checks In - 02.16.21

FINAL FROM INDIANA: Bulls 120, Indiana 112 OT (Bulls: 11-15, 7-6 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts. Indiana: Sabonis: 25pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 11. Indiana: Brogdon: 15.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 8. Indiana: Brogdon and Sabonis each with 5.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls collected a season high 60 rebounds, 13 on the offensive glass.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls outscored the Pacers 15-7 in OT winning for the third time in their last five games. The Bulls ended a ten game losing streak to the Pacers, winning in Indiana for the first time since 2016.

Zach LaVine scored 30 points, 14 coming in the fourth quarter and OT. He received help in the extra period from Garrett Temple and Denzel Valentine, both of whom scored in double figures respectively. Thad Young registered his second double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulls crashed the window for a season high 60 rebounds, 13 on the offensive side, leading to 25 second chance points.

Wendell Carter Jr. returned to the floor after missing eleven straight games with a quad injury. He nearly posted a double-double collecting 11 points and nine rebounds.

UP NEXT: At Charlotte on Wednesday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Utah 134, Philadelphia 123. Our CCI "Game of the Night" featured Jordan Clarkson's season high 40 points as the Jazz extended their winning streak to 8 games, 19 of 20.

Washington 131, Houston 119. John Wall returned to Washington for the first time in a Rockets uniform and tallied season highs of 29 points and 11 assists but Houston lost it's sixth straight. Bradley Beal scored 37 points.

New York 123, Atlanta 112. Julius Randle scored a season high 44 points as the Knicks won their third straight. Atlanta has lost four straight and seven of its last eight.

Los Angeles Clippers 125, Miami 118. Marcus Morris is on a big time run scoring a season high 32. The Clippers have won eight of 11 games. Jimmy Butler had a 30-10-10 game for the 11-16 Heat.

Golden State 129, Cleveland 98. Steph Curry scored 36 points in three quarters. He's averaging 37 per contest over the last six games. The 10-19 Cavs have lost six straight. Cleveland has shutdown Andre Drummond until they can move him.

Brooklyn 136, Sacramento 125. James Harden stuffed the stat sheet with his fifth triple-double of the season. Kyrie Irving scored 40 points.

The Lakers Anthony Davis will be sidelined for an indefinite period. with a calf strain.

The Pistons and Blake Griffin are parting ways. The question is how this will play out.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!