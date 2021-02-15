Chuck Checks In - 02.15.21

Bulls:(10-15, 6-6 on the road) at Indiana:(14-13, 7-8 at home) 6PM.

Radio: 670 The Score : Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 5:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28ppg. Indiana: Brogdon: 21ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine: 5 per. Indiana: Sabonis: 11 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and White: 5per. McConnell: 6 per.

SEASON SERIES: Indiana 1-0. December 26 at UC. Indiana 125 Bulls 106.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls embark on a three game road trip with stops in Indiana, Charlotte and Philadelphia.

The Bulls played the Pacers the second of the season and Indiana dominated highlighted by a 21-0 run. Indiana scored 76 points in the paint. Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double of 22-10-11. The Pacers, like the Bulls, have lost key personnel with TJ Warren sidelined with a stress fracture of the left foot. Caris LeVert who was acquired from the Nets has yet to play a game for the Pacers after surgery on his kidney to remove a cancerous mass. There is no time table for his a return. Indiana has won ten straight in the series.

The Bulls will rely on the backcourt of Zach LaVine, Coby White and Tomas Satoransky to provide scoring and distribution. The Bulls will have to contend with the inside play of Domantas Sabonis who leads the Eastern Conference in double-doubles with 21. Myles Turner has recorded 84 block shots on the season.

The Bulls may get some good news tonight as Wendell Carter Jr. went through a full practice on Sunday. He has missed 11 straight games. He's listed as questionable.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Denver 122, Los Angeles Lakers 105. Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of the season. Anthony Davis left. The game late in the first half after re-aggravating his right Achilles.

Portland 121, Dallas 118. Damian Lillard scored 34 points and dished out 11 assists. Luka Doncic scored 44 points after scoring 46 the game before against the Pelicans.

Oklahoma City 114, Milwaukee 109. Justin Jackson scored a season high 22 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo registered a triple double for the 16-11 Bucks.

Washington 104, Boston 91. The good news: Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker reached scored 25 points. The bad news: The rest of there Celtics scored a combined 41 points.

Los Angeles Clippers 128, Cleveland 111. The Clippers played without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers have won seven of ten. The Cavs have dropped nine of 11.

Memphis 124, Sacramento 110. Memphis had seven players score in double figures.

Detroit 123, New Orleans 112. Mason Plumlee came through with his first career triple-double of 17-10-10. The Pelicans have given up 67made three pointers in the last three games.

Minnesota 116, Toronto 112. The T-Wolves shot 69% in the second half.

San Antonio 122, Charlotte 110. The Spurs improved to 9-3 on the road.

Phoenix 109, Orlando 90. The Suns have won six straight. The Magic dropped to 10-18.

Brooklyn's Kevin Durant will miss the next two games with a left hamstring strain.

