Chuck Checks In - 02.13.21

Final From The United Center: Los Angeles Clippers 125, Bulls 106. (Bulls: 10-15, 4-9 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 26pts. LAC: Leonard: 33pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine: 9. LAC: Batum, Leonard and Morris each with 6.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 7. LAC: Williams: 5.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Clippers bench combined for 59 points.

CCI RECAP: The Clippers took control in the second half as LAC Head Coach Ty Lue went to his bench and they produced. Lou Williams all but put the game away in the fourth quarter scoring 11 straight Clippers' points. Marcus Morris Sr. contributed with six-three pointers. Kawhi Leonard went 14-21 from the floor and finished with 33. He scored 16 points in the third quarter. Of his 14 made field goals, only one came beyond the arc.

Zach LaVine had a 26-9-6 game but did not attempt a free throw. As a team, the Bulls went to the line only 15 times (14-15). Tomas Satoransky played 30 minutes off the bench and was outstanding with 17 points and a team high seven assists. Thad Young extended his streak which now totals at least one steal in 14 consecutive games, a current NBA high. The Bulls committed just 13 turnovers but the Clippers were efficient scoring 24 points off them.

UP NEXT: Bulls at Indiana on Monday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 115, Memphis 105. The Lakers have won seven straight. Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 63 points. The Lakers trailed by as many as 20 points int he first quarter. Memphis had just nine players in uniform.

Dallas 143, New Orleans 130. Luka Doncic scored a career high 46 points. Zion Williamson scored a career high 36 for the Pelicans going 14-15 from the floor. The Mavs have won four straight.

Detroit 108, Boston 102. Saddiq Bey scored 30 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and went 7-7 from three point range. Bey was selected 19th overall out of Villanova. The Pistons won for only the seventh time, two wins coming at the expense of Boston.

Utah 129, Milwaukee 115. The Jazz keep winning. Period. Make it six straight for Utah as they improved to 21-5. Joe Ingles scored a career high 27 points. Milwaukee fell to 16-10.

Charlotte 120, Minnesota 114. Terry Rozier scored 41 points. LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 11 rebounds. The Hornets improved to 13-14 as they began a five game home stand. The Bulls are in Charlotte Wednesday. Minnesota has lost four straight and dropped to 6-20.

New York 109, Washington 91. New York's Mitchell Robinson fractured his right hand. Derrick Rose scored 14 points in 20 minutes off the bench. Washington's Bradley Beal rested.

San Antonio 125, Atlanta 114. The Spurs played their first of seven straight on the road. The Spurs led by as many as 39 in the second half.

Denver 97, Oklahoma City 95. Nikola Jokic had a 22-13 game. The Nuggets host the Lakers Sunday.

Portland 129, Cleveland 110. The Cavs have lost six straight. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 30.

Orlando 123, Sacramento 112. Nikola Vucevic had 42 points.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!