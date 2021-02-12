Chuck Checks In - 02.12.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Los Angeles Clippers (18-8, 10-4 on the road) at Bulls: (10-14, 4-8 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score : Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28ppg.LAC: Leonard: 26ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine and Young east with 5 per. LAC: Ibaka: 6per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 5per. LAC: Leonard: 5per.

LAST MEETING: LAC 130 Bulls 127. Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, including seven-three pointers. Paul George who had a 28-7-9 game will not play as he's dealing with a toe injury. Zach LaVine pumped in 45 points. Coby White had a career high 13 assists. The Bulls shot 61% from the floor and 55% from 3-point range.

CCI PREVIEW: Fresh off an exciting 129-116 win over the Pelicans, the Bulls take aim at the Clippers led by future Hall of Fame player, Kawhi Leonard. Leonard is having another fabulous season coupled with Paul George who will miss tonight's game with a foot injury. The Clippers post top five numbers on both sides of the ball averaging a fifth best. 115 points per game (just behind the Bulls). LAC allows 108 points per game, fifth fewest in the Association. The Clippers lead the NBA in most games shooting 50% beyond the arc and are 12-0 when they make at least 16 in a game. LAC leads the NBA in three point percentage at 42% and FT% at 84%.

Zach Lavine continues to put up big numbers averaging 28 points per game. LaVine now ranks fifth on the scoring chart.

The Bulls listed Wendell Carter Jr as doubtful for tonight's game. He has been out the last ten games with a quad contusion. He last played January 18.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 120, Toronto 106. Semi Ojeleye had a career high 24 points. Rookie Payton Pritchard nailed six-three pointers. Boston led wire to wire. The Raps announced they will finish out their home season in Tampa.

Golden State 111, Orlando 105. Steph Curry went off with a 40-8-5 game. He drilled 10-three pointers. He has made four-three point buckets in a career best 13 straight games. Orlando has lost seven of eight. Golden State's James Wiseman will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days with a wrist injury.

Portland 118, Philadelphia 114. Carmelo Anthony, remember him? He scored a season high 24 points, 16 off the bench as Portland picked up its fourth win int he last five games.

Miami 101, Houston 94. Jimmy Butler delivered a triple-double of 27-10-10. Miami has won four straight after losing seven of eight. The Rockets have lost four straight.

Indiana 111, Detroit 95. The Pacers ended a four game slide as Domantas Sabonis had a 26-8-8 game.

Atlanta's Trae Young was fined 20-thousand dollars for inappropriate language toward an official.

National TV Games: ESPN: New Orleans at Dallas. 6:30. Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers 9PM.

