Chuck Checks In - 02.11.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 129, New Orleans 116. (Bulls: 10-14, 4-8 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 46pts. New Orleans: Williamson: 29pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine and Young each with 7. New Orleans: Adams and Hart each with 6.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 8. New Orleans: Ball: 7.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls set a franchise record making 25- three point field goals.

CCI RECAP: Zach LaVine and Coby White became the first duo in NBA history to make at least eight - three point buckets in the same game. LaVine went nine of 14 beyond the arc. White nailed eight of 17 three point shots. The Bulls made 25 three pointers - setting a franchise record. The Bulls put away the Pelicans with a 40 point third quarter. It was an excellent start for the Bulls as they poured in 44 first quarter points. The Bulls had great looks all night long shooting 59% from the field, 53% from three point range and assisting on 36 baskets. Tomas Satoransky dished out eight assists off the bench. The Bulls once again played without four players (Carter Jr., Markkanen, Porter Jr. and Hutchison).

UP NEXT: Home with the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Dallas 118, Atlanta 117. I love the Luka Doncic - Trae Young matchups. Dallas moved up in the draft three years acquiring the third pick from ATL. Doncic had a 28-10-10 game. Young 25-7-15.

Phoenix 125, Milwaukee 124. The Suns won their fourth straight. Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 58 points.

Los Angeles 119, Minnesota 112. Kawhi Leonard scored a season high 36 points. Lou Williams chipped in 27 off the bench. LAC played without Paul George (foot injury). Karl-Anthony Towns returned after missing 13 games after testing positive with COVID-19. He recorded a double-double of 18-10.

Memphis 130, Charlotte 114. Kyle Anderson set a career high with six-three pointers as the Grizzlies ended a four game losing streak.

Los Angeles Lakers 114, Oklahoma City 113 OT. The Lakers played in their third straight OT. LA has won six straight games.

Toronto 137, Washington 115. The Raps shot 59% from three point range.

Brooklyn 104, Indiana 94. Kyrie Irving tossed in 35 points as the Nets ended a three game losing streak.

Denver 133, Cleveland 95. This one was over early as the Nuggets led 34-17 after the opening quarter.

