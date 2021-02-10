Chuck Checks In - 02.10.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New Orleans (11-12, 4-7 on the road) at Bulls: (9-14, 3-8 at home). 8PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: 7:45 pre. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 8PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27ppg.. NOLA: Ingram: 23ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine and Young each with 5per. NOLA: Adams: 9per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5per. NOLA: Ball and Ingram with 4per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls are looking for consistency as they take on a Pelicans team, winners of four straight, after a 130-101 pounding of the Rockets last night. Josh Hart had 20 points and a career high 17 rebounds. There was some doubt Hart would be able to play as he's been dealing with back spasms. He became the 12th guard in NBA history to post those numbers.

Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan understands his options are limited with four players sidelined. In addition, Donovan has to manage minutes as the Bulls are dealing with a grueling schedule playing every other day.

Zach LaVine enters tonight's game seventh in the league in scoring at 27 points per game. In five February games LaVine is averaging 29 points. He went to the line a season high 11 times against the Wizards. Denzel Valentine has registered four straight double figure scoring games. Thad Young is enjoying life in February with impressive numbers of 14-5-5, shooting 65% from the floor.

Zion Williamson, now in his second season, still managed to score 20 points last night against the Rockets despite getting in early foul trouble. He's played a total of 46 NBA games and became the fastest to score 1-thousand points in his 44th game. Williamson is averaging 23 points and seven rebounds per game. The physicality of Williamson and Steven Addams will test the resolve of the Bulls tonight. Adams, coached by Billy Donovan at OKC is a force on the glass. Williamson is not only large but quick. Brandon Ingram is the real deal. He has become an elite player in the Association averaging 23-5-4.

CCI CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Utah 122, Boston 108. The Jazz have won five straight and 16 of 17. The Celtics have dropped three of their last four and are just a game over .500. Donovan Mitchell had 36 points and nine assists.

Philadelphia 119, Sacramento 111. The 76ers are on a nice run winning for the sixth time in seven games. Joel Embiid had 25 points and 17 rebounds.

Miami 98, New York 96. The Heat have won three straight. Derrick Rose, in his first game back with the Knicks, scored 14 points off the bench.

Golden State 114, San Antonio 91. Steph Curry scored 32 points as the Warriors snapped the Spurs three game win streak.

Portland 106, Orlando 97. The Trail Blazers have won eight straight over the Magic. Orlando's Cole Anthony suffered a shoulder injury.

Detroit 122, Brooklyn 111. Without Kevin Durant, life is difficult. The Nets have lost three straight. Jerami Grant tied his career high with 32 points.

Paul George will not play in Friday's game against the Bulls due to a foot injury.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!