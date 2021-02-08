Chuck Checks In - 02.08.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Washington: (5-15, 3-8 on the road) at Bulls (9-13, 3-7 at home)

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27ppg. Wizards: Beal: 33ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine and Young each with 5per. Wizards: Beal: 5per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and White each with 5per. Wizards: Beal: 4per.

SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls entertain the Wizards in the first of three straight home games this week.

Zach LaVine coming off a 39-7-4 game Saturday in Orlando, is averaging 27 points per game, ninth best in the NBA.

Patrick Williams continues to play a major role on both ends of the floor registering his first NBA double-double in Saturday's win over the Magic with a 16 points-10 rebounds performance.

Lauri Markkanen is listed as doubtful for tonight's game. Otto Porter Jr.is out.

The Wizards are still trying to figure things out. They've gone through a major trade (Wall for Westbrook), they've had six games postponed to the health and safety protocols and they're very inconsistent. Where this is all going is anyone's guess.

Bradley Beal is a great player. Whether he remains property of the Wizards long term is anyone's guess. Beal leads the NBA in scoring at 33 points per game. Russell Westbrook normally doesn't play in second games of back to backs, if that policy continues, don't expect to see him tonight. Westbrook is averaging: 19-9-9. On Sunday, the Hornets ripped the Wizards 119-97. The Wizards went 9-40 from three point range. The Wizards allow a league high 121 points per game. Opponents shoot 48% against them, second highest in the Association.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Sacramento 113, Los Angeles Clippers 110. Break up the Kings, winners of 7 of their last 8 and finally over .500 !

Utah 103, Indiana 95. The red hot Jazz have won 15 of 16 and lead the Lakers by one full game in the West. The Pacers have dropped three straight and fifth in six games.

Phoenix 100, Boston 91. The Suns have won five of six and are at 13-9. The Suns for the first time this season entertained fans numbering 1,500.

Miami 109, New York 103. Jimmy Butler nearly had a triple-double of 17-10-9.

According to various Internet news outlets, NY has reacquired Derrick Rose reuniting the former MVP with Head Coach Tom Thibodeau. The Pistons will receive guard Dennis Smith Jr. and a 2021 second round pick.

Cleveland's Larry Nance Jr will be out four- six weeks with a broken left hand.

Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter is out for another two weeks and will undergo a knee procedure.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure! Go Bulls!