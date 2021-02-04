Chuck Checks In - 02.04.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New York 107, Bulls 103.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 24pts. New York: Randle: 27pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Williams: 7. New York: Robinson: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. New York: Burks: 5.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls shot only 16% from three point range. Coby White went 2-8 from long distance; the rest of the starters went a combined 0-14.

CCI #2 STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls committed a season low nine turnovers.

CCI RECAP: The Knicks held off a furious fourth quarter rally by the Bulls and escaped with a win to split the mini two game series at the United Center. The Bulls trailed by as many as 18 points in the third quarter but came storming back led by the play of Thad Young (19 pts, 4 reb, 5 stl) and Denzel Valentine who contributed 13-6-3 off the bench. The Bulls shot 49% from the floor despite shooting 16% from three point range. Zach LaVine led the Bulls in scoring with 24. New York's Julius Randle led all scorers with 27.

UP NEXT: At Orlando Friday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Sacramento 116, Boston 111. De'Aaron Fox had 26 points and 11 assists. The Celtics played without Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart.

Milwaukee 130, Indiana 110. Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in the fourth quarter but still managed to collect a triple double of 21-14-10. In his last two games, Antetokounmpo is 15-19 from the field without taking a three pointer.

Dallas 122, Atlanta 116. The Mavs ended a six game losing streak as Luka Doncic tossed in 27 points and dropped 14 dimes.

Los Angeles Clippers 121, Cleveland 99. Paul George lit up the Cavs going 8 of 9 from three point range, scoring 36 points. LAC is the only team in the NBA not to drop two straight games.

Philadelphia 118, Charlotte 111. The 76ers won their fourth straight as Joel Embiid scored 34 points and collected 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma City 104, Houston 87. After losing by 30 to the Rockets Monday night the Thunder responded. OKC allowed a season-low point goal.

San Antonio 111, Minnesota 108. Down 16 points, DeMar DeRozan triggered the Spurs comeback with 30 points. San Antonio played without LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay.

Washington 103, Miami 100. The Wizards held the Heat to 32 points in the final 23 minutes. Miami dropped to 7-14.

New Orleans 123, Phoenix 101. Zion Williamson scored 28 points.

The NBA announced NBA players tested zero positive for Covid-19 in the past week.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!