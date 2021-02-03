Chuck Checks In - 02.03.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New York: (9-13, 5-8 on the road) at Bulls: (8-11, 3-6 at home). 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC : Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 26ppg. New York: Randle: 22ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen and Porter 6per. New York: Randle: 11per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 5per. New York: Randle 6per.

LAST GAME: Bulls 110, New York 102.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls take on the Knicks for the second time in three days looking for their second straight win. The Bulls did just enough to pull away from New York in the final minute to preserve a victory, coming through with key three point field goals by Zach LaVine and Coby White. Lauri Markkanen scored 23 of his game high 30 points in the first half against New York. In his last three games, Markkanen is shooting 62% from the field and 52% from three point range. He had wide open looks against the Knicks as he drained six-three pointers. Thad Young has been phenomenal nearing triple-double numbers in each of his last three games. All told, Young in his last three games is averaging 12-9-9 shooting 54% from the floor. Young is creating havoc on teams with his nifty passing, post up curls, baby jump hooks and solid positional defense. He is a born leader.

Julius Randle is having an All-Star caliber season and I expect the Bulls defense to bring tons of pressure tonight taking the ball out of his hands. I was very impressed with Immanuel Quickley. He has a knack of getting to the rim with a in the lane floater. Nerlens Noel played inspired ball blocking five shots. He and Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan have quite the history. Donovan, then Head Coach at Florida recruited Noel only to lose the big man to Kentucky. But the basketball world, like life, has a way of righting itself; Donovan coached Noel last season in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City sent rookie Aleksej Pokusevski to the G-League thus making the Bulls' Patrick Williams the youngest player in the NBA at 19 years 161 days. Williams is proving he deserved to be picked fourth overall. He has an extremely bright future.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 124, Los Angeles Clippers 120. Kyrie Irving scored 39 points. Kevin Durant tossed in 28. James Harden recorded 23 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists. The loss snapped the Clippers three game winning streak.

Toronto 123, Orlando 108. Raptors Fred VanVleet set a single game franchise scoring record pouring in 54 points. He is the first undrafted player in NBA history to score 40 or more points with 11 made 3-pointers in a game

Indiana 134, Memphis 116. The loss ended the Grizzlies seven game win streak.

Portland 132, Washington 121. Gary Trent Jr. continued his break out season play by drilling seven-three pointers.

Boston 111, Golden State 107. Despite the loss, Steph Curry joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only Warriors to score 17-thousand points in franchise history.

Utah 117 Detroit 105. he Jazz won their ninth straight home game. The Pistons trailed by as many as 28 points in the first half.

Oklahoma City's George Hill be sidelined for at least four weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb.

NBA NATIONAL GAMES

ESPN: Indiana at Milwaukee 6PM.

ESPN: Phoenix at New Orleans 830PM.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!