Chuck Checks In - 02.01.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New York (9-12, 5-7 on the road) at Bulls: (7-11, 2-6 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27ppg. NY: Randle: 22pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen and Porter Jr. each with 6per. NY: Randle: 11per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 5per. NY: Randle: 6per.

CCI PREVIEW. After a stunning buzzer beating loss to Portland, the Bulls get right back at it tonight against a Knicks team playing their third game in four nights. It's a mini two game series in Chicago as the teams play Wednesday night.

Tom Thibodeau has the task of driving the Knicks back to relevancy. New York has missed the playoffs seven straight seasons. The Knicks have a mixture of veterans and youth but have an eye toward the future with plenty of cap space to intrigue a free or two to MSG under the new leadership of agent turned NBA executive Leon Rose.

The Knicks feature two first round picks in Obi Toppin (8th overall) and Immanuel Quickley who was taken at 25. Toppin missed ten games with a calf industry while Quickley has become a trusted and productive bench player who may be knocking on the door for a starting assignment in the not too distant future. Quickley is averaging 12 points per game as the Knicks acquired his rights on draft night. It could be a flat out steal as the Knicks move forward in their quest for a playoff berth.

Julius Randle is having a fabulous season averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Only other player can match those totals: Denver's Nikola Jokic. Second year pro RJ Barrett is averaging 18 points per game.

Despite allowing a season high 129 point to the Clippers Sunday, the Knicks are holding opponents to a league best 103 points per game. That's the good news for Knicks fans. Offense? That's another story. The Knicks average only 101 points per game-last in the Association.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Clippers 129, New York 115. The Knicks have lost four of five.

Denver 128, Utah 117. Nikola Jokic tied a career high 47 points, 22 in the first quarter as the Nuggets snapped Utah's 11 game win streak.

Philadelphia 119, Indiana 110. The 76ers rallied from a 16 point fourth quarter deficit.

Toronto 115, Orlando 102. The Magic have lost 11 of 13 and host the Bulls in a back/back Friday and Saturday.

Washington 149, Brooklyn 146. Bradley Beal scored 37 points, 22 in the fourth quarter. Russell Westbrook went off for 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Minnesota 109, Cleveland 104. Andre Drummond recorded his third 20-20 game of the season (25-22). The Cavs scored 72 points in the pain—and lost.

NBA NATIONAL TV TONIGHT

NBA TV: Phoenix at Dallas 7:30.

Welcome to February! 15 games in 28 days. Got to love it. Let's roll!

