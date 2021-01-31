Chuck Checks In - 01.31.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Portland 123, Bulls 122. (Bulls: 7-11, 2-6 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 31pts. Portland: Lillard: 44pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 11. Portland: Kanter: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Young: 11. Portland: Lillard: 9.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls made a season high 21- three point field goals.

CCI RECAP: Damian Lillard was a one man wrecking crew as he lifted a right wing three with time expiring stunning the Bulls 123-122. It was one of eight 3 pointers on the night for Lillard who finished with 44 points. He was brilliant. The Bulls overcame a 19 point third quarter deficit, grabbed the lead, led by five point with less than nine seconds left but Lillard came through when officials ruled a jump after Portland trapped Zach LaVine with six seconds left. It was another frustrating loss for the Bulls against a team that was severely short-handed.

Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls in scoring with 31 points going 12-18 from the field (6-11-3s). Zach LaVine scored 26 in the final three quarters. He did not attempt or score a point in the opening period. Thad Young for the second straight game flirted with a triple double (8-11-11). The Bulls committed 15 turnovers, two under their season average, but Portland took advantage, scoring 26 points.

UP NEXT: Home with New York Monday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 96, Boston 95. Anthony Davis scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Boston's Daniel Theis had a chance to win it for the Celtics as time expired. The Celtics have lost five of their last seven games. Boston's Marcus Smart will undergo an MRI on his left leg.

Charlotte 126, Milwaukee 114. LaMelo Ball scored a career high 27 points, dished out nine assists and had four steals handing the Bucks their second straight loss.

Memphis 129, San Antonio 112. The Grizzlies saw action for the first time in 12 days. Ja Morant scored 19 points and had 11 assists.

Golden State 118, Detroit 91. Steph Curry with 28 points.

Houston 126, New Orleans 112. The Rockets have won five straight.

Phoenix 111, Dallas 105. Deandre Ayton with a monster game of 18 points and 17 rebounds. The Mavs have lost five straight.

Miami 105, Sacramento 104. Jimmy Butler returned after missing 10 games because of the health and safety protocols, scored a season high 30 points as the Heat ended a five game losing streak.

NATIONAL TV GAMES

NBA TV: Utah at Denver. 2:30PM.

NBA TV: Brooklyn at Washington. 6:00PM.

