Chuck Checks In - 01.25.21

GAME NIGHT AT THE UNITED CENTER: Boston at Bulls (Boston: 9-6, 4-4 on the road) (Bulls: 7-9, 2-4 at home) 8PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington 7:45pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 8PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine 26ppg. Boston: Brown: 27ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 8per. Boston: Tatum: 7per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 5per. Boston: Smart: 5per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls loss to the Lakers is in the rear view mirror. The Lakers dominated the first 24 minutes attacking the Bulls as they aggressively went to the rim. Instead of sulking at halftime, the Bulls responded and closed to win in 14 points near the end of the third quarter and played a much more competitive game in the second half.

Boston, like the Bulls, has dealt with health and safety protocols issues during the he season. Jayson Tatum is expected to return tonight. He last played January 8, missing a total of five games. Kemba Walker will not play tonight. Walker just returned from off season knee surgery and has played in only four games, resting in second games of back to backs.

Last night in Boston, the Celtics spanked the Cavs 141-103. Jaylen Brown scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter as the Celtics ended a three game slide.

The Bulls game at Memphis on Wednesday has been postponed. For the third straight week the Bulls will book end the week with a gap of time between games. The Bulls play host to Portland Saturday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 129, Atlanta 115. The Hawks played without Trae Young and Clint Capela. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a 27-14-8.

Toronto 107, Indiana 102. OG Anunoby scored a season high 30 points. The Raps won despite the absence of Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam.

San Antonio 121, Washington 101. The Wizards played their first game since January 11.

Portland 116, New York 113. Damian Lillard scored 39 points. He has made 66 consecutive free throws.

Los Angeles Clippers 108, Oklahoma City 100. Kawhi Leonard with a 34-9-8 game. The Clippers won their seventh straight and tied the Lakers for the best record in the NBA at 13-4.

Charlotte 107, Orlando 104. Gordon Hayward's layup with less than a second remaining lifted the Hornets past the slumping Magic. Orlando has lost eight of its last nine games. The Hornets ended a four game losing streak.

Sacramento at Memphis-postponed. The Bulls-Grizzlies postponement will mark the fifth straight game postponed for Memphis under the health and safety protocols .

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!