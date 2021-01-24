Chuck Checks In - 01.24.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Los Angeles Lakers 101, Bulls 90. (Bulls: 7-9, 2-4 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 21pts. Lakers: Davis: 37pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine 10. Lakers: James: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and White each with 4. Lakers: James: 6.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Lakers led 63-33 at halftime.

CCI RECAP: The Lakers improved to 9-0 on the road taking command early then cruised to their eighth straight win over the Bulls. The Lakers improved to a league best 13-4 as Anthony Davis scored 37 points, 15 in the first quarter. The Bulls rallied and cut their deficit to 14 with 69 seconds left in the third quarter but the Lakers pulled away with a run of their own snapping the Bulls three game win streak. Zach LaVine posted a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Home with Boston Monday night.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 128, Miami 124. Kevin Durant scored 31 points. Kyrie Irving added 28. James Harden 12-7-11 as the Nets survived Bam Adebayo's career high 41 points. The Heat dropped to three games under.500. Miami continues to play without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

Philadelphia 114, Detroit 110. Joel Embiid continues his torrid play with a 33-14 game. The 76ers are seven over .500. Detroit slipped to 3-13.

Utah 127, Golden State 108. The Jazz have won eight straight. Utah led by 30 at halftime. Steph Curry passed Reggie Miller for second most made career three pointers. He trails Ray Allen by 411 for most made three point field goals in NBA history.

Minnesota 120, New Orleans 110. The T-Wolves snapped a four game losing streak. The Pelicans have lost three straight and eight of nine. The T-Wolves are 2-9 without Karl-Anthony Towns who is sidelined with the coronavirus.

Houston 133, Dallas 108. DeMarcus Cousins turned back the clock with 28 points, 17 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Denver 120, Phoenix 112 2OT. Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 22 rebounds. The Suns could be without Devin Booker for a week with a hamstring injury.

