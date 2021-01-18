Chuck Checks In - 01.18.21

FINAL FROM DALLAS: Bulls 117 Dallas 101. (Bulls: 5-8, 4-5 on the road.)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 29pts. Mavs: Doncic: 36pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 10. Mavs: Doncic: 16.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 10. Mavs: Doncic: 15.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls bench scored 61 points. Points in the paint: Bulls - 64pts.

CCI RECAP: A great bounce back win for the Bulls as they slammed the door on the depleted roster of the Dallas Mavericks despite Luka Doncic's monster game of 36-16-15. But the Bulls tightened things up on Doncic in the second half and came away with a win. Doncic received little help. Kristaps Porzingis scored a quiet 20. Meantime, the Bulls pounded the ball inside scoring 64 points in the paint. The Bulls bench was fabulous scoring 61 points. Zach LaVine had an off night shooting the ball but he contributed with a double-double of 10 points and 10 assists. Lauri Markkanen with a tremendous game of 29-10-3. Wendell Carter Jr. with a career high five steals. The Bulls bench shot 66% from the floor. The Bulls snapped a four game losing streak and play three of their next four and six of eight games at the United Center. Join Bill and me on 670 The Score at 6:45. Adam and Stacey on NBCSC at 7PM.

CCI QUOTE OF THE GAME: Garrett Temple with a season high 21 points on how he feels the Bulls bench cane be a difference maker:

"No question. The first game I played, we got the bench together before the tipoff and I told them that we can be the best bench in the league because of the experience and talent that we have coming off the bench. Our team is going to need our bench to play well because we have such a young unit and there are going to be times when we have to help them out, today was great to show that. Zach [LaVine] and Coby [White] didn't have a great shooting night, but for the bench to play like we played today, there are going to be some games like that."

The Bulls host Houston tonight at the United Center. It's just the fifth home game of the season for the Bulls, fewest among Eastern Conference teams.

For Houston, James Harden is now in the rear view mirror. Victor Oladipo arrived from the Pacers but for how long? Oladipo is a free agent at the end of the season. The Rockets cleared cap space and picked up four first round picks in the Harden transaction. Oladipo is expected to play tonight. John Wall will not, out with knee soreness.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 105, Boston 75. The Knicks snapped a five game losing streak. Boston's Kemba Walker made his season debut after missing the first 11 games with a knee injury.

Los Angeles Clippers 129, Indiana 96. The Clippers have won four straight for the first time this season.

New Orleans 128, Sacramento 123. The Pelicans ended a five game losing streak despite De'Aaron Fox scoring 43 for the Kings. Zion Williamson had 31 for Nola.

Utah 109, Denver 105. Don't look now but the Jazz have won five straight.

Philadelphia at OKC Postponed. The 76ers fell short of having the league required eight players available.

Cleveland at Washington. Postponed. Health and Safety Protocols.

Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable for tonight's Nets-Bucks game. He has missed the last six

NATIONAL TV GAMES

NBA TV: 11AM: Orlando at New York

NBA TV: 1:30PM Minnesota at Atlanta

TNT: 4:30 PM Phoenix at Memphis

TNT: 6:30 PM Milwaukee at Brooklyn

TNT: 9PM Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers

Cleveland at Washington. Postponed.

