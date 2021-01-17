Chuck Checks In - 01.17.21

GAME DAY FROM DALLAS: Bulls (4-8, 3-5 on the road) at Dallas (6-5, 2-1 at home). 2PM

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 1:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 2PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28ppg. Mavs: Doncic: 27ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 8per. Mavs: Doncic: 9per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 6per. Mavs: Doncic: 8per.

LAST MEETING: Bulls 118, Mavs 108. Zach LaVine scored 39 points, 29 in the first half. Dallas shot 1-15 from three point range in the fourth quarter.

CCI PREVIEW: It's been a frustrating four game losing streak for the Bulls. The Bulls squandered a 10 point lead with less than two minutes remaining and fell in OT to OKC. Turnovers have plagued the Bulls through the first 12 games averaging nearly 18 per game, most in the NBA. Scoring is not the issue for the Bulls. Their offense is averaging a fourth-best 116 per game. Opponents however are scoring 121 points against the Bulls, second highest in the Association. Dallas gives up the third fewest in the NBA at 105 per game.

Both teams have been hit hard with the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. Tomas Satoransky and Chandler Hutchison remain sidelines for the Bulls. Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and Josh Richardson are out for the Mavs. Jalen Brunson is questionable (H&S). Tim Hardaway Jr. is questionable (groin).

Zach LaVine is third in the NBA in scoring averaging 28 per contest. Luke Doncic carries Dallas with a stat line of 27-9-8. He is a legit MVP candidate. He's also putting better effort on the defensive side this season. Kristaps Porzingis is expected to play.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Indiana's Caris LeVert is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his kidney. The Pacers are "super confident" LeVert will be able to get back on the floor.

Brooklyn 122, Orlando 115. James Harden notched a triple-double in his Nets debut. Kevin Durant scored a season high 42.

San Antonio 103, Houston 91. The Rockets played with only eight men.

Memphis 106, Philadelphia 104. The Grizzlies have won four straight. Ja Morant returned to the Memphis lineup after an eight game absence and scored 17 points and dished out six assists.

Detroit 120, Miami 100. The Heat gave up 68 second half points and fell to 4-7, 3-3 in Miami. Jerami Grant had a monster game of 22-8-6-4 blocks and 2 steals.

Toronto 116, Charlotte 113. Chris Boucher is hoopin'. He recorded his third straight 20 point game for the Raps and nearly had his second straight double-double.

Portland 112, Atlanta 106. CJ McCollum suffered a left foot sprain. Enes Kanter had 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks for the Blazers.

Indiana at Phoenix-postponed.

NATIONAL TV GAMES

NBA TV: New York at Boston: Noon.

NBA TV: Philadelphia at Oklahoma City: 6PM.

NBA TV: Indiana at LAC: 9PM

