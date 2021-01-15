Chuck Checks In - 01.15.21

GAME NIGHT FROM OKC: Bulls (4-7, 3-4 on the road) at OKC: (5-6, 0-5 at home)

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27per. OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander: 20per.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 7per. OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander and Diallo: Each with 5 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 6per OKC: Gilgeous-Alexander 5per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls hit the floor for the first time since Sunday. Their postponed Tuesday home game against the Celtics provided Billy Donovan's team with rest and practice time. The Bulls had been playing every other night sprinkled in with back to backs so this afforded players to recharge for tonight's start of three games in four nights.

The Bulls offense is rolling averaging 116 points per game. They're in the top ten in field goal percentage at nearly 48%. The Bulls are shooting a very respectable 38% from three point range. However the Bulls are looking to tighten up their defense allowing opponents to score an average of 121 points per game and 48% from the floor.

Zach LaVine ranks third in the NBA in scoring at 27. 7 per game, averaging 38 points in his last three games.

Lauri Markkanen and Ryan Arcidiacono are good to go. Markkanen last played December 29 missing a total of seven games.

Bulls Injury Report: Out: Devon Dotson (NWT), Chandler Hutchison (Health and Safety Protocols), Luke Kornet (NWT) Tomas Satoransky (Health and Safety Protocols) Questionable: Garrett Temple (Right Ankle Sprain). Probable: Otto Porter Jr.

The Thunder are winless in five home games.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 125, Miami 108. The Sixers improved to 7-1 at home. Miami fell two games under.500. Ben Simmons came through with a 10-10-12 - 3 steals game. The Heat played without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard. DePaul's Max Strus scored 11 points for the Heat.

Indiana 111, Portland 87. A convincing win for the Pacers as Indiana ended an 11 game losing streak in Portland. The Blazers suffered a major loss as Jusuf Nurkic sustained a fractured right wrist.

Denver 114, Golden State 104. Nikola Jokic posted his 46th career triple -double game with a 23-14-10 contest.

Toronto 111, Charlotte 108. Chris Boucher is on my CCI " Under the Radar Players" in the NBA. His numbers against the Hornets: 25-10- 2 assists-2 blocks.

Houston 109, San Antonio 105. Life without James Harden is officially on for the Rockets. Chicago's Sterling Brown had 23 points and seven rebounds for Houston. The Rockets played without John Wall and Eric Gordon.

Tonight's Golden State at Phoenix - Postponed as well as the Washington at Detroit contest.

NATIONAL TV GAMES: ESPN: Dallas at Milwaukee 6:30 CT

ESPN: New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers 9PM

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!