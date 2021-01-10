Chuck Checks In - 01.10.21

GAME DAY FROM LOS ANGELES: Bulls (4-6, 3-3 on the road) at Clippers (6-4, 2-2 AT HOME).

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: CHUCK SWIRSKY AND BILL WENNINGTON: 2:45PRE.

TV: NBCSC: ADAM AMIN AND STACEY KING: 3PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 26pts. Clippers: George: 24pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 8 per. Clippers: Ibaka: 7per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 5 per. Clippers: Leonard 6 per.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls look to head back to Chicago with a 2-2 road trip if they can hold off the powerful twosome of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard is averaging 23-5-5. George: 24-6-5. In the off season the Clippers picked up free agent Serge Ibaka who gives LAC a player who can stretch the floor, defend and block shots on the other end. The Clippers replaced Doc Rivers with Ty Lue and the heat is squarely on the shoulders of Lue to figure things out how to best utilize Leonard and George. The Clippers are coming off a deflating loss to the Warriors. Up by 22 points in the third quarter the Warriors rallied and won by 10. The Bulls will need to match the Clippers energy of frustration . The Bulls are getting better and have played better after two lopsided defeats to start the season.

Zach LaVine on the road trip is averaging 29 points, five rebounds and six assists, shooting 50% from the field. Coby White in his last three games: 21-5-5. Wendell Carter Jr was impressive against the Lakers pouring in a season high 23 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

Otto Porter Jr. is listed as doubtful for today's game with a lower back strain.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Miami 128, Washington 124. Tyler Herro scored 31 points, Jimmy Butler recorded a 26-10-9 game as the Heat sent the Wizards to their eighth loss in ten games. Bradley Beal missed the game due to Health and Safety Protocols.

Denver 115, Philadelphia 103. The 76ers had only seven healthy players for the game. 76ers rookie Tyrese Maxey made his first NBA start scoring 39 points ,grabbed seven rebounds and assisted on six others.

Milwaukee 100, Cleveland 90. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with back spasms. The Bucks went 4-1 during their home stand.

Phoenix 125, Indiana 117. Mikal Bridges scored a career high 34 points as the Suns improved to 7-3. Chris Paul delivered a 15 points 10 assists game. Domantas Sabonis had a huge game of 28 points and 22 rebounds.

Charlotte 113, Atlanta 105. 19 year old LaMelo Ball became the youngest player to ever record a triple-double with a 22-12-11 game. The Hornets have won three straight. The Hawks have lost four straight. Bogdan Bogdanovic suffered a knee injury and will be re-evaluated today.

San Antonio 125, Minnesota 122. OT. Patty Mills nailed five-three point field goals off the bench for the Spurs. Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the Minnesota lineup with a 25-13-4-3 blocks game.

Portland 125, Sacramento 99. The Kings gave up 144 points to Toronto Friday- 125 to Portland Saturday.

Dallas 112, Orlando 98. Luka Doncic delivered a triple -double of 20-11-10.

The Celtics could be without nine players for tonight's game against the Heat. Seven of the nine have been listed as either doubtful (Jayson Tatum) or questionable due to Healthy and Safety Protocols. The Celtics play in Chicago Tuesday. What the Celtics roster will look like is anyone's guess.

NATIONAL GAMES: NBA TV: Utah at Detroit 2PM.

NBA TV: Miami at Boston: 6PM.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

