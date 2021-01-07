Chuck Checks In - 01.07.21

FINAL FROM SACRAMENTO: Kings 128, Bulls 124. (Bulls: 4-5, 3-2 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 36 (CH). Kings: Holmes: 24.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 17 (CH) Kings: Bagley 12.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 7. Kings: Haliburton: 6.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Kings committed just seven turnovers compared to the Bulls 16.

CCI RECAP: The Kings made plays at crunch time to snap the Bulls mini two game win streak. Buddy Hield who couldn't buy a shot for the majority of the game came through with a huge four point play with 38 seconds left to give Luke Walton's team just enough of a cushion to prevail. Lockport's Richaun Holmes had a monster game making 10 of 11 shots from the field. Tyrese Haliburton, the 12th overall pick in the draft was fabulous scoring 15 of his season high 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr. enjoyed career games in points and rebounds respectively. White continues his torrid play pouring in 36 points and dishing out seven assists without committing a turnover in 40 minutes. Carter recorded 17 rebounds and added 11 points for his third double-double of the season. The Bulls however committed 16 turnovers leading to 22 points.

Head Coach Billy Donovan said Patrick Williams was in concussion protocol and that's the reason he did not start the second half. Garrett Temple replaced him as Williams later returned in the period.

UP NEXT: At Los Angeles Lakers Friday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 107, Miami 105. Payton Pritchard put back with less than a second remaining won it for the Celtics.

Philadelphia 141, Washington 136. Bradley Beal scored a career high 60 points, matching a Washington franchise record that he now shares with Gilbert Arenas for most points in a game. The 76ers improved to an NBA best 7-1.

New York 112, Utah 100. The Knicks have won three straight. Austin Rivers scored 23 points including 14 straight. Julius Randle continues his sterling play with a 30-16-7 game.

Charlotte 102, Atlanta 94. Gordon Hayward scored a career high 44 points. Trae Young scored only seven points on 2-9 from the floor.

Indiana 114, Houston 107. Malcolm Brogdon scored a career high 35 for the Pacers.

Milwaukee 130, Detroit 115. The Bucks improved to 4-0 at home. The Pistons fell to 1-7. Detroit rookie Killian Hayes is out indefinitely with a torn labrum in his right hip.

Phoenix 123, Toronto 115. The Suns sank 23-three point field goals. The Raps dropped to 1-6.

Okalahoma City 111, New Orleans 110. George Hill sank two free throws with 12 seconds left lifting the Thunder to a road win.

Los Angeles 108, Golden State 101. Steph Curry tweaked an ankle and was held to 13 points.

Orlando 105, Cleveland 94. Orlando's Markelle Fultz suffered a season ending torn ACL. The injuries continue to mount for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland will miss at least a week with a sprained shoulder. He joins Dante Exum and (calf) and Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) on the sideline. Kevin Love remains out with a calf injury.

