Chuck Checks In - 01.05.21

GAME NIGHT FROM PORTLAND: Bulls (3-4, 2-1 on the road) at Portland: (3-3, 1-1 at home)

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington 9:15 CT pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 9:30CT.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 24ppg. Portland: McCollum: 28ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 7per. Portland: Kanter: 9per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 5 per. Portland: Lillard: 6per.

CCI PREVIEW: It's the start of a four game road trip for the Bulls as they take on Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and company. The battle of the backcourts is a featured story line in the game. The combination of Lillard and McCollum average 54 points and nearly twelve assists per game. The Bulls counter with Zach Lavine (39 vs. Dallas) and Coby White who average collectively: 40 points per game and nine assists.

The Blazers were aggressive in the off season acquiring Robert Covington from Houston in exchange for Portland's first round pick in 2021. Covington is off to a slow start shooting only 34% front he field and 28% from three point range. In free agency, the Blazers signed Derrick Jones as a defensive stopper. However through six games, Portland ranks near the button in defensive efficiency as do the Bulls.

The Bulls will need to play consistent basketball on the trip and avoid turnovers. As Bulls fans are well aware, Lillard and McCollum can get buckets. One of the key matchups tonight is in the post with Wendell Carter Jr. opposing a physical center in Jusuf Nurkic.

For the third straight game, the Bulls will be without Ryan Arcidiacono, Lauri Markkanen, Chandler Hutchison and Tomas Satoransky.

Portland: Zach Collins will not play (ankle). Rodney Hood is questionable with a left quad strain.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 126, Toronto 114. Jayson Tatum scored 40 points. Going 11-19 from the floor including five -three point field goals. Tatum went 13-13 from the line. The Raps have dropped five of their first six games.

Indiana 118, New Orleans 116. OT. Malcolm Brogdon with the game winning hoop.Victor Oladipo had his fourth 20 point game in 6 contests. Zion Williamson registered a 24-10 game, his fourth double-double in seven games.

Milwaukee 125, Detroit 115. Giannis Antetokounmpo with a monster game scoring 43 points on 17-24 from the field. The Pistons have lost six of their first seven games. The Bucks are above the .500 mark for the first time this season

New York 113, Atlanta 108. The Knicks out scored the Hawks 29-20 in the fourth quarter.Julius Randle with an impressive 28-17 game. RJ Barrett added 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas 113, Houston 100. Luka Doncic returned to the Mavs lineup and delivered a 33-16-11 game. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 30 off the bench.

Miami 118, Oklahoma City 90. The Heat went on a 20-0 run to cruise to their third win. Bam Adebayo hit on nine of ten field goals. Miami led by as many as 35 points.

Philadelphia 118, Charlotte 101. The 76ers have won four straight. Philly has beaten Charlotte 13 straight times. The 76ers are off to a 6-1 start. The Hornets dropped to 2-5.

Orlando 103, Cleveland 83. The Magic hit a season high 15- three point field goals. Orlando came in last in the NBA in three point makes per game with nine.

Golden State 137, Sacramento 106. After scoring a career high 62 points on Sunday, Steph Curry was at it again with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

National TV Games: NBA TV: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis. 7PM

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!