Bulls surrender big second-half lead to Blazers, fall to 10-5

This has been a tough time to be in Portland. It seems you often need a gas mask, and not always because of the marijuana smoke and persistent drizzle. The forecast for the next several months appears to be cloudy with a good chance of cloudiness. The rate of depression is the highest in the nation.

And that was just among Bulls players Wednesday in their 112-107 loss to the Portland Trailblazers.

"It was a game I felt we should have won," said Zach LaVine, who led the Bulls with 30 points with seven of 12 threes, but missed one to tie the game with 10 seconds left despite no defenders much closer to him than Vancouver. "(Not surprised I was so open). I was surprised I missed. Great play, great shot. I just missed it. Probably most open shot I had tonight.

"We were in control of the game throughout the whole time," LaVine noted. "You want to learn some lessons, but not with stuff like this where you feel you gave one away. When you have a team down (20 just before halftime) you have to figure out how to flip that switch and take the game over at the right time."

Zach LaVine, who finished with 30 points, shoots over Portland point guard Damian Lillard.

Which this time the Bulls couldn't do despite as brilliant a first half, especially on defense, as they've played this season in a month of excellent defense. At halftime with the Bulls leading 63-48, it was LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combining for 33 points on 14 of 21 shooting and Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum with six combined points on one of 10 shooting. LaVine and DeRozan still finished as the elite duo with 52 points to 40 for the prime Trailblazers scorers.

Lonzo Ball had 17 points and two obstinate driving scores after the Trailblazers surged ahead 104-98 with about three minutes left. That for a player they justified in New Orleans letting go because he also didn't drive the ball to the basket. Though Alex Caruso with 12 points—and 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks, and all sorts of other bothersome things—probably was the best player in the game with so many smoking hot hustle plays he appeared to melt the snow on Mt. Hood.

But DeRozan, who as Cole Porter once wrote about this season has been delightful, delicious, delectable, delirious and delovely, was this time a bit DeStracted, DeScordant and DeSpirited.

The brilliant scoring forward who even has worked himself into the league's MVP conversation with this Bulls now 10-5 start was still good with the 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. But this time in a rough second half when he was zero for seven shooting with four turnovers, two straight in the third quarter when Portland cut an 18-point deficit to 85-81 entering the fourth quarter, DeRozan couldn't produce the magic of most of the first month of the season.

"There are going to be nights they don't shoot the ball as well; that's the way it is," said Bulls coach Billy Donovan. "They are human."

You could have fooled us, at least about DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan finished with 22 points on 7-of-19 shooting against Portland.

"DeMar got to his spots and he's made those shots all year long and he didn't really make a lot of those in the third and the fourth," agreed Donovan. "But if you're up by 15 and playing defense you can overcome things like that. Zach and DeMar have been incredible offensively. Zach had a great offensive night tonight. DeMar maybe wasn't as efficient—he was efficient—as he's been."

It's true it was more than just a less than perfect game for DeRozan. The Bulls reserves now with Caruso starting don't have much offense, especially with Coby White slow to find a footing. Or basket. He played about 10 minutes for the second consecutive game and still hasn't scored. The Bulls reserves were outscored 35-20. The Trailblazers were smarter than the Clippers and Lakers using their size. They outrebounded the mini-Bulls 44-36 and 16-10 on second chance points.

Portland began the game going inside to Jusuf Nurkic, which the Bulls mostly obstructed. Finally getting something from their three-point shooting late in the game, Portland was able to spread the Bulls out some and take advantage of their size differential with Larry Nance getting 16 points and nine rebounds. Nurkic had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

So if Nikola Vucevic's presence wasn't missed much in Los Angeles when the Lakers and Clippers cracked with the Bulls pressuring defenses, the Covid-marooned Vucevic was the missing piece this time. And not only for what he might have scored and how much influence he would have had against the 6-11 Nurkic instead of the Bulls closing "center" Wednesday, Derrick Jones. Jones played hard and mostly well with what looked late like maybe a game saving block on Lillard with 30 seconds to go. But the lack of offense and especially creating offense from he, Alize Johnson and Javonte Green requires that DeRozan and LaVine rarely miss.

"I thought our bigs had plays to do things offensively and we weren't able to make enough of them with the amount of pressure and aggressiveness they placed on our perimeter," offered Donovan without naming names.

Donovan doesn't name names. He's as American as you can get, a fellow whose coaching travels well and whose teams usually outwork the subversives. But his team certainly could have used the freedom which Vucevic's passing and presence supplies.

"We needed somebody in the middle of the floor who could make a play and maybe create something," noticed Donovan. "Derrick, I thought, had some opportunities. But he wasn't able to do some of the things he did in LA; that happens."

Tap to watch Billy Donovan's postgame reaction with the media following Chicago's 112-107 loss in Portland.

So what happened is LaVine and DeRozan, and to some extent Ball, were left to make those big plays and shots. LaVine and Ball made a bunch in the fourth quarter, the only Bulls with fourth quarter field goals. Ball had those two drives to get back within 104-102 with 2:32 left. And then LaVine made a long three with two minutes remaining to get the Bulls within 106-105. And then after LaVine with excellent defense forced the ball out of Lillard's hands and into a 24-second violation, LaVine countered with a layup for a 107-106 Bulls lead with 1:20 left. That came after Caruso swooped in for yet another offensive rebound after a LaVine miss. More on the Amazing Alex to come.

Lillard drove and was fouled with 1:05 left and made both for a 108-107 Portland lead. LaVine walked the ball up in mostly a stagnant set. Caruso came up to set a screen as LaVine drifted left and his three went long. Former Trailblazer Jones then had that block on Lillard. But this time DeRozan slipped as much as slipping up. The smooth veteran this time when he was making that spin move from the right wing slipped. He got up and quickly shot, but off balance and it was short. Portland rebounded with 13 seconds left leading by one. The Bulls had to foul and Nance made both.

Then out of the timeout, Donovan had a terrific setup with Tony Bradley setting a down screen and LaVine open by at least eight feet. The shot hit the front rim and two more Portland free throws later the Bulls were 2-2 on this road trip.

Now for a word or two from our sponsor, Alex Caruso.

Alex Caruso finished with 12 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists against the Trail Blazers.

Not only was it nearly the most unassuming triple double you'd see, but in a first half that was a Caruso highlight show of defensive plays. OK, I'm convinced. Seriously, LeBron, you couldn't use that guy!

It was from the start with not only an offensive rebound, but tipping it to Ball in his shooting pocket for a three. Caruso made a no look pass after an offensive rebound for a DeRozan layup and next possession another offensive rebound and fouled for free throws as the Bulls were taking an 18-10 lead. He'd also just stolen a defensive rebound between three ‘Blazers. All of this while holding McCollum scoreless in the first half. Isa headband like a cape?

In the second quarter, Caruso took a rebound and drove all the way for a score, fought over screens to cause a pair of offensive fouls, helped on Lillard as he was one of six in the first half, lobbed one up for a Green slam dunk, and that wasn't booing; it was Car-oooo-soooo. Do I count?

Donovan as diplomatic as he always is, generally attributed the loss to the usual turnovers, fewer free throws (though the Bulls often are at a deficit they've made so many shots), opponent threes, though Portland was 11 for 31 and, of course, toughness.

"I could sense even with the way we were running our offense (in the third quarter) there wasn't a lot of force, there wasn't a lot of thrust to the basket on cuts," said Donovan.

It's true the Bulls pretty much every game play harder than the opponent on offense and defense, cut decisively with more purpose and challenge so many shots you'd think they were signaling for the peanut guy. But can humans, as Donovan assured us they are, do that with such relentless resolve? I know 48 minutes. They are human, correct?

"We did not respond very well when the game started to get more physical," Donovan claimed. "We weren't getting calls and there was too much complaining and... you have to be able to grind through that. We didn't play through the level of physicality we needed to. We got careless. We tried to throw the ball into areas of the floor we didn't need to. They obviously got more aggressive. They picked up the intensity and we did not match it."

So the 'Blazers set them ablaze?

Sure, there was something to that. And the Bulls did have just 44 points after halftime. Not that the Trailblazers, comfortably 25th in defensive efficiency, remind anyone of the '85 Bears. Heck, Caruso can just about dunk on Lillard and McCollum standing on top of one another.

But eventually your patchwork comes a bit threadbare. Donovan has been excellent the way he's mixed and matched his mismatched lineup with Vucevic and Patrick Williams out and White not quite back. The Bulls have gotten more extraordinary than ordinary from your Greens, Browns and Johnsons.

It's just that DeMar can't be DeMazing all the time. Still, the Bulls had a shot, in a tough place to play, in the midst of a long road trip with what mostly was another excellent, if unavailing, effort. It's been worse.