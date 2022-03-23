Bulls suffer blowout loss in Milwaukee as postseason approaches

There's much to experience on the scenic ride north on I-94 from Chicago to Milwaukee that reveals the highlights of life in Wisconsin. There's the smoky Brat Stop and the gleaming Mars Cheese Castle near Kenosha, and the many two-for-one fireworks deals that encapsulated Tuesday's Bucks 126-98 victory over the Bulls.

The defending champion Bucks with their third consecutive win over the Bulls this season and 15th in the last 16 produced the fireworks, Jrue Holiday moving Bulls obstacles aside for 27 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo freaking good again with 25 points and 17 rebounds, the towering Bucks with a 20-rebound advantage.

The Bulls? Make them grilled, not so well done and a little bit yellow with embarrassment.

"Playing against the defending champs, seeing, feeling, understanding how hard they compete, how well they execute, the physicality, everything that comes with it to get what they deserved last year," said DeMar DeRozan seemingly with some envy. "It comes with heartache and going through what we're going through now. The last couple of weeks have been tough for us. How do we change that around and use that as a benefit for us? That flip has to switch of understanding enough is enough; now it's time to turn it around and show that desperation.

"At some point," said DeRozan, "we have to get tired of getting our butts kicked like this."

DeMar DeRozan finished with 21 points on 10-of-23 shooting but shot 2-for-11 in the first half.

They're running out of time with 10 games left in the regular season. The Bulls are going to make the playoffs, and with Monday's important win over Toronto likely are going to avoid the play-in tournament. But Tuesday's humiliation made it nine losses in the last 12, the Bulls falling to a still respectable 42-30 and fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee at 45-27 is second in the East behind Miami while the Bulls dropped two and a half games behind fourth place Boston. The Bulls are a game ahead of Cleveland with a potential tiebreaker game in Cleveland Saturday. The Bulls are 2-1 over the Cavs this season.

The loss Tuesday not only continued the Bulls empty season against the best teams in the league, but the margin was discouraging with the Bucks basically in control the entire game. Milwaukee led 33-20 with a 13-0 run to close the first quarter, 59-43 at halftime because the Bulls scored the last 10 points of the half, and then wait a minute, 64-54 four minutes into the third quarter on a run of Zach LaVine scores.

But a deep and varied Bucks team with seven players scoring in double figures and a massive size advantage with the likes of Brook Lopez, Serge Ibaka and Bobby Portis hit the Bulls with a 21-6 run to effectively end the competitive part. Milwaukee led 91-69 after three and by 30 when Bulls coach Billy Donovan began calling ahead for the room service cheese curds and fried carp.

Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 22 points and LaVine and DeMar DeRozan each had 21. But there was virtually no production from anyone else as the young Bulls bench was dominated, Ayo Dosunmu a minus-35, Coby White a minus-22 and Patrick Williams a minus-12 in plus/minus ratings. The little production they had was mostly in the last few minutes after the Bucks led by 35.

Which is going to be a question for Donovan as the Bulls head to the playoffs.

Teams generally work in veterans for the more physical, tougher playoff games. But the Bulls are relying more on youngsters with no playoff experience. Alex Caruso saliently observed that the game was officiated like a playoff game.

Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

"I think it was called for the most part like a playoff game tonight," said Caruso, who was part of the Lakers 2020 championship team. "I think they let most of the stuff go in the playoffs they let go."

So perhaps it becomes another of those valuable lessons for these nascent post season Bulls.

"We're going through it right now, battle wounds, battle scars, taking them all on the chin right now; going to show us what we're made of," promised DeRozan. "Sometimes it's OK to go through it, especially if you let it build you up and bring that toughness you've been searching for; something like this can bring that out of you. It's on us to find it."

Though the Bulls were asking for a little help from the officials, which may not be the way to find it.

"The thing that was amazing to me is there was only two defensive fouls called against them in (the first and second quarters)," Donovan said. "I've never heard of that. I've never seen that before ever. I felt like we were trying to go downhill. I felt we were trying to get to the basket. The free throw discrepancy, certainly, in the first half created a little bit of a hole for us."

It was 11-2 free throws for the Bucks in the half, but the Bulls primarily are a jump shooting team. DeRozan is among the league leaders in free throws. So it's not like the officials are against the Bulls. Though DeRozan didn't attempt a free throw for the first time this season (he was zero for two in Game 1 of the season).

It led to a frustration technical foul for DeRozan late in the game.

"Without a doubt I got hit a few times on a couple jump shots," DeRozan insisted. "Same old thing over and over (from the referees), 'I missed it, I missed it.' In my opinion, you get paid to play at a high level, the refs get paid to ref at a high level. And consistently hearing you missed something, you missed something, you missed something. It's unacceptable. Not even shooting one free throw all night was indicative of my frustration and why I got the tech."

But the Bucks are a smart, savvy team that takes the ball inside more. They had a 58-34 interior scoring advantage. And unlike the young players who leap, it seems, as soon as DeRozan arches his eyebrows, the Bucks veterans who were defending DeRozan, like Holiday and George Hill, stood in place as DeRozan faked and went up. It did enable DeRozan to produce one impressive run late in the third into the fourth quarter with five consecutive field goals. But DeRozan doesn't drive the ball much, preferring his beautiful mid range shooting spots. Vucevic had a hot start making three straight threes in the first six minutes of the game. He was six of eight shooting in the first half. But all were perimeter jump shots. Vucevic didn't attempt a first half shot closer than 15 feet.

LaVine attacks the most among the Bulls, and only Antetokounmpo attempted more free throws than LaVine. Actually, the Bulls did a good job against Antetokounmpo by forcing nine turnovers with defensive help and rotations.

But the Bulls support players generally don't drive the ball much, and when they do the Bucks have four huge guys who can block shots.

And then there's that baby bench the Bulls are riding, at least for now. It looked capable Monday against the Raptors. And it was the second of a back to back Tuesday, so there is that. But the Bucks shot back at the hunters this time when Donovan changed up in the first quarter in a 20-20 game.

"I thought we started the game and had really good looks and we didn't shoot the ball well, and they made shots tonight," noticed Donovan.

The Bucks shot 61 percent overall and it too often was a conga line to the basket with even Grayson Allen, who heard from boos early in the game with Bulls fans always present in Milwaukee, repeatedly beating Bulls off the perimeter for layups.

"There were too many breakdowns and mistakes," lamented Donovan. "When we're shooting the ball like we are and they are like they are, you can't maybe make a silly foul—we foul a three-point shooter on a crazy shot— miss a rotation, a blockout, because then you can't get out in transition and get easy baskets. I thought they made some tough shots, shots we'd want them to take. It was a night they had it going, credit to them, and it was a night we didn't shoot particularly well.

"The one thing I feel comfortable with Coby, Ayo and Patrick is they're good workers and really competitive and they'll get better the more they play with each other," said Donovan. "(But) when we came out with that second unit that's where we struggled; that's where their run happened. Patrick being his second game back and Coby and Ayo out there, and DeMar didn't have a typical night like he does (two of 11 in the first half). Those are the kinds of things as young players (needing) to have a concentration and focus."

The loss, however, did push the Bulls farther back in fifth without the potential first round playoff home court. The Bulls have the second best home record in the conference. They have the ninth best road record.

"It really is on the road for us," said Caruso. "I feel like at home we play fine. It's something about being on the road where we've got to lock in and get better. We have to have a different mindset going on the road, especially when shots aren't going in on a back-to-back playing against the reigning champs. You've got to know what you're in for; you've got to be ready for things not to go your way and respond. Whether it's settling for the easy route on offense or not competing enough on defense in little instances like box outs and one on ones, forcing catches out farther, getting covers right. You want to win on the road, you can't mess many of them up. We're messing too many of them up.

"Every team's got talent," Caruso added. "We've got plenty of talent on our team. It's not about a talent issue. It's about executing. Basketball at any level, middle school, high school, college, pro, winning basketball is winning basketball. It doesn't change no matter what level you're at. If you want to win an NBA championship, you want to compete in the playoffs, you want to play in March Madness, get to the state finals in high school, you have to execute and do your (stuff) really well. We're not doing our stuff good enough right now. You can't just flush (a loss like this). This has happened too many times. You've got to learn from it."

And stop stepping in cheese.