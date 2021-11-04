Bulls rally from large deficit again, fall to Sixers 103-98

You mean there's another one of those guys.

This time it was Seth, The Other Curry, who Wednesday lent some spice to what looked like a bland Philadelphia evening—are there any others?—making every big shot in the closing minutes to rescue a 103-98 76ers victory over the Bulls.

Once again, it was the Bulls with the recipe to leave the opponents sweating with a comeback from 18 points behind late in the first half and 12 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 87 with 6:48 left.

"These guys battle and fight; they don't give up," admired Bulls coach Billy Donovan. "I have great respect and admiration; they fought their way back. But it's hard to live like that. You talk about a 19-point comeback against Boston. I thought they showed great resolve and resilience to do that, but it's a tough way to win every night if you have to sit there and say we've got to come back from that kind of deficit."

There was no feel good Bulls miracle this time as Curry made a 20 footer out of that timeout at 6:48, and another a minute of so later to send the 76ers on an 8-0 run for a 100-91 76ers lead with 2:11 left.

But here those pesky Bulls came again, DeMar DeRozan with another 37 points and 10 rebounds maneuvering for free throws, Lonzo Ball a three on a solid Nikola Vucevic pass and DeRozan again easing into his spot for a baseline five footer with 29.9 seconds left to get the Bulls within 100-98.

DeRozan's scoring at 32 in his 13th season has been a revelation even as good as he's been previously.

"Showed we are resilient," agreed DeRozan. "We are going to fight to the end. Now it's about channeling that energy from the start of the game and understanding we have to play as close to a 48-minute game as possible; we can't have so many lapses."

Not that it was a huge lapse as Alex Caruso taking on a switch from Ball got over a Joel Embiid screen and on Curry's hip, maneuvering to get in front of Curry. But the younger brother of superstar shooter Steph Curry got barely inside the elbow on the right side and pulled up and made a 12 footer for 102-98 76ers with 10.7 seconds left.

"We stayed down, Alex was right on him," credited Donovan. "It was a mid range, non paint two, gave ourselves a chance to rebound the ball. Give Curry credit. He made the shot."

But you actually never count those Bulls out.

Four points with 10.7 seconds? We've got this.

DeMar time.

Ball inbounded above the circle to DeRozan, the new closer with at least 32 points the last three games. LaVine, the other closer, came up to screen DeRozan's defender, Georges Niang. DeRozan accelerated and beat Niang as LaVine's defender, Matisse Thybulle followed LaVine. Wide open lane, two point game!

Not so fast.

DeRozan attempted to dunk the ball, but Embiid came across from the left side of the lane and blocked the attempt. A foul was called. Two shots? Not so fast again.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers with Embiid signaling he had ball challenged the call. It was reversed, resulting in a jump ball, which the 76ers got and were fouled. Leaving the Bulls to feel something in their stomach like a cheese steak meal.

"(Official) Brian Forte said to me, and I trust him, it was clearly not a foul," said Donovan, who cannot tell a lie. "Just have to move on."

And so the Bulls come back to Chicago Saturday for a rematch with the 76ers, now 6-2 and tied with the 76ers for second in the Eastern Conference. And some things to work on.

Like that first quarter, during which the Bulls Wednesday were behind by 13 points after getting behind by eight in Boston Monday on the way to the 19-point deficit that became the unlikely 14-point Bulls win.

"Coming off this two-game trip, we have to take a deeper dive into the first half, both Boston and this game," said Donovan. "Both games we dug ourselves….a much bigger hole in the third quarter (in Boston) than we did tonight. But we've got to get off to a better start. Curry got where he wanted to go pretty easily. They were better at the point of screens guarding us and running their offense."

So perhaps this new Bulls puzzle isn't quite complete. Which coaches sort of love. Now there's more need for film study and instruction. You could see Donovan's eyes twinkling.

"Believe me, I'd rather have a team that has that (comeback) characteristic than not," said Donovan. "Every game is not going to be smooth sailing. You are going to have to weather and battle adversity. I give our guys a lot of credit in that category; they've done it quite a bit this year. I do feel very good about the guys' ability to fight back. It's a great characteristic to have. It's just who those guys are, competitive and they fight.

"But some things we can get better at from this game," Donovan added. "We can be better offensively. We didn't shoot the ball well tonight, especially from three point. Their shooting versus ours, I thought that was the difference in the game. Also, too many turnovers in the first half."

And that big guy over there who has been less the third horse in the team's troika than needing to be hitched up again.

Nikola Vucevic did a good job with some well timed defensive double teaming on 76ers star center Joel Embiid, who was six for 18 for 18 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. Embiid did make the crucial block, but he eventually became frustrated enough to merely settle for jump shots,.

LaVine had 27 points and nine rebounds in support of DeRozan, LaVine also obviously affected some by his damaged left thumb with five turnovers. "It's going to be like this for a while," LaVine admitted. "I'm not going to make any excuses for it; it is what it is and I've got to play through it. I'll figure it out."

Zach LaVine had 27 points to help lead the near-comeback against Philadelphia.

Though Donovan admitted he has some figuring out to do with Vucevic, who is off to one of the least productive starts in his career.

The two-time All-Star center who averaged 23.4 per game last season between Orlando and Chicago is averaging 13.8 points, his fewest since his second season in the NBA in 2013 and shooting 39.7 percent. He's rebounded and passed well, 10 rebounds and six assists Wednesday. But after being the No. 1 option in Orlando for so long he's had difficultly adjusting to DeRozan and LaVine, the primary scorers.

It hasn't helped that the last few games the Bulls have tended more toward isolation play and limited, one or two-pass ball movement with 16 assists against the Jazz and 19 against the 76ers. DeRozan has averaged just two assists the last three games with his increased scoring.

The Bulls Wednesday did gather 11 steals and had a 28 to 11 edge in fast break points, which is their formula to offset size disparities. But the Bulls Wednesday also were better 47-35 on the boards with impressive activity from Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Tony Bradley, who were crucial in the fourth quarter comeback to tie the game.

When the starters with Caruso returned after the game was tied the 76ers had that first 8-0 run before it was almost matched by DeRozan and Ball scores. Though Donovan could not reasonably have that group of reserves in with their lack of offense. The 76ers had a 30-13 bench scoring edge.

Enter the big man?

"We've got a great five man who can shoot, and we've got to find a way to get him more shots," said Donovan, noting 24 shots for LaVine, 22 for DeRozan and seven for Vucevic and just two three-point attempts. "These guys learning to play with each other, that's some of it. We have to have an idea where Vooch is at so we can generate more threes (which Donovan called the difference in the game as the 76ers made 12 and the Bulls six). If we can do more of that, it stretches the defense a little bit and allows us to play downhill a little bit more."

Matt Thomas? Rookie Ayo Dosunmu did make a crucial three in that fourth quarter run to tie, but he reverted some to hesitant shooting.

Anyone seen Coby White?

It was an opportunity for the Bulls with Ben Simmons still elsewhere, and Tobias Harris and Danny Green missing. But the Bulls seemed to start sympathetic to them, a relaxing waltz to a 29-19 Bulls deficit with only LaVine much energized with nine points. Philadelphia reserves cut up a soft Bulls defense with repeated straight line drives for scores and five of 10 threes.

"Our energy," noticed DeRozan. ‘We have to come out with a sense of urgency. We can't (get far behind) and rely on our skills to get us back in the game. We showed we can get back in the game, but let's not make it so tough on ourselves. We have to come out with a sense of urgency, especially on the road playing against a good team."

DeMar DeRozan finishes a reverse dunk for his first points against the Sixers on Wednesday night.

DeRozan as he's done all season maneuvered the Bulls back with his clever and uncanny footwork and soft shot, even throwing down a few baseline driving dunks. But the 76ers hit the Bulls with a 15-0 salty pretzel, tying up the Bulls defenders in knots with long jumpers and the Bulls late on drivers. It was 50-32 Philadelphia with 4:24 left in the second quarter when LaVine and DeRozan combined to get the Bulls within 58-44 at halftime.

Credit Green for actually getting more offensive boards in the third quarter than the entire 76ers team while the Bulls game plan was frustrating Embiid. Vucevic was doing a good job keeping him outside. And once Embiid began a dribble, the Bulls sent help which seemed to frustrate Embiid. Still it was 84-72 Philadelphia after three quarters when the 76ers dropped in five more threes. The Bulls remain last in the league in three pointers attempted and 26th in makes.

They have to do it with disruption, and they almost did again with a fourth quarter start that included Jones with a steal and breakout dunk to start, a Caruso steal that led to a Ball fast break dunk, Jones with a block of a Tyrese Maxey attempt and a minute later another on a Furkan Korkmaz layup. Then Dosunmu with a three and DeRozan with a pair of pullups and it was stunningly tied. Was Shake Milton getting ready to call out Embiid?

But the 76ers had the recipe for Curry and it proved a bit too spicy for the Bulls.

After Curry broke that tie, Embiid came through with a big finish for a three-point play and fist pump to knockout his frustrations, and then the Block (and Appeal) when the Bulls continued to have the same vocabulary issues. They just don't seem to know the meaning of the word quit.