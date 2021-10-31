Bulls pounce on undefeated Jazz, improve to 5-1

Yes, like that.

With a little bit of simmer from DeMar DeRozan with 32 points in Saturday's 107-99 victory over the Utah Jazz, who had been the last undefeated team in the early season. And a little dash of Zach LaVine with 26 points despite not being quite himself with his left thumb injury.

And some char from Nikola Vucevic with 16 points and 12 rebounds, including five straight points after the Jazz cut a 17-point Bulls lead with 6:50 to go to five with a 1:39 left. And a pinch of Tony Brown, Derrick Jones Jr. and Ayo Dosunmu off the bench covering for the injured Patrick Williams with blocks, steals and general disruption that enabled the three to record the highest plus/minus ratings of the game.

It's what Bulls coach Billy Donovan finally sees as the team's recipe for success with now a 5-1 start and joining the Knicks, Heat and Wizards for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

"I think you are trying to build out an identity of how you want to play," said a jubilant Billy Donovan whose near grin almost betrayed his glee. "This is the most consistent game I thought we played to an identity. I thought we ran consistently the majority of the game, I thought we played with really good pace. I thought we played downhill and got to the basket. We got to the free throw line 30 times. I think there have been times we've not gotten to the free throw line enough, not played with enough pace, not played downhill enough; our defense and rebounding have had lapses. This was, to me from an identity standpoint, how we want to play. I thought it was one of the better games from start to finish. Not to say we were perfect, but we were trying to establish the way we play and when you turn teams over like we did tonight that helps us get out (running). For the way we need to play, have to play, this was the consistency (of) how we need to play."

Heck, Donovan even said it wouldn't have mattered as much if they'd lost for all the team gained in the execution.

This generally was not shared by the home fans.

"The really, really good teams in this league, that consistency comes out and they play the same way," Donovan explained. "They play to their strengths or how they want to play and what they have to do to be successful, and I thought we really tried to do that as well as we've tried in any game this year."

That it was a victory pleased everyone.

Billy Donovan talks to the media following Chicago's 107-99 win over the Utah Jazz.

Though Donovan had something of a eureka moment, it was a return to the formula of the first few games when the Bulls were recording double-digit totals in steals and turnovers, thwarting opposing offenses and running for easy baskets and getting to the free throw line. A higher-level team like the Knicks Thursday limited some of that, enabling doubters to point to a run with non-playoff teams. Actually, the Jazz had their share also in a start against the likes of Houston, Oklahoma City and Sacramento.

The Jazz did have the best record in the league last season, and they were coming in leading the league in offensive efficiency and second in defensive efficiency. But they have a problem without Mike Conley, who was getting pace-yourself rest. Though Donovan Mitchell had 30 points, he played poorly as the point guard, his six turnovers seemingly half what you imagined.

The Bulls forced 20 turnovers for 25 points, and it was mostly because of the Bulls play while the Bulls had just nine turnovers. The Jazz usually are one of the better teams to perform their offense and make shots. But they were 38 percent overall and 29 percent on threes as the Bulls closed out long to shooters and were active inside.

Tony Bradley's first significant playing time of the season contributed to that as the 6-11 center gaining some work with Williams' absence had two blocks and four rebounds in about 14 minutes. It doesn't sound like much, but he had more impact than that with physical play that frustrated Jazz star center Rudy Gobert. He also joined with the fellow previously little used Jones and Dosunmu in a stew of late third quarter hustle board plays and 12-2 run that finally gave the Bulls ample separation.

"That was a great highlight, the moment of the game for me," said Bradley. "I'm just thinking bring energy, defend well, run and give it all I have. I was in Utah three seasons and know Rudy pretty well. I just wanted to be physical with him, show him that I'm there, make it difficult for him, apply pressure and kind of get him frustrated a little bit."

Center Tony Bradley had two blocked shots in 14 minutes, making his presence felt against his former team.

It worked even as Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds and seemingly many more disputes with the officials. Mitchell added a technical foul to make his point. To the Jazz, it felt like '97 and '98 again. Heck, Toni Kukoc even was in the building being honored for his recent Hall of Fame inductions Had to be against the Jazz, right?

Those darned Bulls get all the calls!

Anyone heard aggressor gets the spoils of battle?

That sequence helped to separate the Bulls from a 57-54 halftime deficit to a 79-72 lead after three quarters. And with Jones, Dosunmu and Alex Caruso on the floor to start the fourth quarrel, the Bulls lead expanded to 88-74. Then LaVine returned to pile on seven straight Bulls points for a 96-80 lead with six minutes left on a three, Vucevic steal from Donovan that led to a Lonzo Ball alley oop to LaVine and LaVine driving score.

"Lot of emotion," agreed LaVine, gesturing to the fans on several occasions. "It feels good to have the UC packed again; we've got a good team and to have the crowd supportive we need that."

Zach LaVine snarls after hitting a shot in the second-half against the Jazz.

The Bulls got that, and they gave back, particularly DeRozan who with LaVine's finger bandaged has applied his own tourniquet to the recent defeat.

DeRozan is averaging 23.7 points per game on the season and 25.6 points the last five games in becoming the team's offense of choice. He's been the main option out of many of the timeouts, and his mid range shooting game is showing doubters how much scoring at crucial times means no matter the means, and how it impacts the opposition.

"Life is based on trial and error, right?" DeRozan said. "It's all about how you can respond to the mistakes you make; see the things that work and try to bring (the changes) to the next game. Tonight we did that offensively, were aggressive and trying to get downhill (to the basket). We were physical, scrambling for one another, just trying to make everything tough. We strung together big plays when we needed to. Have to make everything difficult for a team like that."

The Bulls especially did that as Mitchell shot nine of 27 and two of 11 on threes and reigning Sixth Man winner Jordan Clarkson missed his first ten shots and was five of 19 overall. I know he won the award, but, wow is he a frequent shooter. Clarkson had more shot attempts than all the Bulls reserves combined.

He almost shot as poorly as Vucevic.

It was a difficult shooting game for Vucevic, who also is adjusting as a third option for the first time in his career. He's suddenly the guy not being set up in the offense, but he didn't let it set him back.

"We just kept being upbeat with him (Vucevic)," said LaVine. ‘I told him, ‘I'm coming to you every time if they show it; be ready.' He showed why he is a multiple All-Star for a reason. He can have a bad game, but he can come through when we need him and he hit some big shots."

It was not unlike the trail three Vucevic made late in Thursday's game to almost help steal that win from the Knicks.

"Vooch had a really, really hard night shooting, but his engagement and staying in the game the way he did, he made some big free throws and made a huge three and driving layup, some really good baskets over a short period of time when were maybe laboring a little bit," said Donovan. "He stayed in the game mentally and found a way to come up with some big plays late. It's a great lesson for guys. He kept his head in the game, rebounded, got back and those last three or four minutes, those were huge points."

Highlights from Chicago's victory against the undefeated Utah Jazz.

It would have been a devastating setback, but this Bulls team has been about making big plays. It started early in the game for LaVine, who has played impressively despite the severity of his left hand injury. His thumb is wrapped and he even was back to dribbling left handed to make some plays. He doesn't get the credit for it because he plays such a picturesque game. But LaVine is one of the tougher players in the NBA the way he has come back from ACL surgery more explosive than any player in NBA history and is refusing to take a break despite his near break.

"If I'm good to go I'm still going to go out and play," LaVine promised. "I'm not going to sit out any games if I can go out there and compete with my teammates, battle through it."

Though Donovan said it's not the Zach he's seen.

"It speaks a lot to his professionalism," said Donovan. "I think he's trying to manage it the best he can. Zach's the kind of guy when he steps between the lines he's not going to make a lot of excuses. But I don't think he's himself. That's just my opinion seeing him. I think he's trying to figure out how to play with that brace on his hand. When a player handles the ball and passes and drives and shoots the way he does, to have something on your hand, you have to get used to playing with that. And it will take him some time to get used to that."

But he's still producing, and this time against a rugged Jazz team the Bulls were every bit up to the challenge. They faced the music while the Jazz was out of tune.

Bradley and Jones were in the middle of plays, and that late third quarter stretch was indicative with a Bradley finish on a LaVine pass and Bradley block in the next possession, his second within three minutes, LaVine following a Dosunmu miss for a slam dunk, Jones forcing a turnover leading to Caruso free throws, Bradley keeping a miss alive for Dosunmu to get free throws and another possession and then closing the third cutting off a Jazz drive at the basket. Vucevic despite his shooting woes was active coming up on screens to redirect the Jazz pick and roll and had a nice assist from Jones early in the fourth when the high jumping Jones helped from behind to get a block on Gobert and then ran out for a two-hand slam dunk on a downcourt Caruso pass.

"With Patrick's injury it opened an opportunity," said Donovan. "Our second... I thought that was a huge difference in the game, how well that group played together, forcing turnovers, getting out on the break, really defending. They were aggressive."

They set the table and the big dogs ate.