Bulls overwhelm Hawks, improve to 21-10

The Big Three personnel concept has been a legendary part of NBA history, if also at times the Google map to the ultimate NBA destination.

The combinations require just one name: Bird, McHale and Parish; Magic, Kareem and Worthy, Curry, Durant and Thompson, LeBron, Wade and Bosh, Garnett, Pierce and Allen.

The latter three, who by the way in one season were the centerpiece of a roster overhaul of a 24-58 Boston Celtics team into an NBA champion.

I wonder who that could sound like?

Perhaps Zach, DeMar and Vooch?

Who in Monday's 130-118 victory over the Atlanta Hawks combined for 89 points—35 for DeRozan and 30 for LaVine—along with 26 rebounds and 25 assists, DeRozan with 10 assists, LaVine with nine and Vucevic with a box score filler of 24 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

And then in the fourth quarter with the Hawks slicing a 16-point third quarter Bulls lead to three with 7:43 left in the game, it was Vucevic with back to back three pointers among his 13 fourth quarter points. DeRozan added a dozen and the Bulls Three Amigos countered everything Atlanta's five could throw at them.

The result was the Bulls fourth consecutive win and eighth in their last 10 (the two losses when they were most limited by virus absences) to raise their record to 21-10.

"It's crazy because we're still missing another key part, a couple of key parts to our team, the other starter, Lonzo (Ball, out in NBA health and safety protocols), what he brings defensively and offensively," observed DeRozan. "This team, you've almost got to stack it up as a Big Four coming out there. We're the veteran leaders of this team. It was on us to step up and play big, especially the three main guys did what they were supposed to do and everybody else fell in line."

There certainly were vital contributions throughout the roster.

Tap to watch highlights from Chicago's 130-118 win over Atlanta on Monday night.

Rookie Ayo Dosunmu came off the bench to relieve starter Coby White, who was being victimized by Trae Young. The Hawks' quarterback just out of virus isolation for this game had 29 points, but he shot just three of 15 after the first quarter when Dosunmu and then Javonte Green took turns defending. White then responded with 10 third quarter points among his 13. And Matt Thomas was three of five on threes as the Bulls continued their precise shooting at 55 percent overall and 49 percent on threes, making 18 of 37. With 29 assists and just 10 turnovers (one in the first half) and matching the Hawks on the boards.

That was in large part to the Bulls large inside man, Vucevic, whom many other than the Bulls were concerned about when he was averaging 13.6 points and shooting a shockingly low 27 percent on threes and below 40 percent overall before his virus absence in mid-November.

But now in the last four games with this streak, Vucevic is back to All-Star status averaging 19.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 blocks and shooting 44 percent on threes. His Monday line with its unique combination of blocks, assists and three pointers was noted as a first in NBA history.

Nikola Vucevic finished with 24 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks against Atlanta.

Which the cerebral Vucevic justifiably dismissed even if it also was the only one of its kind on a Monday in November when the temperatures were above average in Atlanta.

"It's nice to hear, but when it comes to those stats you can make up a stat with anything nowadays," Vucevic noted. "I feel like stats should be five, 10, 15, 20, 25 so it has certain kind of consistency; 24 is random, 17 is random. But it's nice. I'm glad I played well."

So the most important number was three, Vucevic filling out the All-Star tripartite the Bulls assembled during the last year. The third is beginning to shine brightly with Vucevic starting to add the offense to his all around play.

"I know how hard Vooch works," said DeRozan. "I would never let a period of time of him struggling depict who he is as a player. He's a dominant force at his position, one of the most skilled big men, inside and out, that we have in this league. His career speaks to it. It was only a matter of time. I always have confidence in him."

Not that Vucevic had doubts, but the ball kept rolling out and it really never much had before. A little huddle with coach Billy Donovan, replaced again by assistant Chris Fleming, proved a balm.

"One thing I spoke to Billy (about) has helped me," Vucevic related to media after the game. "He knew I was frustrated with shooting the ball, and obviously as a player you want to shoot the ball well. But his main thing was I shouldn't let that affect the rest of my game. I didn't shoot the ball well, but I wasn't doing whatever else I had to do as a player on the court and I let that affect the rest of my game. I'm too good a player to do that, been in the game too long to let bad shooting nights affect my game.

"I was able to regroup and come back (after the absence) and focus on playing well," said Vucevic. "Doing things I can control. And even tonight I didn't really get going much until the second half. But I was able to do other things that kept me involved in the game and kept me in rhythm. And as the game went on, I was able to hit shots, especially in the fourth and everything ended up working out. I'm glad I've been able to play better and we've been on a good run."

So much so with LaVine, DeRozan and now Vucevic answering every challenge that adding some veteran 30-something All-Stars, like those Celtics did in 2007, makes many things possible.

"I think we have a lot of talent," agreed Vucevic. "Not only Zach, DeMar and myself, but with all the players we have we're a team that can get a lot of guys involved, a lot of guys who can score in different ways. But obviously with the three of us when all of us play well it's very hard for defenses to defend. Because you take away one guy and then somebody else is going to be open. Tonight that's what happened, especially toward the end when they were really aggressive on DeMar and I was able to get open threes and knock them down. We have so many options on the court. Tonight DeMar and Zach had 30-something. And nine and 10 assists, which just shows there are so many ways we can impact the game. And we did it tonight."

In such an entertaining and exciting way, defending when necessary, scoring so impressively that even the players are amazed.

When LaVine dribbling out the clock at halftime drifted into the right corner and lofted in a contested fadeaway as the buzzer sounded, injured Alex Caruso watching from elsewhere sent a tweet that read, "Zach, they have families!"

Zach LaVine had 30 points against the Hawks. He's scored at least 30 points in five of his last six games.

You do sometimes have to give it the Mr. T rant and pity the fool who tries to interfere. LaVine would later add a driving dunk that had defender Chaundee Brown (the Hawks did have 10 players in virus quarantine) falling down trying to discover where LaVine went, that being part of a 17-point LaVine second quarter barrage that gave him 23 at the half and DeRozan 21. The Bulls led 69-63 as their defense did regress some with Caruso and Ball away.

Though Dosunmu had an excellent block on a Young drive in that quarter and frustrated Young's first quarter parade to the rim that enabled the Hawks to lead 36-31 after one quarter.

"We had trouble early in the game keeping Trae Young in front of us, and that let to all those lobs and the easy baskets," noted Fleming. "What worked well for us tonight was when Ayo came in and guarded him, put some length on him and in that second half we put Javonte on him. We played to our strengths when we put versatile, lengthy guys on him and that helped us keep him a little more under control."

It also was timely responses from Fleming and the other assistants since Donovan has not been speaking to them once the game begins.

It began well for Vucevic, something of perhaps a harbinger as he blocked a pair of Clint Capela attempts and then started the Bulls scoring with a three. But it was DeRozan's 15 first quarter points on a potpourri of jumpers and even a pair of threes that kept Young from turning the Bulls into dried flowers.

Then it was LaVine taking over after the Hawks still led 51-48 midway through the second quarter, drives, threes, dunks and pleas to have mercy.

White recovered from his lethargy with a pair of threes to open the second half, and then letting the frustration out with a driving baseline dunk and verbal declaration. And then the Bulls building the big lead when LaVine twice found Thomas for threes, the Bulls still leading 98-87 after three quarters.

The Hawks quickly made it anxious with an 8-2 run to open the fourth quarter with Cam Reddish exploding with 33 points and eight threes. But then as the Hawks pressured and trapped DeRozan, he passed to Vucevic for back to back threes and 114-107 breathing room. Then as the Hawks kept coming, DeRozan eased into the left elbow for his specialty, LaVine put back a Vucevic missed three, Vucevic was fouled putting back a DeRozan miss for a three-point play and Vucevic was the annoying pit in the peach with a banked in three with time expiring for a 124-114 Bulls lead with three minutes left.

"Just had to throw it up there; there was a second left," Vucevic explained. "A little bit of a lucky shot. I'm not a big off the glass guy in general so I cannot take credit for it."

But neither should he get any blame.

The Hawks who surprisingly went to the Eastern Conference finals last season fell to 15-18. The Bulls, whom few expected much of, continue in the chase for the top of the Eastern Conference.

"We've talked at length with Zach and DeMar and how they are fitting together," noted Fleming. "Vooch has really in that three-man top player group... done a great job these last two games of letting the game come to him, finding his positions whether it be a pick and pop three and bringing their big away from the basket, or rolling when they switch, tipping the ball in over a smaller guy. He's really found a way to fit with those two guys. It's been nice to watch."

Better not turn away. Things are happening. Once is luck, twice is coincidence and three could mean something special. Omne trium perfectum.