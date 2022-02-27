Bulls' late rally falls short, winning streak ends at six

When the Bulls play in this season's NBA Finals, they have to hope it's not against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Because once again the daunting and youthful nascent Western Conference power defeated the Bulls and dominated the majority of the game. But this time in the Grizzlies 116-110 win Saturday in which they led by 16 points with nine minutes left, the Bulls actually got in position to win and take a lead with four minutes left.

But this time the indomitable DeMar DeRozan missed—yes, I know, no one could believe it—and one of his main MVP rivals took over and closed out the game for the Memphis win. That was the indomitablest (I'm making it a word!) Ja Morant with 46 points, including 10 in the last four minutes and probably the highlight shot of the season.

That one had little to do with the outcome. But it was breathtakingly special in a way that this prodigy brings to mind comparisons to Tiny Archibald, Julius Erving, Michael Jordan and Derrick Rose. It came late in the first half with Memphis maintaining the double digit lead they had eight minutes into the game.

"We have to do a better job coming out of the gate," said Zach LaVine, who was the Bulls' best with 28 points despite 31 from DeRozan. "Too little too late. That's what happens against good teams."

Memphis had the fastest player on the court, who was Morant, and the strongest, who was genial giant Steven Adams, who crushed the Bulls with 12 points and 21 rebounds, eight offensive in Memphis 19-6 domination on the offensive boards and 62 inside points. The Bulls were out rebounded by 20 overall even as Nikola Vucevic had another double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Any basket in any NBA game with so many is just another. Except when it is the last or in that vicinity. Or one like Morant's, which creates lifetime memories. Like Jordan's switch hands, Erving from behind the backboard, Vince Carter jumping over Frederic Weis in the Olympics, Havlicek's steal.

And now Ja's sublime 360.

Memphis's offense, as would any team with those players, begins with a high post Adams screen with Morant coming off it from various places on the court. This time Morant was above the three-point circle. But instead of going right toward Adams, Morant took off left, his first step probably the best in the game now. Kyle Anderson screened Coby White, who with Ayo Dosunmu were repeatedly blitzed by Morant. Javonte Green defending Anderson came up expecting Morant to go behind Adams. Morant blew past the Anderson screen and down the lane to the basket. DeRozan came off the corner shooter to help. Right idea, mo matter.

Adams dropped a bounce pass to Morant who went up with, get this, his back toward DeRozan. DeRozan then spun, in mid air mind you, and circled around to his left 360 degrees laying the ball in. No one did, but you wouldn't blame the Bulls if they stopped to applaud.

"He's a really good player," White offered with a shrug. "Obviously."

Though the Bulls would go on to have a shot this time.

Yes, I did write "when" and "Finals" above even if the Bulls now are 2-12 against the teams with the top eight records in the league. But the way Morant dominated the Bulls backup guards, these sorts of games do make one wonder what happens when Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, two of the league's best defenders, are out there. That will have to wait a few more weeks as the Bulls try to navigate through this difficult stretch and still at 39-22 just a game behind Miami, whom the Bulls visit Monday, for first in the Eastern Conference.

Though Memphis' size and rebounding were fatal, the way the Bulls play with Ball and Caruso, which they cannot create often enough with the current roster, the height deficit generally is offset by the steals and deflections that become fast breaks. Tristan Thompson put in another good effort and was a team best plus-14 in his minutes. But he doesn't provide much offense and is a poor free throw shooter. Which makes it difficult to play him late in games.

Yet, through all that, late in this game the Bulls were there with a chance as DeRozan despite a rare poor shooting game had 13 fourth quarter points. He still did get his 10th straight game scoring at least 30, one behind Jordan's Bulls best. But shooting 10 of 29, DeRozan's league record streak of points/efficiency ended at eight. DeRozan also was ejected with a second technical foul with 5.3 seconds left when his driving attempt at 113-110 was viewed as a miss with possession to Memphis.

Morant made the technical free throw for the four-point lead and added two more for the heck of it.

"As great as DeMar has been and as remarkable as he has been, he did not have a great shooting night," acknowledged Donovan. "With 14 seconds left to go, I felt good putting the ball in DeMar's hands in the middle of the floor. The guy has been so spectacular in those situations; this was one that didn't go well."

Losses are the lubricant of second guesses, but I thought Donovan handled this one correctly. Which means the way I would have. Isn't that what we mean?

You've got to give the Bulls this, as usual: They don't give up on games. Trailing by almost 20 a few minutes into the fourth with the Grizzlies starting the final quarter with four straight points, it seemed over. But there came the Bulls again with a 14-0 run, though Memphis did miss some wide open ones and was just seven of 23 on threes. The Bulls took advantage, DeRozan with three straight scores and White with a few in there. Memphis is one of the league's best defensive teams, but not only with Adams' bulk. Their perimeter defenders are long and physical, and they were excellent anticipating DeRozan's moves early and stepping in to help. He missed his first seven shots.

This time it was LaVine to the rescue, a dozen in the first half and 11 more in the third. Green hustled around for a dozen points in the first half as well, though it seemed in vain with Morant weaving through the labyrinth of Bulls detours and still exploding past everyone for 20 in the third quarter.

But here came those Bulls suddenly within two points with four minutes left. OK, so DeRozan missed and Morant made a short jumper for a 103-99 Memphis lead. The game was right there.

"Some people on our staff that watched the replay thought he had gotten fouled. I'm not going to speculate one way or the other," Donovan offered delicately. "It was unfortunate the way that last possession unfolded being down three. Just didn't work out. He's human and he's going to have nights where he doesn't shoot the ball well. Guys are going to have tough games.

"We fought our way to get back in the game," noted Donovan. "We had opportunities to take the lead; we could not rebound the ball. We could not secure rebounds when we forced misses. It seemed like there was four straight possessions (late) where we got them to miss and we couldn't come down and secure rebounds."

Still, those last four minutes were a hoops raison d'etre.

Ja scored (yes, he's a one name guy by now). The Bulls went into their pick ad roll with DeMar and Zach (yes, one namers, too). LaVine found DeRozan for a three and after one of two Morant free throws, LaVine drove and passed to White in the corner for a three: 106-105 Memphis with 2:28.

Then came that repetition of offensive rebounds and tips, three that led the nimble Morant to free throws. DeRozan drove all the way for a score to match. And then a noxious Desmond Bane three on a second chance for a 111-107 Memphis lead with 1:21.

But the Bulls got a miss, too, for free throws that Vucevic split. Morant then got stuck against good defense and the Grizzlies ended up with a heave at the end of the shot clock. But they also retrieved that one and ended up with a jump ball they retained leading 111-108. Morant missed and LaVine rebounded. He took off bewildering the Grizzlies all 94 feet and was fouled, making both free throws in rebuttal to draw the Bulls within one with 25.5 seconds left.

The Bulls trapped, but their wistful attempt to foul when Adams briefly had the bailout pass was unsuccessful. Tyus Jones made two free throws for a 113-110 lead with 14.9 second left.

"I thought with a little bit more than 14 seconds, what I didn't want to do was to bomb a three and maybe miss or get a tough shot," Donovan explained. "I wanted to get something to the rim. Tried to get DeMar in the middle of the floor. Obviously, he felt like he had gotten fouled. We were just trying to get something downhill to try to get a quick score, and from there if it's a one-point game, we still have one timeout. Maybe we can press. Or if they call timeout we can try to maybe get a trap and a quick steal or something. If not, they make two free throws or one free throw, you call timeout it's still a one-possession game."

It was a sound first guess.

Which is why it is a second guess for everyone else.

No matter his shooting, the Bulls now go to DeRozan at these times.

It was similar to the DeRozan play in Washington when he got the three from the left corner with LaVine on top. This time LaVine went to the left corner and DeRozan got the ball on top against the 6-9 Anderson. DeRozan dribbled right and reflexively spun back left. But Anderson still was there. Adams came to help with 6-11 Jaren Jackson lurking behind for the step through.

DeRozan has won so many of these you just have to ride him.

"Nobody else we'd rather have the ball in his hands," supported White. "He comes through time and time again, and we're going to continue to give him the ball. He still had 31; that's still crazy. It (DeRozan's scoring run) was amazing to watch and amazing to be a part of out there on the court. Always dope to watch greatness; for me I was glad to be a part of it and one day tell the story of the run he had."

DeRozan tried to step through with Adams and Jackson bookending him and Anderson reaching in. No call as DeRozan fell and Anderson got the ball. Morant dribbled up with DeRozan indignantly expressing his opinion and earning a second technical foul. Anderson did appear to have a hand on the ball. Though it was difficult to tell if DeRozan was hit otherwise. The Bulls six-game winning streak was over.

"Not up to the last possession," reminded LaVine. "We didn't play the right way the first and third quarters. Our attention to detail and energy was good in the fourth when we were trying to get back in the game. You can't rely on guys to get you back in the game and win the game in the fourth quarter against good teams. It happens some times like we've done before, but it won't happen all the time."