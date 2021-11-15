Bulls hold off Clippers behind DeRozan's 35 points, improve to 9-4

The great thing about DeMar DeRozan is not just how he's playing now for the Bulls, once again Sunday in the Bulls 100-90 victory over the Clippers saving the game in the fourth quarter on the way to scoring 35 points, his fourth game in the last eight with at least 30.

"It was great to respond against a team playing extremely well," DeRozan pointed out about ending a seven-game Clippers winning streak. "Proud of the guys."

Who were equally proud of DeRozan, who scored a pair of baskets out of a timeout with 10 minutes remaining sandwiched around a Tony Bradley score on a DeRozan assist when the Clippers doubled teamed. This after the Clippers came back from 17 points behind to grab a 78-77 lead. Those DeRozan pressure scores and plays began a 9-0 Bulls run. And when the Clippers enthused by the home fans drew within four points a few minutes later, it again was DeRozan with a shimmy and shake and a fake into one of his familiar spots for a three-point play and seven-point Bulls lead. Zach LaVine's supporting three a few minutes later on the way to his 29 points sent much of the crowd on their way.

"It was big," said DeRozan. "Like I said, good teams always respond. You have to respond if you want to be a good team. Especially if you get your butt whipped like we did the other day. Not having (Nikola) Vooch, we've got to figure it out, continue to keep fighting. Now we have to flush and get ready for (the Lakers) tomorrow."

Sure, you love how DeRozan has become one of the most significant and expert acquisitions in franchise history, and how he's played such a major part in this 9-4 start for the Bulls.

But you most have to love how DeRozan loves the game as much as you do.

It's really why we fell in love with Michael Jordan in the first place.

The love of the game.

DeMar DeRozan shoots over Clippers center Ivica Zubac.

Sure, he was talented and a brilliant athlete, competitor and entertainer—and this is no next Jordan comparison—but what was special about Jordan from the start was the pure love of the game. Heck, he even had that famous clause in his contract he could play basketball anywhere, anytime he wanted without even the team's permission (standard in player contracts) just for the love of the game.

He stuck his tongue out at convention.

Heck, the season Jordan was injured in his second year he left his Chicago rehabilitation to return to North Carolina. More comfortable back home with the doctors? No, Jordan wanted to start playing pickup ball. He loved the game too much.

Sports is ripe—and often overripe—with discussions about what a business it is, and gripes and grievances. And it's understandable because it's a job, too. No workplace is perfect.

But how often do we think, "They're playing basketball. I'd do that for free."

Well, no you wouldn't when the other guy perhaps is making $20 million.

But you'd at least like to know he loves and appreciates it as much as you enjoy watching it.

DeMar DeRozan does. He loves that he could be there for his team at that crucial time in that exciting place, back home in front of friends and family even if there was melancholy for his first game in Los Angeles since his father passed away, being relied upon by his teammates and welcomed by the fans, happy to be with the Bulls and grateful for the game.

"I try to go out there and just have fun and compete," DeRozan explained about his moments in evolving from the play to a philosophy. "Not to make it a story, but we don't get too long to play this game, man. Every time I go out there and play, whether it's a night you struggle and things don't go your way, it's just an honor to go out there and have fun and compete with guys; and put on a show.

"We were down one; that's where the game gets fun," DeRozan said. "You want to be in those situations and kind of pull your team out of those situations and make big shots; the kid and imagination in you comes out of you in those moments and you just try to have fun. That's just how I look at it. That's how I try to give that same energy off to my teammates."

Not that Alex Caruso needs it since he seems more like one of those mysterious energy balls from a Star Trek science fiction movie, always spinning around and emitting some sort of force that is difficult to identify, though confusingly powerful.

"I have a lot of confidence in Alex," said Bulls coach Billy Donovan. "He was phenomenal; he did an incredible job. He's 6-5 and basically since he's been in the NBA he's always guarded guys like that."

Well, not quite like THAT. And not quite with those results.

The feisty, skinny legged—his description, not mine—Caruso, giving away several inches, several more pounds and several All-Star, all-NBA and potential league MVP designations pestered George into a miserable 27 points, seven of 25 shooting and two of 10 threes. The Bulls small ball defense that frustrated the Clippers into matching down to the Bulls size held the Clippers to 35.8 percent overall shooting. The Bulls led by Caruso's team high nine rebounds in his first start of the season led in overall rebounding and second chance points.

Alex Caruso got his first start of the season, replacing Javonte Green in the starting lineup on Sunday night.

"It's just kind of the role I'm going to be thrown into a lot this year with this team," said Caruso, who also had five assists and three steals. "Me, Zo (Lonzo Ball), Javonte (Green), DJ (Derrick Jones) being thrown on elite players. I'm always up for the challenge. I like the challenge and the competitive nature of it because I know I have to bring my best.

"I'm a little naive when it comes to basketball and what I think I am capable of doing," Caruso said with a defensive grin (yes, all defense all the time). "Every time I get a matchup with a guy, it just adds to the amount of reps I have guarding him and the amount of times I've seen them do their moves, get to their comfort spots, kind of see what they like to do. It's me adding stuff to the memory bank and what I know and how I can guard them better. Obviously, I am probably not going to match up with guys bigger than Paul George, 6-8 and 200-whatever. It never crosses my mind whether I'm guarding Dame (Lillard), Steph (Curry), James Harden, KD (Kevin Durant), Paul George. I kind of just show up and try to compete and get some stops."

If only that was it.

Then George may have had some of those 40 point games like he had earlier in the season. Ball took a run at George and so did Green, the latter who had a game in the last minute of the third quarter with a block, forcing a turnover and a three. Green led the bench scoring with nine points. It did help Kawhi Leonard probably is out for the season.

But it was the magic of the Amazing Alex who just about made George disappear.

Not that a player can with 27 points, but Caruso was relentless and restless and almost reckless in the way he forced and repeatedly frustrated George, who seemed to spend equal time talking to the officials and himself.

We begin to understand how a player with a career average of about six points is perhaps the most popular Laker. For the LA fans Monday seeing the Bulls, it's perhaps less if LeBron returns than when Caruso does.

"I know there will be some emotions on my part," said Caruso. "It's a special place for me for four years. Anytime you win a championship it's really special coming back and doing it in LA with the Lakers, historically one of the best franchises in the league. The bonds I have are still there. But obviously when the ball goes up I'll be pretty focused on the game."

Just as Caruso was opening at point guard on offense and power forward on defense.

You know George took a second look.

And then to see if he still had the ball.

Donovan started Tony Bradley again in place of the Covid-thwarted Vucevic, but replaced Green with Caruso. Donovan also indicated pregame that Coby White was likely to make his season debut Monday against the Lakers, though probably in limited minutes for now.

It began again as another of those bothersome defensive clinics the Bulls have been demonstrating this season, the isolation-oriented Clippers annoyed by the help and the hands and all that running around the Bulls were doing. The Bulls quickly befuddled Clippers seven footer Ivica Zubac, forcing him from the game. The result was enabling the Bulls to dominate the matchups by forcing the Clippers to go with smaller players and extend their starters' minutes. Donovan is too nice to trash talk Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. But he could have.

Tap to watch Billy Donovan's postgame press conference after the Bulls' 100-90 win over the Clippers.

That's another thing about this Bulls mix. With so many new players in such a short time, it's supposed to be more difficult to make it a team. In the Land of Lincoln, there seem truly bonds of affection. The better angels of their nature will not forgo the mystic chords of memory.

How often do you see this: LaVine, the scoring star of the team for several seasons now, was posting tweets after the game celebrating DeRozan's statistics and play.

They like to play and they like each other? To paraphrase John McEnroe, You cannot be serious!

The Bulls began the game as seriously as traffic on the 405.

Hey, I'm talking LA.

The Bulls certainly jammed up the Clippers with a quick 13-0 first quarter run, a dozen DeRozan points while Caruso took everything but George's last name. It was 30-17 Bulls after the first quarter. George seemed as lost as Crusoe.

Donovan was masterful rotating and switching his defenders, a Jones, a Green and a Brown, though with uncommon results. The Bulls led 54-45 at halftime and held off the dribble-happy Clippers late in the third quarter with Javonte's own new Green deal.

Javonte Green hammers home a tomahawk jam over Clippers guard Luke Kennard.

But then came seven straight points for the Clippers to start the fourth quartet and a 78-77 Clippers lead. It was a boisterously positive audience for the visiting Bulls.

And then came LaVine and especially DeRozan, the Bulls dynamic duo now sixth and seventh in the league in scoring, DeRozan slightly ahead at 26.1.

"We got our butts whipped and we wanted to respond and we did," said DeRozan. "I couldn't be happier being in Chicago, honestly, so it works out 1,000 percent, perfect."

For Chicago, too. Gotta love this game.