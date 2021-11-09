Bulls have huge fourth quarter, neutralize Durant to defeat Brooklyn

The hot Heat was the talk, and there wasn't so much brotherly love coming from spirited Philadelphia. The Hub was historic and there was no sleeping on New York. Washington was a rare surprise of activity and Cleveland was actually welcoming.

And peeking their heads toward the top of all that were the Bulls. Especially coming off Monday's 118-95 victory over preseason title favorites the Brooklyn Nets.

It's the first unofficial milepost of the NBA season, 10 games in. And the Bulls at 7-3 along with Miami and Washington are staring down the 76ers a half game ahead as all have three losses, the fewest in the Eastern Conference.

And although the records are similar down to the 7-4 Nets (sixth in the conference), it's the Heat, 76ers and Bulls who have separated themselves statistically, those three well ahead of the rest in the vital margin of victory and allowing the fewest points per game. It doesn't assure anything for April, May and June, but it certainly lends credence for the Bulls to what occurred in June, July and August.

"It (the 7-3 start) says a lot," said DeMar DeRozan, who led the Bulls with 28 points. "Everybody's resilient. Everybody wants something out of this. Everybody put the work in. It's just not us talking about it. It's us doing all the physical things as well. Taking every single day serious. Understanding, whenever we get a chance to come in, if it's to watch film, to work on our mistakes, to try to tighten up something, it's a constant understanding of it's bigger than just winning a game. Or losing a game. We've understanding it's the long run. And to be a good team you gotta understand you gotta work at it every single day."

These Bulls have, and Monday they got the help wanted answered from the reserves, who had been somewhat anemic in recent games.

Led by rookie Ayo Dosunmu with 15 points and a team high plus-22 ranking and Alex Caruso with hardy defense on James Harden, the bench led an 11-0 start to the fourth quarter that turned a 78-76 Nets lead after three into a Bulls rout.

"I thought Ayo came in and gave us really good minutes," agreed Bulls coach Billy Donovan. "I thought that second unit, to be quite honest with you, did a really, really good job until we got back Vooch (Nikola Vucevic with 11 points and 13 rebounds) and Zach (LaVine with 24 points on 10 of 17 shooting) in the game. That second unit really played well, high energy, got stops, got out in transition, shared the ball, did a lot of really good things together."

It was the turning point in a game in which the Nets turned around a 35-27 Bulls first quarter lead to lead 57-51 at halftime, and the Bulls fortunate to even be that close, said Donovan. "The second quarter really hurt us," Donovan acknowledged about the 30-16 offensive dud with the Bulls missing all eight of their threes. The Bulls again shot poorly from distance, nine of 31. But their defense forcing the Nets into missing 11 of 14 threes in the second half and making James Harden look more like Morris Petersen ignited the 42-17 fourth quarter explosion.

"We stayed aggressive," said DeRozan. "We had a couple of lapses, especially during the first half, where we just got a little messy on both ends. Turning the ball over, letting them get out in transition, get a couple buckets. We stayed resilient, especially going into that fourth quarter, and stayed aggressive. We kept attacking, kept getting out in transition. kept making everything tough for them."

DeMar DeRozan finished with 28 points on an efficient 10-of-20 shooting.

It was particularly for Harden, whose drift toward mediocrity with rules changes and Kyrie Irving's personal rules is making the Nets somewhat ordinary. Kevin Durant had 38 points, and Donovan conceded he basically was unstoppable because of his ability to shoot over anyone on the floor. So unlike the double teams Donovan orchestrated for Joel Embiid the previous two games, Donovan let Durant get his, as it were. Hardly anyone else did with LaMarcus Aldridge having one big quarter, 10 of his 19 points in that Nets second, and Harden with 14 points on four of 11, but more significantly just three free throws.

Harden was being celebrated in recent years—not in Chicago—as one of the greatest scorers ever, though much of it came from the free throw line thanks to his octopus-like flailing of body parts that resulted in double digit free throws virtually every game. Now with the officials finally told not to fall for that anymore, Harden isn't quick and athletic enough to get to the rim much, or the high flier to jump over anyone. Sure, he's still a clever ball handler with a competent shot, but you think more Brandon Roy and Jalen Rose. Even some Calbert Cheaney.

Which is not to take anything away from the defensive group in the fourth quarter run that starred Dosunmu, Caruso, Tony Bradley and Derrick Jones. DeRozan was there for offense, and he got the Bulls into a tie at 80 with two baskets to start the fourth quarter.

Then it was a scramble of highlights and scrambling, Dosunmu with a runout for a free throw and a three-point play after a DeRozan miss and Bradley offensive rebound. The Bulls had 15 offensive rebounds and 17 second chance points, and also eight steals as the hustle board was reactivated.

Caruso had just five points on one of four shooting, but he was dominant in that late run the way Jason Kidd would be in a game he had seven points and was the star. Earlier in the game, Caruso dove to slide a ball to LaVine for a save Patrick Roy would have offered a wow. Several times Caruso forced Harden to give up the ball into a bad shot, the Nets going four minutes without a score as Durant watched helplessly from the bench in their second of the back to back.

"Alex is, IQ wise, one of the smartest players I've played with," complimented DeRozan. "You see it with a lot of tendencies and a lot of things he does out there, taking on big challenges, especially defensive jobs, him just understanding how to make it tough on players."

Durant shot 13 of 24. The rest of the Nets starters including Harden were eight for 31. Seriously, they believe Blake Griffin still can start in the NBA?

Durant tried to rescue his team with an early return in the fourth, and he even found himself supine. And again the Bulls were racing the other way.

"We just play hard," Dosunmu said about the reserve group. "Just try to bring as much energy as we can to our team because we know that energy, our team feeds off that. If we come out, take a charge, get a steal, get an outlet, get guys easy shots now. DeMar, Zach they're resting up, now they're coming in, Vooch, they're coming in more efficient and ready to put the game away."

Ayo Dosunmu speaks to the media after scoring a career-high 15 points in the win over Brooklyn.

It wasn't so much needed as Donovan began cycling the regulars back into the game as the Bulls built up a 92-82 lead with that 11-0 bench run with about seven minutes left. Donovan did make a small rotation tweak staying late with Javonte Green, who was a big part of the bustle brigade with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. He even made a three. Like Vucevic, which may have been significant as Vucevic, slumping with his shot as badly as he has in his career, made a three on a Lonzo Ball pass that led to two more jumpers as the Bulls pulled away.

"I really respected the way he kept himself in the game all the way through and then when he came back in that fourth quarter he made a big three, got a block and made a couple of other shots, did a couple of other things," said Donovan. "Vooch, he's a team guy. He'll work through the way he shot the ball and who knows, the end of that game when he got a couple of pick and pops maybe that can give him some momentum going forward. I appreciated with the way he shot the ball, the way he kept himself in the game, the way he tried to help our team in other ways. He did a good job playing in the pocket, made some really good decisions, generated a lot of shots for some other guys, which was good to see. He'll be fine. He's obviously still finding his way with all these new guys."

As for finding a new hero, well the United Center home crowd has fixated on first Caruso and now Chicago native Dosunmu. Dosunmu's 11 fourth quarter points helped turn the early game anxiety into a party.

"I always say you can watch a guy play for 10 minutes and you can figure out if he can play or not," said Donovan. "He's got the ‘it' factor. He's got that. And what I mean by that is, he's gonna impact the game, he's gonna influence the game. He's got a great drive. He's incredibly motivated. He balances really well that line of being confident but not coming across arrogant. He's incredibly humble and incredibly confident. He's a fearless competitor. I think that kind of mindset is gonna serve him well going forward. He can't lose that because, to me, that's gotta be his identity.

"You know he's got bleep," added Donovan without much explanation about Dosunmu. "He knocked down a big three, he drives to the basket, he just makes things happen and when he plays the only thing he is focused on is trying to win. That's the kind of competitor he is, When he scores two points, no points, doesn't take a shot, he's going to try to impact winning. The moment is not too big for him and I admire that about him. He has a lot of great qualities and he is picking up things and progressing well because of his eagerness to ask questions."

Perhaps not out loud, but there were some questions about these Bulls after the dual defeats against the 76ers. The bench? Donovan said earlier in the day Coby White is progressing and starting to practice and would accompany the team on this week's Western Conference trip. It's conceivable he now could play on that trip. Vucevic's slump? The repeated slow starts and double digit deficits? Zach's thumb? Should I stop?

Though there's something about these Bulls that's different. They clearly have high IQs, as Donovan notes, even though they can't spell quit.

They've been one of the best fourth quarter teams this season with several comebacks even when they've lost, and with a healthy positive margin in most fourth quarters.

"We had six guys in double figures, we moved the ball," noted Donovan. "It wasn't just DeMar, Zach and Vooch. Other guys got involved."

Though it was a lot of LaVine to start with a dozen points in the first quarter, weaving and maneuvering into and around Nets like a bumper car in Coney Island. They were obviously trying to help Vucevic, who missed a pair of early shots close in. But tellingly, Vucevic had the best first quarter plus/minus and led in rebounds. For the game, he tied in most assists with LaVine.

Vucevic celebrates hitting a big fourth quarter three-pointer against Brooklyn.

"We just encouraged him to still shoot it," said DeRozan. "I don't care if he misses 50 shots. Just him getting that rhythm, getting up shots, and us just finding a rhythm overall. Ultimate professional (Vucevic). He's not just a regular NBA player. His resume for being an All-Star player, a franchise player for most of his career. Understanding those moments and knowing that next big shot is the most important shot. He stayed ready for it and helped us pull this victory out."

It was 35-27 Bulls after one quarter with a nifty cross over dribble floater score from Dosunmu to close out the first quarter.

"When Ayo comes in there, you definitely feel it," noted DeRozan. "If he sneezes out there, the crowd will get excited. So you definitely gotta feed off it."

The Bulls couldn't in that desultory second quarter with one notably unfortunate sequence with Vucevic and Caruso shots blocked and Vucevic missing point blank. DeRozan stopped a late 10-0 Nets run that was heading to another double digit Bulls deficit with four free throws to close the half. Durant put up a dozen more in the third quarter as Donovan gambled no one else would make a difference, and he was proven right this time. And then it was Alex, Ayo, and even Alize as the Bulls got so far ahead this time.

So much so that Dosunmu finished it off late with a pair of scores and a steal and reciprocated enthusiastically with the fans.

"I just try to come in whether coach Donovan plays me two minutes or 15 to 20 minutes, I try to come in with energy, come in with positivity, come in and play hard and have fun," said Dosunmu. "I think when you're doing something you love and you have fun then that's when your natural instincts come out. That's what I try to do, just come into the game and impact the game whatever way I can. In college, I used to always love road games. But the (United Center) arena (is) so packed, I like the love here. It was fun definitely seeing the fans show so much love and show so much support. Me being from Chicago, it means a lot. I just wanted to embrace the moment, have fun. We lost two games in a row, so its always good to get back in that win column. Just me having fun, me being a competitor."

Like these 70 percent Bulls. Not bad, not bad at all. For a start.