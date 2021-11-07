Bulls start slow, fall to shorthanded Sixers

It seems the Bulls Saturday may have misunderstood some information prior to the 114-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. When it was mentioned about falling back, it probably meant the clocks for Standard Time and not their play.

But the Bulls took a step back in the defeat, the third consecutive game—and second consecutive loss—in which the team fell behind by double digits. And did fight back into the game, even taking a one-point lead with fewer than six minutes left in the game. But not unexpectedly that dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz proved too much, scoring five consecutive points in the next few minutes. And with a nail-in-the-coffin three from Georges Niang, the 76ers delivered coach Doc Rivers his 1,000th NBA victory.

Philadelphia staff created a tunnel entrance to the visitors locker room in the United Center for Rivers after Embiid late in the game ended any hopes with his three pointer for 30 points, Korkmaz adding 25 off the bench. Embiid playfully waved goodbye to Bulls fans. The Bulls are counting on it not being goodbye to their era of good feelings in dropping to 6-3. The 76ers are 8-2.

"We just have to do a better job of coming out and setting the tone," said Zach LaVine, who led the Bulls with 32 points, but on 12 of 26 shooting with three of 10 threes. "We're playing from behind almost every game now and you keep living dangerous you are going to end up losing some of these games. It's frustrating. We are trying to figure out how to get off to a better start. We come back every game, but it's not like we want to live like that.

"You understand how much firepower you have," acknowledged LaVine about the possibilities with DeMar DeRozan, who added 25 points with 10 of 12 free throws, and Nikola Vucevic. "But this also is a new team. I am not blaming that; we have to get off to better starts and figure out why (we're not)."

Zach LaVine finished with 32 points against the Sixers on Saturday night.

But for all that offensive optimism to begin the season, the Bulls have only been about in the middle of the NBA in scoring, exposing some flaws.

The most apparent has been the scoring slump of Vucevic, who had another double/double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. But the former All-Star center shot five of 16 and one of seven on threes. He continues to plummet toward career lows at now 38 percent shooting and 25.6 percent on threes.

There's always someone who has to step back and sacrifice a bit more when top offensive players who have been the focus of their offenses unite. It's been Vucevic for the Bulls.

"I think he's really trying to figure out how to play with a lot of different guys, a lot of different guys in pick and roll and screening actions," reiterated Bulls coach Billy Donovan. "We've got to all do a better job, me included, to find different ways to find him. I thought we did a better job to start the game. I thought he had some pretty good looks; we got him twice as many shots (as last time against Philly). I thought he was more involved in the offense. He's a guy who will get the ball to the second side, create movement. But he hasn't shot the ball well. I think that's more a comfort thing than I would be worried about that.

"He made a big three tonight at the top (in the third quarter comeback after the Bulls fell behind 65-51)," Donovan noted. "It's not like he's turning down (shots). But as he works with these guys, we've got to help him find a better rhythm. I do think DeMar and Zach and Lonzo (Ball) and Alex (Caruso) are all looking for him. It's just there's a learning curve for him playing with all these guys."

It's a supportive group with one another, and LaVine endorsed Donovan's analysis.

"I think Vooch is fine," said LaVine. "We are going to continue to give him the ball and show trust with that. He's an incredible player. Obviously, everyone goes through ups and downs throughout the year. Obviously, he's in a little bit of a slump and wants to play better. We trust him and we are going to find him and fight through this. He's doing other things to try to impact the game. We've got to do a better job of helping him find some easy shots, get off to better starts and close the game out."

But one particular deficiency that's continued has been the team's lack of three-point shooting. Again like in the loss to the 76ers earlier this week, the Bulls were poor from three at 24 percent and outshot on threes by seven. The Bulls remain last in the league in three-point attempts.

It's less any fault of DeRozan, who's probably been the team's most consistent player and most reliable scorer, closing several of the wins. DeRozan was seven of 15 and even made his only three. It's been the lack of a spot up three-point shooter, a fixture for virtually every NBA team.

DeMar DeRozan rallies his teammates during the third quarter of Chicago's game vs. Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The closest the Bulls might have on this roster with Coby White out injured is Matt Thomas, who hasn't played. Patrick Williams, also injured but out for the season, proved a reliable spot up threat. Though the Bulls cannot make excuses against the 76ers, who were without Ben Simmons (of course), but also starters Tobias Harris and Danny Green and top defender Matisse Thybulle.

It's why this defeat even with the excellent start to the season may cause some concern. Embiid was terrific and making four of five threes limits how to defend him. Shooting those usually is a benefit for the opponent. After Seth Curry was the crucial scorer in the Bulls loss in Philadelphia, the Bulls did a good job of limiting his impact. But three reserves moved into the starting lineup—Shake Milton, Tyrese Maxey and DePaul's Paul Reed—and all scored in double figures and mostly out hustled Bulls players, at least until the usual late game wake call.

"We fought our way back in the game," credited Donovan again. "But when you dig a hole by double digits, more often than not you are not going to find a way back in the game; it is a hard way to live."

The Bulls are smaller than most opponents, though again their rebounding was competent and they even had a 46-41 edge. With Tony Bradley's efforts, the Bulls led 18-6 on the offensive boards against Embiid and Andre Drummond.

Donovan's recipe for success, and which had the Bulls cooking to start the season, was the quicker pace of play and defense, which produced steals and transition points and flummoxed defenses.

But it's becoming a regular pattern for the Bulls to begin games somewhat casually. Not really indifferent about their play, but lacking the speed and pace that Donovan has said is essential for this team to have success. It's too early in the season for a reckoning, but Donovan is a disciple of the Rick Pitino school of fast breaks and general disruption. It looks great when it's performed, but some of those shows have closed early.

Tap to watch Billy Donovan's postgame press conference as he reacts to Chicago's 114-105 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday night.

These Bulls have shown the inclination to compete as evidenced by the relentless comebacks and never-give-up attitude. There's always been someone else as well to step in. Saturday it was Derrick Jones Jr. with 12 points in 17 minutes off the bench and firing the comeback with an admirable series of hustle plays that show up on the box score. Like running the court to get to the free throw line and to finish a Ball miss that tied the game at 99 with 4:07 left. And some that don't, like the screen of the game, a baseline pancake that seemed more like an offensive lineman on Milton to free LaVine for a wide open three and that rare, Bulls one-point lead at 97-96.

Donovan substituted Jones after his putback at 99-99, but it would be difficult to argue since he wanted to get back in DeRozan for the close. Beyond LaVine and DeRozan, the Bulls haven't found enough offense. The Bulls bench was zero for five on threes and outscored 40-27 even with Jones' excellent play.

More worrisome for Donovan has been the lack of alacrity, especially to start. It's hasn't been indifference or the cliche lack of energy as much as seemingly preferring to use skill over stamina to start. And then sprinting when sometimes the leader is too far away. It can be a fragile formula as it was for Pitino since it's often said it's too difficult in the long NBA schedule to sustain enhanced pace of play.

"We have to play fast," instructed Donovan. "Whether it's reading the game or whatever it is, the more we are in an attacking, aggressive mode. I didn't think our defense was very good. The first half was slowed and we took the ball out of the net often and that didn't enable us to run as much as we'd like. Came out of the third quarter time out, we had a couple of defections and steals and the pace of the game got better. For us, we've got to really put our focus on being elite defensively. It's hard for anyone to fast break and play fast taking the ball being out of the net. We have to play with more of a thrust; we've got to come down with more force."

Donovan isn't the most expressive sideline coach, but he does have a favorite word he uses often: Run.

Donovan noted the disparity in three-point shots, though the Bulls rank among the league's best in three-post percentage. They just don't have specialists. It's not DeRozan because of his preference for mid range play. That's been a savior for the Bulls.

But for example, the Bulls reserves in about 75 minutes attempted a combined five three pointers. Korkmaz and Niang in a combined 57 minutes attempted 15.

If the Bulls didn't start fast, they at least began spectacularly as Javonte Green came up with a turnover and passed ahead to Ball, who drove to the basket and threw the ball off the backboard for an All-Star game-like slam dunk for LaVine: 4-2 Bulls.

And they're off. Not so fast. Which was part of the problem. "Our defense drives us," said LaVine. "Once we start picking it up and start getting stops, that's what helps us get in transition and get easy baskets for everyone. It starts on the defensive end."

Video highlights from Chicago's 114-105 loss to Philadelphia.

But the Bulls didn't get much going, one steal and fast break basket in a quiet 22-21 Philadelphia first quarter. Then easing through the second quarter leading 38-36 midway through, LaVine, Vucevic and Caruso fired quick threes and before Donovan could say timeout, the 76ers had run off 15 straight points leading 47-38. The 76ers kept the margin to the half and almost lost Embiid. Though the planet almost lost Ball.

The 280 or so Embiid committed one of his five turnovers as the Bulls did reasonably well crowding him again. Who knew he'd make all those threes? In frustration, Embiid spun around and fired his fist…which went right into Ball. An inch or two lower...

It actually just grazed Ball's head and Embiid was assessed a technical foul and not ejected.

"He didn't try to hit him," agreed LaVine. "Swinging in the air and obviously Lonzo right there. Glad Joel didn't hit him; that would have been bad. Luckily he ducked."

The Bulls, however, couldn't get out of their own way to start the second half. Finally midway through the period, DeRozan began operating on the deficit with five straight points and Vucevic did find the range for a three to get within 72-66. Then Jones flew off the baseline to follow dunk a DeRozan miss as a dunk contest almost broke out and the Bulls were within 84-77 entering the fourth quarter and the United Center crowd was ready for that late charge.

It came thanks in large part to Jones' hustle, the 76ers twice fouling three-point shooters with DeRozan getting a four-point play and LaVine with three free throws and the three to take the lead with 5:48 left.

But the 76ers against pretty good defense added four more three pointers while the Bulls could not find any.

"I thought they did a very very good job of just putting their head down and coming downhill," said Donovan of the 76ers. "That's really what it was. I thought our guys battled and fought, tried to get through. Their aggressiveness by Korkmaz, Curry, Shake Milton, Maxey, those guys were really coming downhill aggressively and real hard. If you break it down the last two times we've played them, they've made twice as many threes as we did. We took 30 free throws, so we tried to get downhill. We didn't shoot the ball particularly well in both games against them from the three-point line. If you really look at it, the three point line was the difference."

The Bulls did win fast breaks 13-5 and second chance 22-11. They scored 23 points off turnovers to three for the 76ers, led in steals, free throws and rebounds. They made a heck of a run. It's just they once again were running late. Have to check those clocks.