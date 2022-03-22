Bulls get crucial victory over Raptors in Patrick Williams' return

The Bulls don't have a Drake. But they did get their ducks in a row Monday, shooting well, getting back injured Patrick Williams and returning Alex Caruso to the starting lineup that thus avoided laying another losing egg. This time that energy and pressure, which accounted for 29 Bulls points off turnovers, hatched a welcome 113-99 victory for the Bulls.

Say it proudly, We the Lake!

And perhaps the Bulls no longer are drowning in defeat.

The sort-of must win gave the Bulls some vital breathing room to avoid falling into the play-in game zone where the Raptors now reside. With sixth place Cleveland losing at home to the Lakers, which should count as two losses the way the Lakers play these days, the Bulls are solidly fifth in the Eastern Conference. They clinched the tiebreaker, if necessary, with Toronto and hold the tiebreaker edge over Cleveland with one game left between the teams.

The Bulls at 42-29 now are two games behind the fourth place Boston Celtics. But because of the tiebreakers, effectively, three and four games ahead of the Cavaliers and Raptors from falling out of the race for first round home court advantage. With eight losses in their last 10 games and suddenly close to having to play their way into the playoffs, Monday's game became something of the first big late season crucible.

The Bulls passed, 28 assists, actually, with three players with six. And scored in a big way with the Bulls breaking open a see-saw game behind 16 of Zach LaVine's 26 points in the third quarter. DeMar DeRozan also had 26 points and Nikola Vucevic filling out the trio had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Zach LaVine finished with 26 points including 16 points in the third quarter alone vs. Toronto.

Perhaps as importantly, the Bulls returned to the disruptive style of play that carried them to the top of the conference in the first part of the season. Caruso and Lonzo Ball had a lot to do with that with their hands on/hands in disruptive play. The Bulls got some discouraging news pregame when coach Billy Donovan said the Bulls will back off some on Ball's return from knee surgery. But with the annoying Caruso back running the starting point guard spot, the Bulls left Toronto to lay an egg.

It was the close of a long road stretch for the Raptors who had played Sunday in Philadelphia and were down two starters. But the Bulls' nest needed feathering no matter how or against whom. And that it came with a style and panache familiar from more winning ways fit as snugly as a down coat.

"We have these moments and lapses that have hurt us," Donovan admitted. "Tonight from start to finish we played to an identity. The ball movement was good, we got downhill (actually level but toward the basket), sprayed it out. I thought we tried to help each other defensively. We were active and we were able to get out in transition. That's what we've got to do."

The Bulls did it impressively in a turning point third quarter when the Bulls with LaVine scoring 10 of the 15 points went on a 15-0 run to take an 84-73 lead after three quarters. DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu, the latter with 11 points, starting a 7-0 fourth quarter pretty much ended it for the Raptors.

The news was the start for Williams after missing 65 games following wrist surgery last October. Williams received a standing ovation from the United Center patrons when he first checked in during the first quarter. He finished with a modest seven points and two rebounds in 19 minutes, but played confidently. It was a welcome return for a Bulls team enduring injuries all season.

Patrick Williams finished with seven points, two rebounds, and a steal in his return.

"It was amazing," enthused Williams about his return which was uncertain when he underwent surgery. "Can't really put it into words. Having something taken from you for so long, something you love and finally being able to get it back and enjoy it again, there's nothing like it. It's still going to take some getting used to. I felt it was fairly good for my first day back.

"Just bring energy," Williams said about his goal for these last 11 regular season games and then the playoffs. "I'm not going to say they're worn down, but these guys have had a long season and I've been out all season. The first step was just getting back on the court. Now just trying to see what ways I can bring energy. Having a fresh body come in who has been out for five months, it's good for me to bring a new vibe to the team. For now, just bring as much energy as possible."

There's always more energy with Caruso, who also had seven points. But a few charges drawn and crucial defense in the Raptors mid-third quarter meltdown with four turnovers in seven possessions, including a 24-second out of a timeout.

Donovan said Caruso will start the rest of the season with Dosunmu returning to a reserve role. Donovan was quick to praise Dosunmu for helping the team through the time without Ball and Caruso. And Dosunmu did seem more assertive not having the playmaking responsibilities.

"I can't believe how much he's endured and how much he's done as a rookie. He has been incredible," Donovan said. "But I've also asked a lot of him in a lot of ways, and he's handled everything in terms of trying to run the team. I just felt like since Alex had his legs under him a little bit, starting off with that group defensively could give us a little bit better energy."

Tap to listen to postgame thoughts from head coach Billy Donovan following Chicago's 113-99 win over Toronto on Monday night.

There's a noticeable difference with Caruso, who is more aggressive over screens, doesn't get beat off the dribble much and pushes the ball with alacrity. It should help the starting group.

"AC is extremely smart and brings so much with IQ and defense and spacing the floor and shot making," said LaVine. "With him moving into the (starting) lineup and Ayo going back (to the reserves), I think it's going to be a switch up. We'll have to get used to it, but he affects the game in so many ways and Ayo getting that experience in the starting position and now coming off the bench being that spark again I think it will be good for us."

Though it also seems like a counterintuitive scheme by Donovan.

Usually as teams close in on the postseason, they work the veterans deeper into the rotation. Now the Bulls have a reserve group primarily comprised of youngsters with Williams, Dosunmu and Coby White the first three off the bench Monday. Derrick Jones Jr. and Troy Brown Jr. thus fell out of the rotation, joining Tony Bradley, who has long been out with the arrival of Tristan Thompson.

Will that deny the Bucks back home Tuesday against the Bulls their ersatz retaliation since it was Jones who took the hard shot on Grayson Allen late in the game with Milwaukee earlier this month? The Bulls aren't discussing that one anymore.

"I think all those guys can complement each other," said Donovan. "But they haven't played together, so there may be some growing pains. But they want to win and we'll have to figure things out."

Tap to watch full-game highlights from Chicago's much needed victory over Toronto.

It was that sort of game the first half with 19 lead changes and ties, Toronto first with a 9-1 run and then the Bulls 12-2 to close the first quarter ahead 30-24. The Raptors finished six of 32 on threes, so they mostly tried to get inside with their size and length. They threw out a variety of defenses as they like to do with occasional full court pressure and zones, but in spurts with a late 11-3 run for a 55-54 halftime lead.

Then it was the Chicago Three, Vucevic with a lately rare three to start, DeRozan with a pair of jumpers and the handoff to LaVine to finish off the Raptors.

"Just reading the game and trying to be aggressive," said LaVine. "I feel that's pretty normal."

Maybe for him.

"Zach generated a lot of offense for us," said Donovan. "He made great passes. I thought he played a great all around game beside making the shots and scoring. He was really battling defensively and I thought he generated a lot of open looks for a lot of guys. I've always said this about Zach, he wants to make the right play for the team. I thought he made good decisions throughout the game."

No surprise to Williams.

"That's Zach being Zach," Williams said. "Before DeMar was here, Zach did that every game. So it's nothing new to me to see. It's good to see him get back in his rhythm, get back in his flow. He's had knee troubles, but judging from tonight he's feeling well. So it was good to see him get back to who he is; he's been really consistent for us all season."

Not long after that during Williams' post game media session, his close friend White dropped in. He had a question.

"Pat," White started, "six, five months off, you played five games this year. You look really comfortable out there, really confident. You looked really solid after taking five months off; what do you credit that to?"

This being the first time I've heard an athlete ask a question that didn't start out with, "How did it feel," if Monday Night Football still has an opening it should be White. I believe it pays more.

"Like I said before you came in here," Williams explained, "I credit that to the training staff, the coaching staff. You saw the workout I had. It wasn't easy. Credit to those guys and my teammates, and also thanks to Coby for my first shot (corner three on a White assist with1:23 left in the first quarter). Thanks for looking out for me."

Everyone was smiling. Haven't seen that around the Bulls much lately. Anyone for duck, duck, goose?