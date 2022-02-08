Bulls fall to Suns in Zach LaVine's return to action

What a game! The best team in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns, finally walking off the court late Monday night with a one basket victory, 127-124 over the team that has been the best in the Eastern Conference until Sunday, the Bulls. Imagine that in the NBA Finals! Would the NBA world go absolutely nuts?

Hey, that's my story and I'm sticking to it.

"Without question it (box score) did not tell the story of the game," corrected buzzkiller Bulls coach Billy Donovan. "Certainly the score is not indicative of the way the game was; certainly they were in control. If you look at the score you may say, ‘Geez, it came down to the final shot, it was nip and tuck.' Certainly, it was not that."

C'mon Billy. What's the deal? Sure it's February and we also celebrate Mr. I-cannot-tell-a-lie, George Washington. But did you have to be so, well, honest?

And to be honest, it was a bad time for the Bulls, vastly outplayed by the Suns the entire game.

Trailing by 18 points at halftime after barely holding the Suns under 70, behind by 27 points midway through the third quarter and 21 points with 9:42 left even as DeMar DeRozan with 15 of his 38 points in the first half of the fourth quarter didn't think the Bulls were out of it.

No unbeatable foe to that guy; just run where the brave dare not go.

"I'm always thinking especially as long as we've got time we've got an opportunity to win the game," said DeRozan. "We went on a run. We were fighting an uphill battle again. You only get minimum mistakes to make against a good team. They made us pay for the mistakes."

DeMar DeRozan has 15 of his 38 points in the 4th quarter as the Bulls fell to the Suns on Monday night.

Holding off DeRozan's impossible dream, Chris Paul made a few more plays to center Deandre Ayton to support Devin Booker's 38 points. So the Bulls finally pulled the plug and circled the drain trailing by 15 points with 1:41 left, and then the Suns followed with 1:12 left. After which Alfonzo McKinnie and Malcolm Hill mostly because of Hill posted perhaps the best plus/minus in NBA history at plus-12 in their 1:41. Bismack Biyombo had a minus-8 in 1:12. Though we've seen that before.

So in the end the Bulls appeared somewhat like coming from the cemetery.

They looked good, but they weren't very happy.

"We have to have a certain urgency and competitiveness regardless of who's on the floor," said Zach LaVine, who returned from back issues and had 32 points and a team high eight assists. "We did once we got down or we have to get back in the game. With those guys (Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso) out we're not going to have the strongest defense because that's what they do. But we still have to have the same system and the same competitiveness without them. We're going to be without them for awhile and we have to hold the ship."

It's not quite time for Micheal Ray Richardson yet. You know, the ship be sinking.

They haven't abandoned hope quite yet.

The Bulls are 33-21, so maybe the ship be listing a bit.

There's that no excuses thing around the NBA these days with injuries and virus absences. But the injury absences of their best defenders, Ball, Caruso, Derrick Jones and Patrick Williams—who all should return by mid-March into early April—obviously is wearing down a wary, if not necessarily weary, core.

DeRozan and LaVine, the latter pushing through if clearly not fully healthy, continue to carry more than most. Nikola Vucevic added 13 points and 12 rebounds, but had difficulties against the Suns 14 feet of Ayton and JaVale McGee. Coby White had 13 points off the bench. But so many players continue in unexpected and demanding roles that expecting high level veteran starters' play regularly is perhaps too much to expect.

Zach LaVine finished with 32 points in his return to action against the Suns on Monday night.

The Suns are 43-10 after losing in the Finals last season, and their starting unit is as good and balanced as any in the NBA. The Suns are not just a good defensive team, but they are good because they are a rare team with elite wing defenders in Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. For all the brilliance of Paul with 19 points and 11 assists and Booker, the Suns don't have to trap and double team as much as most teams on scorers like DeRozan and LaVine.

So while both can score into the 30s, the Suns are able to put more pressure on supporting players not accustomed to making their own plays off the dribble. It also makes it difficult to move the ball as much as the Bulls usually do because the Suns defenders are better at "staying home" and not giving up so many open three-point shots.

Since the Bulls play small so often, their best game requires the steals and deflections to produce transition and disrupt offenses. Without Ball and Caruso, that's unlikely to a large extent.

And conversely, the Bulls without their best defenders have to scramble more. So it could have been a lot worse if the Suns were shooting well from the three as they made 12 to 10 for the Bulls. But some of the Suns threes were so unchallenged, especially for a usually hard working team like these Bulls, that loitering summons could have been issued. There was one midway through the third quarter when Booker acted like he couldn't believe no one was within 15 feet of him. He even seems to wait for someone to come as he's more accustomed to shooting against resistance. Still, everyone stood and watched and Booker finally shot and made it for an 86-61 Suns lead. DeRozan fired the ball into the basket stanchion in frustration.

"We gave in a lot to their defense," said DeRozan. "We started to later in the game, but we can't wait until we're down 20 to try to make something happen. We scored 124 points. That's more than enough points to win. Our problem is stopping guys. We can't just allow so many points and expect to outscore teams every night. That's a helluva team, best team in the league for a reason. We have to understand we have to take away things they do well; we didn't tonight."

Which also was the Bulls third loss in their last four, 10th in the last 16 and since DeRozan's back to back, consecutive nights game winners to bookend the new year, the Bulls are 9-11. Calling for help?

The Bulls now are tied for third in the Eastern Conference with Cleveland, a game and a half behind Miami and a half game ahead of fifth place Philadelphia. The loss left the Bulls 1-7 against the top four other teams in the East and 0-4 against the top three teams in the Western Conference. Though a lot of these games were with the Bulls severely impaired with absences.

"We haven't played very well against the West Coast teams," acknowledged LaVine. "Good thing we don't have to play them until, obviously, at the end."

You do have to love that.

"Got some room to grow playing against teams like that," said LaVine. "I just think we have to do a better job of competing and understanding the opportunity we have when we cross the line. They wanted to come in here like a lot of teams. We're No. 2 in the East right now, were No. 1. They're No. 1 in the West; it's two top teams going against each other. I think they wanted to make a statement. They did early in bits. We got into it, got real competitive and fought our way to try to make it a game. That's what it's like when you are playing these teams; that's something we have to learn from.

"I think we're a really good team," insisted LaVine. "We're hurt right now. We're not looked at as a whole team. We're still a good team. I think we're good enough to go out there and compete against anybody. Whoever is out on the floor with us, I'm ready to go to battle with them. I think we have to clean some stuff up like every team does. Nothing is going to be perfect throughout the season. You want to hit your stride at the end of the year. I'd rather go through it now than then."

And surely the Bulls are going through it, at least with just one more road game, Wednesday in Charlotte, before four straight at home mostly against teams with losing records before the All-Star break. And DeRozan and LaVine playing in the All-Star game in Cleveland.

They continue to look like stars, but the night wasn't particularly bright for the Bulls. Booker blitzed the Bulls with 16 first quarter points in a 36-29 Suns lead after a 20-8 start. And the Bulls were trapping Booker. It's been a surfeit of opponent first quarter 30-plus outbursts. But the reality is the Bulls are built now to outscore teams. The problem may be needing into the 130s. Can they make a dent in those big opponent totals?

Donovan warned the Bulls can't just sit back and say it all will be cured once Ball and Caruso return.

Tap to listen to reaction from Billy Donovan as the Bulls fell to the Suns at the United Center on Monday.

"To sit there and say when they get back it's all going to be solved, the defense is going to be great, I don't believe that," Donovan said. "It's got to be a team thing all the way around. Those guys are good at it, but I think Ayo (Dosunmu) can be really good at it. I think Troy Brown can be really good. I think Coby can. I think our guys that are playing can be good at it. But we're not at a level we need to be at."

And you also wonder about fatigue with the shortened rotation and absences. It looked that way in the second quarter with the offense stalled, zero assists, zero fast breaks, 31 percent shooting and a 67-49 deficit.

"There was no energy," Donovan admitted.

Yes, and then it got worse, down by 27, an audience gathered around to watch Booker shoot threes. Donovan seemed to shake the team out if its lethargy then as LaVine and White were fouled shooting threes. The Bulls only got within 102-83 after three. And then with 10 consecutive DeRozan fourth quarter points in five possessions and then another basket after a White turnover, the Bulls did get within 113-104 with 5:56 left on a DeRozan three-point play.

The guy is amazing. Make it 15 DeRozan points and an assist to Tony Bradley off a triple team in a 21-11 Bulls run over about six minutes. The United Center multitude was ready!

But Crowder made a tough three and after a LaVine miss, Ayton beat everyone down court for a score. DeRozan missed and the Bulls fouled Ayton. And it was 15 again with about three and a half minutes left and no miracles to be had this time.

Just questions and perhaps concerns?

"I love the challenge," said DeRozan. "You want to take it on. I'm looking forward to it; will be fun. Hell of a challenge, backs against the wall. We have to treat it like that. That's when you have to allow that to bring the best out of you. We understand what's at stake and as competitors we've got to go out there and show how bad we want it."