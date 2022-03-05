Bulls fall to Bucks 118-112, drop to 4th in the East

Grayson Allen did get hit Friday. But it was the Bulls who took the fall, a 118-112 Milwaukee Bucks victory that was the Bulls fourth consecutive loss and still another to one of the league's best teams.

It was the Bulls 14th loss in 16 games against the NBA's best and at 39-25 dropped the Bulls into a third place tie in the Eastern Conference with the Bucks, who own the tiebreaker. Fifth place Boston is a game and a half behind. The Bulls now head back on the road Monday in Philadelphia to start 10 of the next 12 on the road to the end of March.

"It was much better than the last couple of games, but that's just the starting point in terms of what you have to do," said Bulls coach Billy Donovan. "I thought we really competed and were physical and tried to match them as well as we could. We had some breakdowns, but overall I thought the guys played hard and competed and battled for the entire game."

Though trying to be optimistic, that sounds a bit too much like October. This Bulls team with 18 games left in the regular season—even with injured regulars Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball—shouldn't still be trying to encourage themselves with talk of competing well. The Bulls did compete well to get into a tie game with five minutes left after starting the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead. But again like in Atlanta Thursday, the Bulls failed down the stretch, surrendering multiple offensive rebounds despite playing a bigger lineup with Tristan Thomson and Nikola Vucevic. And once again the Bulls were unable to control an elite guard, this time Jrue Holiday with three consecutive decisive baskets.

Zach LaVine finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists against Milwaukee.

Zach LaVine with 30 points gave the Bulls hope in the waning moments with a driving score against Giannis Antetokounmpo and an unlikely, tough three. And then it seemed the Bulls were right there when Khris Middleton was called for fouling LaVine on a three-point shot with the Bucks leading by four with 15.2 seconds left.

But the Bucks challenged, and indeed, Middleton didn't foul LaVine. It became a jump ball the Bucks won and shot a few more free throws among their 33 to close out their win.

"You learn how hard it is to compete in this league, to beat a team like the Milwaukee Bucks that won a championship," said DeMar DeRozan, who had 29 points but on 30 shots. "They had to go through plenty of growing pains as well until they got to their goal. We've got to take the growing pains and understand if you really want it, you have to get back up on your feet when you get knocked down. And how hard it is to complete on this league and play every single night; not every couple of games, not just versus the bad teams. Competing versus the good teams. We've got to take on that challenge. It's good for us to get hit and see how hard it really is to win in this league."

Yes, it is a process, eh?

And it seemed to be going so well.

But the games after the All-Star break tend to become somewhat more intense, and while the Bulls are close, they aren't passing the test yet. If not the ball all that much, especially at the close of games when they have tended to become more individual oriented. Of course, that seemed to be working very well for several months. But the weight of the Bulls world seems to be coming down on DeRozan, shooting 38 for 95 the last four games after his streak of eight consecutive games scoring at least 35 points and shooting at least 50 percent to win February Player of the Month. LaVine looked coltish with his movement even on the second of the back to back and with his ailing knee issues.

Nikola Vucevic finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. But in one of the big story lines of the game seemed too often be taken out of the offense—he was zero for two in the fourth quarter—trying to adjust playing with Thompson.

Donovan in something of a surprise in just Thompson's fifth game with the Bulls started Thompson along with Vucevic.

It didn't work out very well.

It did make sense to potentially alleviate any rebounding disadvantage with the Bucks starting former Bull Bobby Portis and Antetokounmpo. The Bucks still were dominant on the boards, 50-40 overall and 12-5 on the offensive boards for 18 second chance points. It would have been worse had the Bucks in the last few minutes not missed three wide open threes after offensive rebounds.

Tristan Thompson got his first Bulls start against the Bucks on Friday night.

The other issue was that the pairing often took Vucevic out of the offense, leaving him standing on the perimeter since Thompson is a poor shooter. Thompson finished the game with a team worst minus-25 and minus-10 when he and Vucevic were paired together. Also, the Bulls made a run every time Thompson came out of the game, first after trailing 18-12 to start the game, then after Milwaukee took a 41-29 second quarter lead, and in the third quarter when Donovan returned to his favored smaller lineup and the Bulls had their best run of the game, closing the quarter 14-5 with a spectacular Derrick Jones Jr. dunk over Antetokounmpo and LaVine's lob dunk on an Ayo Dosunmo pass.

"Once I get in the lane, I'm not going to lie, I don't think nobody can jump with me in this world," Jones said. "That's how much confidence I have in my athleticism, my finishing ability. I don't think anyone can jump with me if I get my feet set."

Meanwhile, the lineups now become an unsettling quandary for Donovan. And not something easy to work out late in the season.

There's been much sentiment everywhere for the Bulls to get more size to match up better physically. And getting Thompson on a buyout seemed the ideal addition. But by starting Thompson with Vucevic, the Bulls also could be drifting from their identity of a team that plays fast and aggressively. Some of the best plays and sequences Friday were with Jones and Javonte Green, the latter with a reserves best nine points.

The Bucks as the veteran more experienced team were able to outmaneuver the Bulls in half court. Their pick and roll and Holiday taking advantage of mismatches down the stretch proved decisive. The Bulls were best in at a hurried pace. But that seems to be when they play smaller. So it's to the drawing board again, agreed Donovan, though he isn't convinced the big lineup won't work. It could be the difference in the playoffs.

Tap to listen to postgame reaction from Billy Donovan following Chicago's Friday loss to Milwaukee.

"I like it," Donovan said. "It's not fair to those guys because they haven't really been able to be together a lot on the floor working on it. I'm kind of going on the fly here a little bit. You have to have a bigger body on (Antetokounmpo). I liked the idea of having Tristan start the game. It could be something we're going to have to build out because I do think some of our spacing challenges offensively have needed to be better. It's the lack of time that we've had together. I thought if we could get some length and some size and rebound we could get out in transition."

That is a valid point, though it didn't work that way this time. And it is true that asking the 6-4 Green to defend Antetokounmpo isn't exactly ideal.

And Antetokounmpo was amazing again with 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. He kept the Bucks into the game until handing the baton to Holiday to close. Antetokounmpo made just 10 of 19 free throws, shooting eight more than the entire Bulls team. Though the Bulls did opt for a lot of perimeter shots.

"I thought there were a lot of opportunities where they were putting Giannis in pick-and-roll and as aggressive and as hard as Javonte plays, throwing the ball up over the top of him, he didn't really make a difference," Donovan noted. "He couldn't get to it. I thought around the basket, it was really hard with the lack of size. I thought just trying to put a bigger body on him and I thought second shots were going to be important. Four games into this we'll get better at it."

The other story line became one of those predictable endings to a bad novel. You churn through waiting for an exciting climax and it's more like an old NCIS show.

The Hunt for Grayson Allen.

You'll remember back in January the supercilious former Dukie took down Caruso, was suspended one game, didn't seem particularly troubled and Caruso was later diagnosed with a break and two months out. The Bulls immediately saw little but nihilism in Allen, and mostly fans and media seemed to pine for a return to the 80s and retribution. Though these Bulls players are more a professional, serious group of moral people, none of whose philosophy is Laimbeerism. But mainly the NBA has cracked down on any sort of violence so that it's virtually disappeared from the game. But then came Thompson after the Atlanta game talking about blood and sweat and chippy and being ready for anything.

Jones did give a driving Allen a solid hip check early in the fourth quarter that sent Allen sprawling. It seemed to excite the United Center fans who booing Allen anytime he touched the ball were providing the only attacks until then.

But Jones' post game response perhaps also showed how the game and it's people have changed because of this generation of players. Jones eagerly denied he intended to hurt Allen or practice any retribution. Of course, you have to deny it if you tried. But Jones even said he was concerned with Allen's family. It perhaps speaks to this era's basketball gestation when players in the AAU programs and workouts all seem to know one another and have played on the same teams. And hug their way out of arenas.

Though I didn't see anyone hugging Allen.

"I'm not a dirty player," Jones protested. "I talked to every ref that was there today. I don't think that was a flagrant. They said I hit him in the head. I didn't feel it." Asked if he was aware it was Allen, Jones expressed some annoyance.

"Y'all trying to make it something it ain't," he corrected. "It's basketball. I want to get a stop as much as they want to get a stop on the other end. What happened (to Caruso), we didn't like it. But I'm not going to go out there and take a man out; that's not who I am. If I get a foul in the process of trying to get a stop, so be it. But I'm not going to try to take that man out. He's got a family to take care of. Why would I do that?"

DeRozan backed up Jones, agreeing it seemed a normal foul. Allen bounced right up.

"I didn't think that was a dirty play," said DeRozan. "I don't know what they (base) these flagrant fouls on. I don't even know if he ever had a flagrant foul in his career."

So much for the Bad Boy Bucks and Bulls.

Which is OK since they were playing a very good basketball game.

After that sluggish Bulls start led by Portis, who was stepping outside alone and making threes as Vucevic drew the short straw to chase, LaVine got the Bulls right back with a hot shooting run and a tie at 25 after one quarter. He showed no limitations because of his knee.

Tap to watch full game highlights after Chicago's 118-112 loss to Milwaukee.

Thompson did jar loose a couple of misses for second shots, but again the Bulls offense slowed with spacing issues early in the second when he played. After Thompson drew a third foul and left, the Bulls got going with Vucevic's shooting and Green energizing the team with back to back hustle board dunks. The Bucks led 57-53 at halftime after being up 14.

Again to start the second half, Milwaukee went ahead as Antetokounmpo dunked over Thompson and to the fans' dismay Allen dunked on a fast break for a 64-58 Milwaukee lead. But that third quarter fast breaking and hustling close when the Bulls took their first lead of the game was their highlight, going from a 72-68 deficit to leading 88-81 to start the fourth quarter. Milwaukee quickly tied the game at 93 as Allen made his only three of the game. Jones' foul was just after that as Allen drove baseline and tried to make a pass. Hmmmmm, coincidence?

Then Jones finished a three-point play when Coby White dove to retrieve a loose ball and passed to LaVine, who directed a pass one had half court to a streaking Jones. That made it 99-95 Bulls with 7:26 left. The UC as rockin'. Brats and nacho cheese all around!

But then Milwaukee went on Holiday, Jrue, that is. His 26 points with 16 in the fourth was the difference.

The predatory Bucks guard made a three to quiet things and forced DeRozan into a series of difficult shots, the Bulls closer two of nine in the fourth quarter this time. Holiday is one of the best defensive guards in the NBA, and opponents haven't been going for DeRozan's shot fakes as much lately. He's seen regular double teams or shows with a solid defender in front. And by the time he's maneuvered to his spot, there often hasn't been as much time to get the ball moving around again. Then Holiday scored easily three straight times to give the Bucks a 112-107 lead with just under three minutes left. And they held the Bulls off from there like a boxer with long arms. There was to be no knockout.

"I feel like we competed," said DeRozan. "It came down to the last couple of minutes, gave up a couple of offensive rebounds, Jrue got it going. They are defending champs for a reason. They are a hell of a team; got to give ‘em credit. We had it, made some mistakes, made it tougher on ourselves. Every shot I took I'll live with. Just one of those nights. Jrue is a hell of a defender, but I'll take every last one of those shots again. It wasn't going to slow me down from taking the next shot; they'll fall next time."