Bulls fall in blowout to Suns 129-102

The Suns Came Out Friday

Bet Your Bottom Dollar That Friday there was too much Suns So You Gotta Hang On 'Til Tomorrow Come What May You're Always A Day Away.-From the musical Annie with apologies to writer Martin Charnin

The Suns sure came out Friday, and for the Bulls it's the stormiest of times with the light for them in a winless road trip being that slice of belief shining down on them from what they hope is rock bottom after a 129-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Just a day away?

"Whatever destination you're on sometimes it doesn't go that way," said DeMar DeRozan, who led the Bulls with 19 points, though most after they were down by 26. "You hit bumpy roads and you have to make adjustments when you're on that road and try to get out of that terrain."

At least we're all thinking metaphors for distraction.

"That's just where we're at," said DeRozan. "I told the guys the same thing: We've just hit that tough spot. It's on us to get ourselves out of it and figure it out. It sucks right now in the moment. It seems like it's just snowballing downhill, but we're going to figure it out. And once we do the resiliency and everything we learn from it is going to be beneficial for us."

That's his story and he's sticking to it; but where else to go now? I guess it beats the alternative.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan finished with 12 points and 19 points respectively in the loss against the Suns.

The not-as-close-as-the-score indicates defeat was the third straight on this trip giving up more than 120 points per game, eighth loss in the last 10 and drops the Bulls to 41-29 and a game ahead of the sixth-place Cleveland Cavaliers and two in front of play-in Toronto. The Raptors are in the United Center Monday for a now crucial play-in avoidance game that seemed inconceivable just a few weeks ago. Then the Bulls are out again for five more road games.

How's that go? What won't kill me only makes me... wonder if there's an escalator yet to scale Mt. Everest.

"You have to find a beauty in it at the same time," philosophized DeRozan. "You really get to see what you are made out of, understand what you need to get better at if you really want to be something. The only way you can learn is through times like this.

"The best way to learn is to get knocked in the mouth like we are," DeRozan went on hopefully. "Now it's just a matter of us responding, letting it click. Once it clicks we'll be fine. I told (Zach LaVine with 12 points and nine assists) tonight it's going to come. We're doing the right thing in spurts. Once it comes and once we get that confidence we can do it longer in games, it's going to feel good. It just sucks right now because it feels like nothing is going right; it's going to come."

It better be soon with this swoon looking as ugly as it's been all season.

The Bulls continue to shoot poorly, this time 42 percent and 26 percent on threes, and Bulls coach Billy Donovan was sounding—dare I say?—like what we'd heard from Fred Hoiberg and Jim Boylen.

"On this trip, we haven't shot the ball great," Donovan agreed. "We've got to be able to have a better response when shots are not going in, to be able not to get down, get frustrated, get down on themselves. We started missing shots and missing shots, and sometimes you could see it affected us. We've got to develop a stamina, a resilience of dealing with it when it's not going well; how we respond is really important."

Zach LaVine finished with 12 points and nine assists but shot 1-for-7 from the field.

There really wasn't any response this time with the Suns sharper and faster, the Bulls also dominated on the boards and repeatedly beaten off the dribble. The Suns even missing three of their top six players with Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and Cam Johnson out made everything difficult on the Bulls. They made every shot tough, trapped and blitzed DeRozan, who admitted this last stretch is the most such defense he's seen in his career, yet Suns defenders still got back to recover. The Suns players kept moving against a seemingly tired Bulls group with former Bull Cameron Payne outplaying the Bulls backcourt with 15 points and seven assists.

Devin Booker was inexorable with 20 of his 28 points in the first half when the Suns took a 61-48 lead. Donovan often defaults to going smaller when things aren't going well. So he started the second half with Alex Caruso for Javonte Green. Caruso had some defensive effect on Booker. But the Suns dominated with size and took an 18-point lead early in the third quarter as Deandre Ayton had 10 of his 20 points in the quarter. LaVine did all he could, going to the free throw line 10 times in the third quarter. But by the end, the Suns led by 23. And by 30 a few minutes later as Donovan emptied his bench and Suns players were dancing with every attempted lob dunk.

"That team over there, they just came off a Finals, they've been together," DeRozan pointed out. "We're a team that's just striving to be like them. We have to understand when we play these good teams why they're so good on both ends of the floor; it's a learning experience for us."

Wow, do I hate to hear that one.

But what else can you say when it goes so badly as it has lately? We know this is a good Bulls team. We've seen it for months. So perhaps it's just their turn. What that's they say, it's a season of runs?

The Bulls did get some good news.

Donovan said prior to the game that injured forward Patrick Williams seems likely to play next week, perhaps first a warmup game Sunday with the Windy City Bulls. Good sats are available.

"He's cleared for contact, he's cleared to play," said Donovan. "It's just a matter of giving him some of these practice days where he gets a little bit more comfortable and kind of builds up the contact of playing in a game again after not doing that for five months. I think there's a possibility of (playing against) Toronto (or) Milwaukee (Tuesday); that's certainly very real."

Tap to listen to postgame reaction from Billy Donovan following Chicago's loss to Phoenix on Friday night.

Donovan had said because of so much time away that Williams likely would come off the bench. But with Green regressing some recently perhaps that changes.

Though there also was some bad pregame news.

Donovan said Lonzo Ball's progress from his knee surgery has not gone well.

"He has not responded," Donovan admitted. "There's no setbacks. It's still the same thing. He has not been able to do anything full speed. And anytime we get him close to that, there's discomfort. So I think they're going to probably at least look at, ‘Do you back off and let him rest for a little bit and see if that helps?' He hasn't gone backwards. He just has not been able to go forward far enough to do the things he needs to do to be able to play."

Which certainly is a concern so close to the playoffs.

But you have what you have and you are what you are.

Hey, I'm not writing show tunes!

This one wasn't much of a show for the Bulls.

They mostly had a competitive first quarter even if no one could deal with Booker. The Suns led 30-27 after one. Coby White then had a big second quarter run with four consecutive scores to get the Bulls within 42-38, as close as they would be the rest of the game. White and Tristan Thompson, the latter off the bench with 11 points and five rebounds, probably were the most effective Bulls in the game along with LaVine. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and seven rebounds, and the Bulls actually attempted more free throws with LaVine getting a dozen and scoring four consecutive times in the third quarter when Phoenix was pulling away. Unfortunately for the Bulls, the Suns during LaVine's run of free throws countered it with threes and added to their lead.

The Suns reserves early in the fourth quarter scored in nine consecutive possessions to get Donovan to yank his regulars as early as he has all season.

"We're at that time of the year when nothing is a secret," said DeRozan. "We've been playing great basketball throughout the whole year. We've hit that bumpy road where teams are going after us no matter who we play. That's a new found adjustment and understanding for us that a lot of guys on this team haven't had before. I think we're just at that point of trying to figure it out; once we figure it out we'll be fine.

"It's not checkers anymore; it's chess," said DeRozan.

You get the sense he's been through this before and knows what to say.

"Understanding how we need to come out, how we need to execute, things we could get out of the offense, knowing teams are going to double team me or blitz me. That's the next evolution of us being an extremely good team," explained DeRozan. "We have to keep evolving and understanding how we can beat teams. I'm a guy who loves a challenge. When things get rough, I don't shy away from it. I don't let it put me in a negative spot. As a competitor, it's something you have to step up to. That's what I tried to express to the guys: We've just got to step up. That's the beauty of struggling, finding a way to get out of that struggle and seeing what you are made of."

And the sun will come out tomorrow.

Of course, with the Bulls returning to Chicago we're never too sure here about that, not metaphorically speaking.