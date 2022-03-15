Bulls fall in hole early, suffer disappointing loss to Kings

These hills around Sacramento in central California were known for valuables, the famed American gold rush of the 19th century. And so came the Bulls Monday more than 2,000 miles to use their precious mettle in the hunt for victory. It eventually looked like the real thing, especially when they cut a 21-point deficit to one early in the fourth quarter. But these adventurers instead ended up with the pyrite of defeat in a 112-103 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Whew, I sure dug down pretty deep for that one.

It seemed the Bulls, to start eight road games in nine, didn't dig down far enough in lazily panning through a dry first half before almost finding the Mother Lode of victory down the stretch of the game with a thrilling early fourth quarter excavation of the Kings. But De'Aaron Fox with 34 points and Domantas Sabonis with 22 succeeded with their tools, a pick and roll game just enough to leave the Bulls busted.

"We understood how bad we looked in the first half," said Zach LaVine, who scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half. "We understand the type of players we have on the court. We wanted to go out there and spark something, get everybody going. You're down 20 points you have to play perfect. We made it a really close game. Obviously, the ball didn't bounce for us on a couple of shots and it did for them."

Zach LaVine finished with 27 points on 8-of-18 shooting in his return after missing one game due to left knee soreness.

And so the Bulls move on to Utah Wednesday at 41-27 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, three and a half games behind Miami and a game and a half behind Central Division leading Milwaukee. The Bulls got 23 points and 10 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic and a relatively quiet 21 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, from DeMar DeRozan. Coby White had 13 points off the bench for the Bulls.

But a pattern is developing with DeRozan, including MVP chants in road arenas as there were in Sacramento Monday.

But when you play like an MVP, as DeRozan has this season, you get the special treatment. Which has meant almost constant traps and double teams to get the ball out of DeRozan's hands. It's been proving problematic at times for DeRozan, whose natural instinct is to find his shooting spot for those jump shots he seemed never to miss.

Opponents are making it more difficult now, and DeRozan has seemed uncertain about getting the ball moving. It's understandable as much success as he's had playing that way all season. And though he equalled LaVine for the team lead in assists at six, the ball didn't move particularly well for a modest 22 assists and 15 turnovers.

And especially neither did the team in a sluggish first half in which they trailed 27-17 after the first quarter and by a whopping 63-43 at halftime.

"When you shoot the ball like like that (41 percent for the game and 36 percent in the first half), it's hard," said Bulls coach Billy Donovan. "But I thought what really hurt us was the last five minutes of the second quarter. That's one of those games we're not shooting well, let's just get to the half and get our legs back under us or whatever. I thought that five-minute segment instead of it being maybe an eight, 10-point game, it ended up being 20. I thought that five minutes was the difference and I hope we can learn that you are not always going to shoot it well and defense is what lets you hang around."

Nikola Vucevic finished with 23 points and ten rebounds against Milwaukee on Monday night.

That defining segment to Donovan could have been much worse if Vucevic hadn't scored on a runner and a three late in the half as the Kings cut up the Bulls interior with six straight scores at the end of the half. Fox continually beat the Bulls off the dribble and even backup guard Davion Mitchell bullied the Bulls for a dozen points.

The Bulls did have an excellent defensive segment earlier in the second quarter with four consecutive empty Kings possessions, forcing a pair of turnovers with Alex Caruso's mad dash antics and Tristan Thompson with a pair of blocks and a forced turnover. Later in the third quarter, Caruso—who else?—had the defensive play of the game chasing down a two-on-zero Kings fast break to get a block and turnover.

But then you can understand Donovan's Conundrum.

Players like Caruso and Thompson give the team more of the defensive edge. But it's not baseball. You can't pitch a shutout. Neither scores much. Caruso had six points in 27 minutes and Thompson played 15 minutes without a shot. Plus, he's commits a lot of fouls in having slowed, five this time to out the Kings in an early bonus. And Vucevic has been one of the more reliable producers, scoring at least 20 in four of his last five games.

"We sometimes wait to get down to wake up," said Vucevic. "Tonight was a great example of how tough it is to come back into a game when you get down by 20 and don't do things you are supposed to do. Had a really bad finish to the first half. That one stretch everything fell apart, and you have to work twice as hard to get back into the game; just came up short again."

The Bulls as they do, this time thanks to LaVine, quickly got back into the game to start the third quarter, a 20-7 run to get within 70-63 topped off by a Vucevic three. Vucevic made three long balls as the Kings were scattered doubling DeRozan with Vucevuc slipping to open spots on top. Vucevic also battled Sabonis well, but was compromised when he had to help when the Kings guards got penetration, Fox with 10 third quarter points.

It was 88-77 Kings after three. And again the Bulls started the fourth quarter expertly, a 10-2 run with DeRozan staking out space when the Kings changed up from the traps and the Bulls forced four turnovers with a defensive group. Donovan tried to ride it longer staying with Derrick Jones Jr. and Thompson after a timeout with 7:28 left. But when Jones missed and DeRozan got more attention, Donovan went back to his offensive group.

Tap to watch postgame reaction from Billy Donovan following Chicago's loss in Sacramento.

And LaVine almost pulled it out with 10 fourth quarter points making four of six shots. But Fox shook loose for a crucial backdoor layup on Caruso and Harrison Barnes awoke after a somnambulant three quarters for a crucial basket and free throws and the Kings at 25-45 hung on for a rare win.

"We need to get on point going into this last stretch," counseled LaVine. "It's not going to get easier. We don't know when and who's going to be there. We've got to play the right way and have a certain identity, and obviously we did not do that tonight."

And then there's the Zach Conundrum.

He was the real thing going to the basket for scores and almost stealing the Kings claim with five straight points after the Kings staked out a 10-point lead with 1:23 left.

But LaVine earlier came up short on a dunk attempt, and he did admit to pain in his troublesome knee that kept him out the last game and three going into the All-Star break.

"I'm playing through some pain in my knee," LaVine admitted. "But I've got to have the right mindset. I can't tip-toe into the game. I made a mental decision in the second half to go out there and play like me. I've got to start off that way. We didn't start off the right way; we got punched in the mouth. We've got to start punching these teams in the mouth. We can't take us to be down 20 to play like we know we're supposed to."

LaVine says he felt fine in the game, though he probably would say he felt fine with a sucking chest wound if it involved playing in a basketball game.

Everyone is being cautious, but the Bulls need LaVine, and he wants to play.

"I feel good right now," LaVine said. "Obviously, I'm going to do everything I can to try to play these games and also understand the long haul. I just wanted to help us win."

Everyone knows the team will get all LaVine has. But how do they determine when and how much?

"People don't care if you're hurt," LaVine said. "Once you start playing the game you have to be who you are. Even with missing guys we have to play the right way. We need to come out playing (angry)."