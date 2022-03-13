Bulls cruise by Cavs in Caruso's return to action

The world often changes because of great inspirations, Shakespeare with literature, Darwin with evolution, Mandela for civil rights, Mozart for composing, Einstein for understanding the universe and Caruso for defense.

The Bulls' world did sing somewhat bolder Saturday with the return of Alex Caruso and the tenor of his defense in a 101-91 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Caruso, coming off the bench to a standing ovation midway through the first quarter, finished with 11 points. But it was his four steals, excursions over screens, tag-team defense with Ayo Dosunmu on All-Star Darius Garland and general annoyances that helped limit the Cavaliers to 21 percent three-point shooting and inspire the Bulls to a victory in which they led by double digits most of the final three quarters.

Alex Caruso finished with 11 points, four assists, and four steals in his return to action on Saturday.

The Bulls move to 41-26 preparing to begin eight of their next nine games on the road starting Monday in Sacramento. But it's also now 20-9 in the games in which Caruso has played after missing the last 22 because of a flagrant foul and injury against Milwaukee January 21. That also not so coincidently was the last game the Bulls held an opponent under 100 points. The Bulls were 12-10 during that subsequent stretch of games.

"There's a lot of confidence in that locker room with Alex defensively and what he can do and his disruption and just the way he generates steals and deflections and things like that," agreed Bulls coach Billy Donovan. "I think when we were whole with him and Lonzo (Ball) back there, I think that was really the strength of our defense. We were disruptive. Those guys were really, really physical. They're long, they're athletic and they're really, really high IQ players. So I think when you get a guy like Alex and you throw him back in there, there's no question your defense is going to better.

"It's not necessarily (what) you can have another player do," said Donovan. "He and Lonzo have been good at that all year long, the disruption. And with his IQ to see things happening as they are developing and recognize and read we become obviously more disruptive. I thought he looked really good out there. But that's also a tribute to him, the time he put in to get himself ready to come back and play the way he did tonight."

Ball remains out after knee surgery with no timetable yet for his return. Zach LaVine sat out Saturday's game due to his bothersome knee issues that LaVine indicated would cause some rest games the remainder of the season. Though Donovan said before the game it's not considered serious at this time.

"He wants to play all the time," Donovan said. "He had some discomfort, wasn't feeling great. The decision was made by Zach and the medical staff that it's better just to take off and see where he's at going into Sacramento. Everything I've gotten from the doctors has been that they feel totally comfortable with him playing. I think everybody feels very comfortable that him playing is OK, and it's not necessarily regressing. It's just something he's going to have to manage and deal with throughout the course of the season."

Tap to listen to Billy Donovan following Chicago's Saturday night win over Cleveland.

So it helped that these Cleveland guys looked more like the Browns than the recently rejuvenated Cavaliers. Though that great story this season of a Cleveland basketball renaissance is in retreat with the Cavaliers about to fall into the play-in game zone behind onrushing Toronto. Garland led the Cavaliers with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, though on nine of 24 shooting as Dosunmu and Caruso pressured him.

"I thought Ayo did a much better job than I did," said Caruso. "We tried to put me on him in the second half. I got a little fatigued; not gonna lie to you. My feet were a little bit in mud. Ayo in that first half was doing a good job of making everything tough, shutting off his water. He was two of 12 at halftime, but he's a great player. You don't hold those guys down the whole game; we did a good job making it tough for him."

Though the Cavaliers were missing three of their top five players with Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Caris LeVert all injured, Allen for the season. Perhaps even more damaging for Cleveland's aim and steadiness was this was the second of a back to back for them after playing Friday in Miami. The Cavs cooled substantially Saturday, and not only the 60 degrees temperature difference.

Still, the Cavaliers were aware enough to bother Bulls star DeMar DeRozan into nine of 26 shooting for his team high Bulls 25 points. Nikola Vucevic outmaneuvered leading Rookie of the Year candidate Evan Mobley with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Dosunmu added 17 points and Coby White starting for LaVine had nine points, seven rebounds and a team most seven assists.

Tap to watch full game highlights from Chicago's 101-91 win over the Cavs on Saturday.

The Bulls only had 20 assists, but the fulcrum of effect was the return of the defensive efforts that often have been missing in the absences of Caruso and Ball. The Bulls totaled a dozen steals and coerced 14 turnovers for 21 points, a 19-9 advantage on fast break points.

It was a big part of the team's identity earlier in the season, though the competition wasn't as sturdy as the last few months when Caruso was out. Still, it was a hopeful sign for the Bulls as they race to playoff positioning these last 15 games.

"I thought there were some lapses where we gave up some easy buckets, but at the end of the day in the NBA you give up 91 points, you can be happy with that performance," said Caruso. "For me to get back in there and disrupt stuff, and when you put it all together I think we can be pretty dangerous."

These Bulls were Saturday after a taffy pull first quarter in which the Bulls led 24-22. Mobley was effective to begin with 11 points, but the Bulls closed him off afterward. The Bulls were a bit shaky with eight first quarter turnovers, but a Caruso steal for a Derrick Jones dunk got things going to start the second quarter with a 13-5 run for a 39-27 lead. The Bulls pretty much held off the Cavaliers the rest of the game like a six-year-old trying to box with his 21-year-old long armed older brother. Lots if swings; mostly misses. Dosunmu was efficient making three of four threes as the Cavs often resorted to zone defenses and this open corner shots for the Bulls.

The sometimes cavalier Cavs tried what they could. One time Rajon Rondo in an ersatz classy veteran way reached down to help up Caruso after a collision. But then Rondo pushed off Caruso to create space for his short jump shot score as the officials looked away. Or with appreciation. Still, even the sleigh of hand wasn't enough with so few Cavaliers hands available.

The Bulls led 53-42 at half, matched Garland shaking loose in the third quarter with crucial Vucevic scores inside to maintain a 77-66 spread going into the fourth quarter, and then basically ended the game—even if Donovan would disagree—with DeRozan's three-point play closing a 7-0 start to the fourth for an 84-66 Bulls lead with 10 minutes left. The way the Bulls were blowing up Cleveland offensive plays like the Lake Erie winds on the city, it would have been eerie for these Cavs to even score 18 points the rest of the game. They did just barely.

But DeMar had plenty of closing help this time, four Bulls with five points in the fourth, including Javonte Green, who wore a white headband to welcome back Caruso. Patrick Williams doing his own injury recovery wore a jersey with Caruso's number six.

"We have great chemistry," said Caruso. "I think everybody on the team is pulling for whoever it is at the time that needs it, and tonight it was me.

"It felt great (to be back)," Caruso acknowledged. "I'm excited to just play basketball again. I caught myself just walking onto the court for pregame warmups kind of smiling, just excited to be out there. When the game started, I was standing up for random plays that probably didn't need to be cheered for. I was just excited to be back playing basketball."

You could almost hear him singing "O sole mio."

He is and has been the Bulls' defensive sunshine and music to their ears.