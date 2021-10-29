Bulls' comeback falls short to Knicks, suffer first loss of the season

Oh, shot.

Just one more Thursday against the New York Knicks and it not only would have kept the Bulls undefeated, but it would have produced one of the more remarkable comebacks from 13 points behind with just under three minutes remaining. But in a game the Knicks mostly controlled until the frenzied close on Joakim Noah Night, the Knicks defeated the Bulls 104-103.

Both teams now are 4-1 and beginning to eye one another perhaps for the spring like no time since the early 1990s.

In the end—and right at the end—the Bulls actually had a chance to win the game after the Knicks spent the last few minutes appearing like they were retching up the classic New York meal of sidewalk hot dogs in rain water and a warm egg cream. DeMar DeRozan settled into a spot on the right side for a 15 footer. But he couldn't shake R.J. Barrett and missed short to end the game.

"I'm happy with the look," said DeRozan, who finished with 20 points, one of the Big Three Bulls with at least 20 as Zach LaVine had 25 and Nikola Vucevic 22. "I really didn't expect to be that open. I tried to get my feet set; kind of rushed it at the end. I'll live with it. Sucks, especially when we fought extremely hard to get that win... can't make every shot.

"I'd seen the defender switch," DeRozan added. "I was hoping they'd try to keep (Evan) Fournier on me and I could hand it off to Zach (who had passed inbounds) and he could turn the corner; they switched it. I had the angle to get to my pullup and just short."

It would have been something special with the fans roaring the last few minutes like we hadn't heard for years in the United Center and the Bulls shutting out the Knicks the last three minutes after Julius Randle had a putback of a Fournier miss with 2:59 left. The Knicks led 104-91 and a few doubters began to take to the streets.

But this isn't that Bulls team, and a little more defense that was missing earlier and some nice activity from Vucevic in his best offensive effort of the season thus far, DeRozan with a driving three-point play, LaVine with a driving dunk with 9.5 seconds left when the Bulls were searching for a tying three, sticky defense from Alex Caruso on Randle as the smaller Bulls hustled themselves back after being out rebounded much of the game and the Knicks offense redolent of the subway at rush hour and the Bulls amazingly had a chance. Caruso also had a crucial defensive stand against Walker with 14.8 seconds left with the Bulls trailing by three after Vucevic's big trail three with 41 seconds left that made it that one possession game the broadcasters love to claim.

DeRozan even just barely missed stealing an inbounds pass after two Knicks timeouts to get the ball in. The Bulls then fouled Randle with 5.1 seconds left. But the Knicks high scorer who did have 16 rebounds and nine assists had his ankles bitten to distraction all game. He just couldn't get good shots off against the smaller Caruso and Lonzo Ball.

So Randle then missed both free throws, setting up the potential Bulls winner.

"We had Vooch on the ball side corner to try to take away (Mitchell) Robinson's shot blocking," explained Billy Donovan. "Hit DeMar and then we sprinted Zach over the top for a handoff or fake handoff and let DeMar make the read and if they did switch, DeMar could drive it. I think DeMar got to a good area of the floor. I think he maybe was trying to use his shot fake, which he does so often to draw fouls and then he went up and shot it. It was to Zach or DeMar, either one of them."

The Bulls now have two closers, and you can argue about going to the basket, going to Zach. Though DeRozan, who closed the game in Toronto Monday, said he didn't want to risk the officials deciding the game and, well, he is awfully good with that mid range jump shot.

"I'll live with that shot," said DeRozan. "I tried to gather the ball. I slipped a little. That's why I pump faked. He didn't go for it. Tried to gather myself and didn't have to rush it, kind of rushed it and it came up short. That's a tough team; played extremely hard. We were down (13) with three minutes to go. For us to not hang our heads and keep fighting, that's big. Especially early in the season. We kept fighting; we didn't want to lose the game. Something like that makes you more eager to want to get back out there and correct your wrongs.

"We didn't expect to go 82-0," said DeRozan to the gasps of surprised media members. "We understood at some point we were going to meet with this type of adversity. Tonight we responded well to it. We didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but we still buckled down and fought to the last second of the game; that's big. They had a pretty comfortable lead going to the last few minutes. All the guys stood up to contest and fought to get the win."

Kemba Walker led the Knicks with 21 points and Barrett 20, though Walker was crucial in remedying some point guard issues for the Knicks. Along with Derrick Rose, who had 12 points in 18 minutes and got a standing ovation and MVP chants from Bulls fans, the Knicks were better able to control the pace and take care of the ball. As a result, the Bulls had just six steals and eight fast break points. It's been the double digit accumulations in those categories that has enabled the Bulls, albeit against lesser competition, to offset their height disadvantage. But without the turnovers and fast breaks, the Knicks with a 49-37 rebounding edge and 14-4 in second chance points were able to get what became just the slightest edge.

"I thought our guys battled and competed and I thought our defense was pretty good," said Donovan. "Our rebounding is going to be a challenge. We know at some times we are going to be small and really (have to) get in and battle."

Billy Donovan reacts postgame following Chicago's first loss of the season.

The Bulls did lose Patrick Williams with a sprained wrist after he played 16 minutes with six points and two rebounds. LaVine wearing a wrap on his injured left thumb said the injury was painful, but manageable and mostly limited his left handed dribble. He said after some early caution he improved. Donovan said LaVine never said he had an issue, but LaVine said the distress will last for "some time."

Donovan also offered some insights on his philosophy of why he prefers smaller lineups, though he did give 6-11 Tony Bradley a look for about six minutes with three rebounds. But he's not an offensive player and can slow their game.

"It's always about winning point of screens," said Donovan. "I don't view basketball a lot differently than the line of scrimmage in football. The team that wins the line of scrimmage generally wins the game. So many pick and rolls. Who wins the point of screens wins the possession. That's what you are trying to do, who is winning that and who is behind the ball. I was a guy in college who pressed all the time to try to force and generate turnovers. Playing and working for Rick Pitino, that's all we did. Our guys have given great effort, but it makes us a lot better when we turn people over. It was a slower paced game, 104-103, which is pretty low scoring. We didn't force a lot of turnovers. I thought our guys competed and battled physically against a team that was obviously bigger than us."

It was one of the more festive nights at the United Center in recent memory with the celebration for Noah and perhaps a dozen former teammates in attendance being introduced during timeouts. There was a video presentation about Noah with his family in attendance and a long missed rivalry with the New Yorkers, once one of the most ferocious in the NBA.

The Knicks led 27-25 after the first quarter, the Bulls awakening after falling behind 16-6.

"I thought our guys matched the physicality," said Donovan. "It was a low scoring game and ended up being a one-point game. I thought the game was really, really good for us in a lot of ways because we are dealing with a team in particular at the four and five that were overwhelming and physical and powerful."

The Knicks led 55-51 at halftime, though LaVine seemed unencumbered with 17 points. But the Knicks wrestled control and some separation early in the third quarter with a 10-1 run led by Walker and led 82-73 going into the fourth quarter. The Knicks in the fourth answered every Bulls advance with a parry of their own. Until the Bulls' hustle board lit up with a pair of Ball defensive stands, and then Javonte Green and Caruso with hustling scores that seemed to bring the Bulls back to life. The 12-0 close came shortly thereafter just a basket short.

"He got to his spot," said LaVine about that last shot. "I've seen DeMar make that shot against us plenty of times and since being here a lot; it was an option play. If I was able to get a clear lane, he could throw it to me. If he had an angle to get downhill he could take it. You've got your two best guys in action; one of them is going to get an easy shot. He just missed it. I thought he could make it. It was a good game, came down to that last possession.

"It was our first real test," LaVine noted about playing their first winning team. "They controlled the game in the second half and we fought back. I just wish we'd gotten into it a little sooner."