Hawks' Trae Young comes up clutch, Bulls fall in Atlanta 130-124

The Bulls Thursday should have been a little more prepared for what got them in a 130-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

After all, the guy's first name is Three.

So Trae Young spells it a bit differently, but the Hawks point guard busted the Bulls with a trio of treys in the last four minutes, and an assist on another, to outscore DeMar DeRozan and rally the Hawks from a nine-point deficit with about nine minutes left in the game.

"He's who he is for a reason," DeRozan offered graciously. "He's a big time player, one of the stars in this league. And that's his m.o., hitting big shots. You try to make everything as tough as possible. It was his night; he pulled it off. You've got to shake his hand. He led his team and did what he was supposed to do."

Young after a three of 17 shooting game last week against the Bulls that even Hawks coach Nate McMillan said roused Young with all the media talk of how the Bulls shut down Young, finished with 39 points and 13 assists with seven of nine treys.

DeRozan and Zach LaVine each led the Bulls with 22 points and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. But the Bulls defense again leaked in a loss in which the Bulls shot 59 percent overall, 54 percent on threes and had 30 assists.

Though Bulls coach Billy Donovan wasn't accepting excuses.

"The discrepancy at the free throw line was really bad (28-7 attempts from Atlanta)," acknowledged Donovan.

Ready to throw the gauntlet down! League fines? Not Billy. Teaching moment.

"Generally when you see a discrepancy like that coaches complain and sit there and say how could it be," Donovan noted. "We fouled, we fouled. We've got guys jumping through the air, shot fake discipline, things you can control. The challenge for this team is the discipline and consistency on that end of the floor, and I just don't think it's a good thing to take Alex (Caruso) and Lonzo (Ball, both injured) and sit there and say that's why our defense is struggling; just don't. I don't think those guys have anything to do with staying down on a shot fake, blocking out at the free throw line. We can be better and we have to be more disciplined. I thought we were really good offensively, but (130), that's a hard way to try to win a game."

The loss was the Bulls third straight as they dropped to 39-24 and tied with Philadelphia for second. The Bulls Friday host the fourth place Milwaukee Bucks.

And with that perhaps it's not the time to advertise what you might do.

This is the first game against the Bucks since Grayson Allen's flagrant foul and take down of Caruso knocked the sixth man out for two months. It promises a highly emotional atmosphere in the United Center, especially because Allen appeared to lack regret and received just a one game suspension.

Donovan being the adult he is according to his birth certificate also knows the way the NBA works with these things. They'll be watching.

"However many weeks or a month ago or whatever it is ago that it happened, it happened," Donovan said. "We're not getting back what happened. We're going to have to compete and play against one of the best teams in the league. We've got a lot more things we should be focused on as a team. I would expect our guys to be professional, and they'll handle themselves the right way. That play is over and done with. It's gone. We need to play better basketball. Everybody is disappointed that Alex has had to sit out for this period of time, but I think we've got to keep our mindset and focus on things that are going to help us get better."

Perhaps the only similar situation in the NBA this season was in November when Denver's Nikola Jokic took out Miami's Markieff Morris after a foul he didn't like. Morris hasn't played since with the injury. Jimmy Butler talked about retribution immediately afterward and apparently challenged Jokic to fight. The Nuggets were in Miami a few weeks later, and while the fans were obstreperous, the teams were quiet and professional. This is the NBA today. Butler even praised Jokic afterward. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the NBA sent extra security to the game.

But Tristan Thompson, who wasn't with the Bulls when the incident occurred, said he's ready.

Tristan Thompson finished with 8 points and 5 rebounds in 21 minutes against the Hawks on Thursday night.

"Take one of my dawgs out like that, we gonna have issues," Thompson declared. "You've got to set the tone. That's what Bulls basketball is about, setting the tone. What he did affected one of our guys, and I don't think anyone should forget about that. I'm pretty sure the United Center is going to be rockin'. I think guys have it in the back of their head. If guys are going to play chippy, let's play chippy. I like it. I like a little blood and sweat. I enjoy it. It's the regular season. It's all right. You've got to set the tone. I like to wrestle. Everyone knows that."

What Donovan mostly has been wrestling with has been the defensive issues. So Donovan for the first time since Thompson's acquisition played the 6-9 Thompson with Vucevic. It's not something the team has worked with much, so it's difficult to judge. Thompson did finish the game with Vucevic, and it was a poor offensive close for the Bulls, outscored 11-4 from four minutes left to 1:12 when the two big men were together. The Hawks used the time to rain those jumpers from the perimeter when Young broke open a game the Bulls still led 118-116 with 1:59 left after a Vucevic offensive rebound basket.

Young then made a three when the Bulls blew the pick and roll coverage. DeRozan traveled on a drive and then Young made another trey when he drew a switch to the corner. The Bulls then went hunting a three instead of taking an open drive and DeRozan missed a three. The Hawks closed it out with free throws on intentional fouls.

"I just thought we needed some physicality around the basket," Donovan said about the rotation change. "Tristan, that's who he is; he's going to bring a motor and energy. I think it's something we can look and go to. I thought it was pretty good. But we just didn't sustain enough defense. I did that to get him out there to see if he could give us a little bit of an anchor defensively."

Thompson predictably endorsed the possibility. After all, who doesn't want to play?

"I've done it before at a very high level with K-Love (Kevin Love), been to four Finals and held the Larry O'Brien (championship trophy) doing it," Thompson pointed out about playing with another big man. "I think it helps us rebounding wise and with me I can switch and guard one through five. So I think it helps us defensively. I think we did a good job with it when we were in there together. I think we've just got to keep building continuity."

The Bulls did look like they had things going to start the game, Coby White hitting early with back to back threes to lead the Bulls making seven of their first 11 threes and a 35-29 first quarter lead. Young made his threes, so it was on.

It quickly became a shootout with both teams more offensively oriented with the current personnel and the Hawks one of the league's poorest defensive teams. The Bulls ran to a 63-56 halftime lead making nine of 18 threes. But Donovan was seeing issues with the 12-2 Hawks free throws advantage, which Donovan with his class attributed to the Bulls falling for shot fakes and overplays and not official misconduct.

"We could have had a good defensive half, but the last few minutes we fouled them," Donovan noted. "Our discipline to stay down on shot fakes, when to show our hands, pivot and stay in front and force people to shoot over us has to get better. The the third quarter was when it all started."

The Hawks began making everything to take an 86-76 lead midway through the third. The Hawks threes began to go awry and the Bulls regained control, 92-90 after three with a 16-4 close to the quarter. And then it looked like the Bulls had it with an 11-4 start to the fourth, 27-8 overall.

But the Bulls played like it was last week and let Young shoot. This time he didn't miss much, 16 in the fourth quarter while DeRozan couldn't save the team.

DeMar DeRozan finished with 22 points against Atlanta.

"Those shots from DeMar just didn't go tonight, and for most of the year he's made those shots," said Donovan. "I've been talking about this: Some of those shots don't go in at Indiana and Washington, those are different games. I don't think it had anything to do with DeMar's shots. It had everything to do with we couldn't come up with rebounds, the free throw line. There were a lot of breakdowns; we fouled too much."

And so a foul is what may most be remembered Friday. Fair is foul and fouls is fair is a famous quote from Macbeth. Lots of talk about fouls these days, and Macbeth didn't do so well, either.