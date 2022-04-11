Bulls win regular-season finale, react to Bucks playoff matchup

If only to share the optimism of youth. Like novelist Jane Austen wrote, "There is something so amiable in the prejudices of a young mind that one is sorry to see them give way to the reception of more general opinions." Or perhaps not.

So the Bulls next Sunday open the 2022 NBA playoffs against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, perhaps the most difficult first-round matchup. But to hear Patrick Williams tell it after the Bulls closed the regular season with a 124-120 victory in Minnesota, it's almost like he's getting ready to break down the second-round Bulls series against Boston or the Nets.

The Bucks swept the Bulls this season, the last two games by an average of 25 points and have won 16 of 17 from the Bulls? But, hey, don't make him laugh.

"I don't think that we see ourselves as underdogs," Williams declared after piling up a career-high 35 points mostly against the Timberwolves' JV team. "I think this team definitely can use that as fuel like we did early in the season when guys were saying this team wouldn't be as good. We can use that as fuel; I don't think we'll need it. I think we're all ready for this opportunity; we're all ready for this series."

Sure, what else is he supposed to say?

If you don't believe why even show up?

Patrick Williams finished with a career-high 35 points in the regular-season finale against Minnesota.

So at least credit the 20-year-old for a shot of maturity facing the Bulls most important games in five years.

I'm sure before the end of the week as the six playoff teams in each conference get a rest during the play-in tournament for the last two spots that the Bulls will have an edge with both the nothing-to-lose mindset and the all-the-pressure-is-on-the-Bucks thing.

As cliches go, you have to lug out a whole new set for the playoffs because this is the second season and everyone is 0-0 and we know the series doesn't begin until the home team loses a game and it's about adjustments as the game slows down.

This obviously will be a difficult series for the Bulls as the playoff jigsaw puzzle places fell into place Sunday night with the Bucks resting their regulars and falling to third to face the Bulls (anxious for another dash down I-94 for stuffed pizza?) and the Celtics and 76ers winning.

So it's Bulls and Bucks and the 76ers in fourth against the fifth place Raptors. Miami finished first and Boston through tiebreakers ended second. They'll play the play-in tournament winners with the favored Nets hosting Cleveland Tuesday and Atlanta hosting Charlotte Wednesday. The Nets/Cleveland winner gets the No. 7 seed and a start against Boston. The loser of that game plays the winner of Atlanta/Charlotte for eighth to play Miami.

So at least the Bulls accomplished step one for this season, which was to play after April 10 and give their home fans at least two United Center playoff games.

The Bulls playoff position was established Friday, so the Bulls Sunday rested Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso and Coby White. Plus, Lonzo Ball is out through the playoffs after his knee surgery.

So Bulls coach with the Bulls fading to close the season played this one to win, playing Ayo Dosunmu, who had a career high 26 points in 45 minutes. Williams often in control of the ball like in his high usage Summer League games played 41 minutes with Troy Brown, Javonte Green and Tristan Thompson starting against the play-in game bound Timberwolves, who finished 46-36 like the Bulls.

Tap to watch full-game highlights from Chicago's 124-120 win over Minnesota on Sunday night.

The Bulls built up a whopping 70-47 halftime lead, and then survived a mistake-filled second-half with a dozen turnovers between Dosunmu and Williams that enabled Minnesota to get within a basket several times in the last four minutes. But Dosunmu, Green and Williams made plays down the stretch against five deep bench Minnesota players to break the losing streak. The Bulls kept to nine players while Minnesota used 14.

Not much mattered for either team but the exercise, though Minnesota Patrick Beverley to practice for what he does best in the playoffs got himself ejected with technical fouls late in the first half.

What matters begins Sunday for the Bulls, and Donovan isn't trying to hide it from his team.

"World champions, had obviously a great regular season, reigning MVP, a great team," Donovan began with the Bucks checklist. "So we have some time to get prepared, evaluate the games we've played against them this season and get prepared going against arguably against the best team in the league."

Tap to listen to full-postgame reaction from Billy Donovan following Chicago's regular season file against the Timberwolves.

Donovan wasn't about to give anything away, but he did note the Bucks' size advantage, especially with Brook Lopez back from his back issues, and suggested they might look at playing Thompson again with Vucevic. The Bulls did that in a competitive loss to the Bucks in early March, though that was before the return of Williams, who often gets the assignment on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

DeRozan has had some big games against the Bucks, including 40 the last time the teams played. Though it became a lopsided loss for the Bulls. Oddly, the teams didn't play in the first half of the season and then three times in the last six weeks. So now it's popcorn and the dark room (I assume they have popcorn at the team movies; who doesn't?).

"You're going to look at rotations, matchups, look at Tristan a little bit," said Donovan. "We started him that one game. Is there a possibility he and Vooch can play together? You try to look and study that a little bit, look at how they are guarding our actions, how you are guarding theirs, what adjustments we may have to make on both ends of the floor; you go through that process. Then once Game 1 happens you always are going to be tweaking and changing throughout the course of the series to try to take advantage of things. I do think at least starting off (we'll go) through the last four games and how they guarded us, how we guarded them, rotations, our combinations of players, those kinds of things.

"What were things from game to game they adjusted to and things we adjusted to seeing them?" added Donovan. "Knowing personnel is really critical. Lopez was out with his back and has now played well. They've had an opportunity to play smaller with (Bobby) Portis at the five and big with Giannis and Lopez and can also use (Serge) Ibaka. He didn't play last time against us, so where does he fit in? Just study and try to be as detailed as you can."

Like the coaching staff, we'll take a more detailed look at the four previous games on Monday, and at least hope the Bucks go heavy on the brats and cheese before the Sunday game. The time will be announced later in the week. Will the Bucks be overconfident after having swept the Bulls and thus leave an opening? Or are they ready to make a starting statement about a back to back?

Will we see the Bulls of the ides of March? Or the fresh ideas we saw in November, December and January?

The Bulls now prepare to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the playoffs.

"We have to handle the challenges and adversity that come and maintain a high level of competitive fight," said Donovan. "They are champions for a reason. They're battle tested, they've been through this. We will have to play very, very good basketball on both ends of the floor; so knowing personnel is critical. We've got to generate good shots, we've got to be able to play downhill (technically the court is level, but it's hoop talk), we've got to make good decisions when we play downhill because of their size. Certainly transition defense is a huge, huge component to what they do because they are good on the break because Giannis a lot of times is handling and if he sees a crowd he's a good passer.

"Rebounding with the size of their team; there are a lot of things you really have to do well," said Donovan, getting us a little worried at this point. "I always think teams like the Bucks that have won a world championship and have obviously made some deep playoff runs, it's not like you can take one thing away and be successful. They do a lot of things exceptionally well, and that's the detail I'm talking about. And when it's not going well because they are a great team, we're going to have to competitively fight and stay in it and move to the next play, be unified. There has to be real good talk and communication and fight all the way through. If we're not making shots or it's not going our way, we've got to find a way to keep battling and fighting as hard as we can."

Or in the spirit of youth, start checking those potential matchups with the Suns or Warriors.

"I think it's more about us and how we play," said Williams. "We can't really worry about them. We have to lock in to our habits. I think it's more making sure we're connected offensively and defensively. We've shown when we are connected on both ends of the floor and all the guys are connected, we're pretty good. At that point it just turns into, ‘Let's play.'

"First, we definitely have to come in with the mindset we're going to be physical, we're going to be connected and we're going to fight," said Williams. "I think we can play with anybody, any team. Let's play."

Which is perhaps the best message out of the mouth of babes.