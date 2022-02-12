DeRozan and White lead Bulls past Timberwolves 134-122

It turns out the Bulls, after all, were one of the winners of this week's NBA trade deadline.

But not for whom they added. For whom they didn't lose, Coby White.

That's because the third year point guard/shooting guard/starter/reserve who has more identities for the Bulls than Neo came through with his best one, designated shooter, to rescue the Bulls Friday in a rollicking 134-122 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

White, actually, was the fourth-leading Bulls scorer with 22 points as DeMar DeRozan continued to be debonair, delightful and destructive with 35 points, six rebounds and six assists, his career equalling best fifth consecutive game scoring at least 30 points and leading NBA scorer this month. Nikola Vucevic continued his remarkably accurate shooting with 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, Vucevic now shooting more than 60 percent in his last 11 games. And Javonte Green equalled his career-high with 23 points, taking advantage of the Timberwolves help on the Bulls Primary Three and dashing to the basket for dunks and layups.

Tap to watch full-game highlights of Chicago's 134-122 victory over Minnesota.

The Bulls' 134 points on 63.2 percent shooting were season bests to go along with 32 assists as Ayo Dosunmu back from missing a game with a concussion had 14 points and ten assists.

But it was White's shooting, all six of his threes in a six minute interval from late in the third quarter to midway in the fourth, that turned a five-point Minnesota lead into a double-digit advantage for the Bulls that they basically retained in pulling away in the remainder of a 42-point fourth quarter in which the Bulls shot 78 percent.

"I found a little rhythm out there; just trying to help my team win," White said. "My shot was feeling good. Just staying locked in and staying ready when my opportunity comes."

But it's more than that.

The Bulls really need Coby White because he's one of their more valuable players.

Not most valuable.

We know that's DeRozan, if only because everyone yells that whenever he's shooting a free throw.

But White basically does what no one else on the team does, and he was the one response Friday to what coach Billy Donovan said was the biggest problem in the near perfect offensive game.

The bench wasn't very good.

Of course, much of the bench now is starting (Green and Dosunmu) and the rest is resting injured, Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. That bench is pretty darned good. This bench? Not so good. Other than Coby, that is.

"It was great to see Javonte and Coby step up and have the offensive nights they had," commended Donovan. "DeMar's been doing it consistently all year long and I thought Vooch was really efficient and I thought Zach (LaVine) tried to play the right way.

Tap to listen to coach Billy Donovan take questions from the media following Chicago's Friday night win over Minnesota.

"We've got to get more from our bench," Donovan went on. "Tony (Bradley) gave us some good minutes (and one basket, the only bench points other than White's 22). We've got to get more from Troy Brown, we've got to get more from Malcolm (Hill), when Matt's (Thomas) out there; we just have to get more from our bench. Even from a minutes standpoint to be able to help a little bit. We need some of the bench to absorb some of those minutes. While we're not whole as a group—and our team has done a good job this year when guys have been out; different guys have stepped up—we've got to step up more collectively on both ends of the floor with good quality minutes."

Because those minutes are adding up and perhaps having some effect.

LaVine seemed to be enduring some physical issue in a quiet offensive game with 12 points. He appeared to wince coming down after a dunk, and Donovan said with the back to back game Saturday the team would, as it always does, consider individual circumstances.

"This time of year, I don't think anybody's feeling great," said Donovan. "He's (LaVine) had to deal with his knee, he's had to deal with his back. It's a lot right now. I'm sure he's not quite where he wants to be physically, but I give him a lot of credit. He's going out there and competing and playing and trying to do what he can do to help the team. We're going to have to work through this with him a little bit; he's doing what he can to help us."

LaVine always says he hates to miss games and loves to play. It's not just pretense for him; it's deeds. Most—OK, many—NBA players would not be playing now. And perhaps LaVine should not be. But with so many regulars injured and the All-Star break (though he is in the game) coming with some time off afterward, he's pushing through. He is the player you want to root for. Because he cares as much, and probably more than you do.

The Bulls are fortunate to have LaVine.

And also fortunate still to have White; not that they apparently had any plans to trade him.

"Arturas (Karnisovas), Marc (Eversley), Billy, they never came to me and said anything about me being traded," White said after the game. "So I won't stress. I don't pay attention to the internet and talking; that ain't who I am. I just focus on how can I help the team and bettering myself as a player and as a person. At the end of the day that's all that matters to me."

It didn't seem like the Bulls entertained any offers related to White.

But there was considerable speculation regarding White because he's talented, and he's not DeRozan, LaVine or Vucevic. The Bulls weren't trading them, and with the shortage of players and analysis of needs, White's name often came up in media and fan speculation in trade scenarios. In fact, White was the only Bulls player in the past week who was asked by reporters about being traded.

Coby White hit six three-pointers against Minnesota and finished with 22 points.

"Like I've been saying, it's out of my control," White reiterated. "I'm a laid back guy, go with the flow. The front office does a good job of communicating. I never had to go to them and say, 'Is this happening?' For me it was just, ‘I would love to be here and I want to be here.' So at the end of the day I don't get caught up in that. I just focus on game to game and whatever happens happens. I won't stress. All that stuff, I don't pay attention to that."

Which perhaps is fortunate because the Bulls couldn't afford a distracted White.

He's actually been something of a safe port for Donovan amidst the swirling seas of injury and illness. Once again before the game in his regular meeting with media, Donovan stressed how White, who turns 22 next week, more than anyone on the team has been subjected to changing roles from starter to the bench and back, from shooting guard to point guard and back, big minutes and not so many. Amidst the storms of uncertainly battering the team, White emerges as a beacon of stability.

Sorry for that metaphorical moment. But in this raging...

Donovan apparently was so concerned, and perhaps a little apologetic, that White related the coach spoke to him before the game and told him when the injured players return White will have the role of the regular reserves' scorer.

"The only thing he said to me is he knows I've been switched around a lot and when the team gets full again, I'll be coming off the bench," White related. "My role has changed so much. He just wants some consistency for me coming off the bench and stay in that role instead of switching me around and being here and being there, getting adjusted and getting used to that."

Though White remains non plussed. He's still a raft on calm seas.

Somebody stop me!

"As long as I'm playing minutes and able to contribute and be out there playing I don't care what role it is," White said. "I'll figure it out as I go along; that's just who I am."

It's yet another example of the extraordinary team chemistry—dare we say culture? dare we? Has Miami trademarked that, also?—the Bulls have assembled in this one for all, all for one mentality. It doesn't guarantee ultimate success, but you suspect the Nets and Lakers wouldn't mind spending a few days like that.

White's speciality has been debated since he was the Bulls' No. 7 pick in the 2019 draft, a record scorer from North Carolina who was told it was time to pass the ball. The team had scorers; they needed a point guard. So the 6-4 guard tried most of his rookie season without much success. So little they had the All-Star game in Chicago and didn't even invite him to the Rising Stars game. Then White basically said the heck with it and became the league's best rookie post All-Star averaging about 26 points before the league shut down for the virus.

He came back toggling between roles with some consensus he ought to be a Lou Williams/Jamal Crawford instant offense type for his special ability on catch-and-shoot and scoring in bunches. White never commented much, always keeping an upbeat, insouciant nature. Then nature got him with a serious shoulder injury last off season that delayed his start to this season when he came off the bench, then started with injuries, then came off the bench, then started, then…talk about being caught in a matrix.

And so White was back off the bench against the fast breaking Timberwolves with electric 20-year-old Anthony Edwards, who scored 31 points. These aren't your father's Timberwolves. Or your grandfather's. They're in the West's top eight now at 29-27 after making the playoffs once in the last 18 years of several patient rebuildings. They play a frenetic pace leading the league in three-point attempts with just modest defensive interest. Which actually plays into the Bulls strength these days with the core of their defense watching. And especially with the playing time adding up, DeRozan with another 38, Dosunmu with 42 coming off the concussion, and LaVine slowed some but having to play 37 minutes.

The Bulls are in outscore them mode, though it took awhile.

Donovan tried to go to the bench more extensively earlier in the game, using nine players in the first quarter in a 27-27 tie. But with six Bulls turnovers and 22 Minnesota points inside for a perimeter shooting team it wasn't working well.

DeRozan got going in the second quarter with a dozen undefendable points. But Edwards' quickness getting to the basket was no match for whomever tried and the Bulls led 60-59 at halftime even as Minnesota missed 15 of its first 17 threes.

The Bulls pulled ahead by nine points early in the third quarter when Vucevic added a pair of threes to his assault of short range scores. And Green continued to find the open spaces.

Kermit the Frog said it's not easy being green. The Timberwolves rephrased that to it being difficult to find Green.

"He's a hard hat guy, hard worker, plays extremely hard, does whatever the team needs, hits shots, rebounds, guards the other team's best wing; he lives to hoop," said White about his kind of guy. "You can tell he loves to hoop by how hard he plays; that's my dawg. I can go on and on about him, how important he is to the team, the stuff he brings. He's so versatile, a hard hat guy who loves to hoop."

There's no higher praise for Coby White.

Then also it's time to put on the cape.

Suddenly late in the third quarter, the Bulls looked up and besides Benny spilling popcorn, they saw 91-86 Timberwolves blinking on the giant scoreboard. Couldn't believe their eyes.

So White with a three on a neat pass from Vucevic facing a double, White with a steal and then another three as Minnesota tried to trap DeRozan. That made it 92-91 Bulls going into the fourth quarter, and four White hot three pointers later with six minutes left in the game the Bulls led 118-107.

DeMar DeRozan makes a "too small" gesture over scoring over Minnesota guard Patrick Beverley in the fourth quarter against the Timberwolves.

DeRozan with 16 fourth quarter points finished it off, even taking the time to pantomime pushing his palm downward that Patrick Beverley, predictably talking away, was too small to defend him after making a baseline jumper over Beverley for 130-112 with 2:35 left.

"We came together, we all had a rhythm, were moving the ball, sharing the ball, playing hard and trying to get out in transition and get easy buckets and try to make it contagious," said DeRozan. "We have to go out and play desperate every single night, like we're the underdogs. As long as we have that mentality we're going to go out there and compete."

Just like Coby White has to every game. Not something you'd want to trade in for a newer model.